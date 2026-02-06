Sisters For A Better Black Community Inc

Hosted by

Sisters For A Better Black Community Inc

About this event

2026 SBBC Vendor Booth Form

5257 W Henrietta Rd

Henrietta, NY 14467

Vendor Booth
$60

This event is a good opportunity for exposure for your company by displaying or advertising your products or services in our Vendor Booth area. Vendors will receive a 6 foot table with a table cloth to display their items. See vendor agreement for additional information.

Lunch Buffet
$26

Herb Roasted Chicken, Beef Lasagna, Roasted Red Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Field Greens Salad, Rolls & Butter, Dessert, Coffee/Tea/Water. Cash Bar.

Add a donation for Sisters For A Better Black Community Inc

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