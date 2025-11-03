2026 SC CUPA-HR Spring Conference - Sponsor Registration

100 Ferry Wharf Rd

Mt Pleasant, SC 29464, USA

Platinum Sponsorship
$3,000

Opportunity to present a breakout session (availability is limited; topic must be preapproved); logo on conference bags, name badge or other attendee item; opportunity to present a 3-minute address at the general meeting; two complimentary conference registrations; other benefits included in Bronze sponsorship.

Gold Sponsorship
$2,250

Opportunity to present a 3-minute address at lunch meeting; recognition as a sponsor throughout event announcements; two complimentary conference registrations; other benefits included in Bronze sponsorship.

Silver Sponsorship
$1,500

Recognition as a sponsor of one breakfast or break; recognition as a sponsor throughout event announcements; one complimentary conference registration; other benefits included in Bronze sponsorship.

Bronze Sponsorship
$1,250

Recognition as a sponsor on the SC CUPA-HR Conference website; one complimentary conference registration; logo on registration welcome signage; logo in conference program; complimentary exhibit table.

