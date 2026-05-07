Wilco Shooting Sports - SASP

Hosted by

Wilco Shooting Sports - SASP

About this event

2026 SASP Nationals match fees

616 State Rte 61

Marengo, OH 43334, USA

Iron Rifle
$65

Rimfire Iron Sight Rifle

Optic Rifle
$65

Rimfire Optic Sight Rifle

PCC
$65

Pistol Caliber Carbine

Rimfire Pistol
$65

Rimfire Iron Sight Pistol..........ROOKIES NOT allowed to enter this discipline.

Centerfire Pistol
$65

Centerfire Iron Sight Pistol..........ROOKIES NOT allowed to enter this discipline.

Rimfire Pistol Optic
$65

Rimfire Optic Sight Pistol...MUST be entered in one of the pistol iron disciplines before you can enter in this discipline. This applies to every match........ROOKIES NOT allowed to enter this discipline.

Centerfire Pistol Optic
$65

Centerfire Optic Sight Pistol...MUST be entered in one of the pistol iron disciplines before you can enter in this discipline. This applies to every match........ROOKIES NOT allowed to enter this discipline.

1911 Model
$65

1911 Model........ROOKIES NOT allowed to enter this discipline.

Centerfire Revolver Iron
$65

Centerfire Revolver Iron Sights........ROOKIES NOT allowed to enter this discipline.

Rimfire Revolver Iron
$65

Rimfire Revolver Iron........ROOKIES NOT allowed to enter this discipline.

Ultimate Pistol
$65

Ultimate Pistol........ROOKIES NOT allowed to enter this discipline.

Add a donation for Wilco Shooting Sports - SASP

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!