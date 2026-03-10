2026 SBES Easter Cheesecake Fundraiser

Made with 100% real dairy, pure Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar For complete ingredients list and nutritional information see label. 2 Lb - uncut.
Made with 100% real dairy, pure Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar For complete ingredients list and nutritional information see label. 2 Lb - uncut.
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
$25
Creamy vanilla CheeseCake with just the perfect amount of chocolate chips.
Creamy vanilla CheeseCake with just the perfect amount of chocolate chips.
Strawberry Cheesecake
$25
Strawberry and Vanilla CheeseCake combine for a classic berry flavor. 2 lb - uncut
Strawberry and Vanilla CheeseCake combine for a classic berry flavor. 2 lb - uncut
Marble Swirl
$25
Chocolate & vanilla CheeseCake Made with 100% real dairy, pure Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar For complete ingredients list and nutritional information see label. 2 Lb uncut
Chocolate & vanilla CheeseCake Made with 100% real dairy, pure Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar For complete ingredients list and nutritional information see label. 2 Lb uncut
Black Forest Swirl
$25
Cherries swirled into vanilla CheeseCake with chocolate cookie crumb coating 2 lb - uncut
Cherries swirled into vanilla CheeseCake with chocolate cookie crumb coating 2 lb - uncut
Key Lime
$25
Key Lime CheeseCake, the perfect blend of sweet and tart. This cake is 2 lb uncut.
Key Lime CheeseCake, the perfect blend of sweet and tart. This cake is 2 lb uncut.
Toasted Coconut Pineapple 2LB
$25
Made with 100% real dairy, pure Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar. Pineapple and Coconut for a delicious fruity taste. For complete ingredients list and nutritional information see label. 2 Lb. - uncut.
Made with 100% real dairy, pure Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar. Pineapple and Coconut for a delicious fruity taste. For complete ingredients list and nutritional information see label. 2 Lb. - uncut.
Chocolate
$26.75
Cocoa and Vanilla CheeseCake make a richly decadent flavor. 2 lb - uncut.
Cocoa and Vanilla CheeseCake make a richly decadent flavor. 2 lb - uncut.
GLUTEN FREE Vanilla
$28.75
Made with 100% real dairy, pure Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar and home made gluten free graham style crumbs
Made with 100% real dairy, pure Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar and home made gluten free graham style crumbs
GLUTEN FREE Chocolate Chip
$28.75
Made with 100% real dairy, pure Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar and home made gluten free graham style crumbs. For complete ingredients list and nutritional information see label. 2 Lb uncut
Made with 100% real dairy, pure Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar and home made gluten free graham style crumbs. For complete ingredients list and nutritional information see label. 2 Lb uncut
GLUTEN FREE Marble
$28.75
Made with 100% real dairy, pure Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar and home made gluten free graham style crumbs (rice flour). For complete ingredients list and nutritional information see label. 2 Lb uncut
Made with 100% real dairy, pure Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar and home made gluten free graham style crumbs (rice flour). For complete ingredients list and nutritional information see label. 2 Lb uncut
GLUTEN FREE Key Lime
$28.75
Made with 100% real dairy, pure Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar and home made gluten free graham style crumbs. For complete ingredients list and nutritional information see label. 2 lb - uncut
Made with 100% real dairy, pure Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar and home made gluten free graham style crumbs. For complete ingredients list and nutritional information see label. 2 lb - uncut
Vanilla CheeseCake 1.5 Lb. Low Carb (GF)
$27.50
1.5 Lb Low Carb/Almond Crusted (No Sugar Added) Almond Crusted Vanilla CheeseCake. Made with 100% real dairy, pure Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar. No sugar added, low carb. For complete ingredients list and nutritional information see label. GLUTEN FREE (no wheat) Contains Almonds.
1.5 Lb Low Carb/Almond Crusted (No Sugar Added) Almond Crusted Vanilla CheeseCake. Made with 100% real dairy, pure Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar. No sugar added, low carb. For complete ingredients list and nutritional information see label. GLUTEN FREE (no wheat) Contains Almonds.
Apple Crumb Pie
$33.25
Apple Crumb Pie: Made with fresh Granny Smith apples, an all-butter crumble topping and all butter crust. No preservatives.
Apple Crumb Pie: Made with fresh Granny Smith apples, an all-butter crumble topping and all butter crust. No preservatives.
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