2026 SC Track and Field Booster Club Spring Clothing Order

This is a 100% cotton short sleeve t-shirt which will include the State College Track and Field logo printed on the front. You will be able to choose your color (Maroon, Gray, Black), and size (Adult Small - Adult 2X-Large) for each shirt when you check out.
This is a 100% cotton long sleeve t-shirt which will include the State College Track and Field logo printed on the front. You will be able to choose your color (Maroon, Gray, Black), and size (Adult Small - Adult 2X-Large) for each shirt when you check out.
This is a 50/50 cotton blend 1/4 zip collared sweatshirt with the State College "S" and the words "Track & Field" printed on the front left. You will be able to choose your color (Maroon, Charcoal Grey, Black) and size (Adult Small - Adult 2X-Large) for each sweatshirt when you check out.
This is a 70/30 combed ring spun cotton/polyester full zip hoodie with the State College "S" and the words "Track & Field" printed on the left front. You will be able to choose your color (Washed Coal, Black) and size (Adult XSmall - Adult 2X-Large) for each full zip hoodie when you check out.
This is a pullover hooded sweatshirt which will include the State College Track and Field logo printed on the front. You will be able to choose your color (Maroon, Oxford (Gray), Black) and size (Adult Small - Adult 2X-Large) for each hoodie when you check out.
This is a microfleece vest with the State College "S" and the words "Track & Field" embroidered on the left front. This comes in a Pewter (Gray) color and you will choose your size (Adult Small - Adult 2X-Large) microfleece vest when you check out.
This is an open bottom pant with the State College "S" and the words "Track & Field" printed on the left leg. You will be able to choose your color (Athletic Heather and Black) and size (Adult Small - Adult 2X-Large) for each pant you check out.
This is a women's fleece jogger with the State College "S" and the words "Track & Field" printed on the left leg. You will be able to choose your color (Grey Frost and Black) and size (Adult XSmall - Adult 2X-Large) for each women's fleece jogger when you check out.
This is a stadium seat in black with the State College "S" and the words "Track & Field" printed on the back.
This is a trucker-style cap in heather grey, charcoal, and maroon with the State College "S" and the words "Track & Field" embroidered on the front. It is one size fits most.
This is a maroon fleece-lined knit cap with the State College "S" and the words "Track & Field" embroidered on the front. It is one size fits most.
This is a durable nylon cinch pack in maroon, charcoal, or black with the State College Track and Field logo printed on the back. It is one size fits all.
This is a cotton canvas two tone (natural and deep black) tote. The tote will include the State College Track and Field logo embroidered on the side. It is one size fits all.
This is a State College Track and Field magnet which is perfect to put on your car, refrigerator, or any other metal surface so you can show your support for the team.
