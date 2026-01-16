State College Track and Field Booster Club

Offered by

State College Track and Field Booster Club

About this shop

2026 SC Track and Field Booster Club Spring Clothing Order

Short Sleeve Cotton T-shirt item
Short Sleeve Cotton T-shirt item
Short Sleeve Cotton T-shirt item
Short Sleeve Cotton T-shirt
$20

This is a 100% cotton short sleeve t-shirt which will include the State College Track and Field logo printed on the front. You will be able to choose your color (Maroon, Gray, Black), and size (Adult Small - Adult 2X-Large) for each shirt when you check out.

Long Sleeve Cotton T-shirt item
Long Sleeve Cotton T-shirt item
Long Sleeve Cotton T-shirt item
Long Sleeve Cotton T-shirt
$25

This is a 100% cotton long sleeve t-shirt which will include the State College Track and Field logo printed on the front. You will be able to choose your color (Maroon, Gray, Black), and size (Adult Small - Adult 2X-Large) for each shirt when you check out.

1/4 Zip Cotton Blend Sweatshirt item
1/4 Zip Cotton Blend Sweatshirt item
1/4 Zip Cotton Blend Sweatshirt item
1/4 Zip Cotton Blend Sweatshirt
$40

This is a 50/50 cotton blend 1/4 zip collared sweatshirt with the State College "S" and the words "Track & Field" printed on the front left. You will be able to choose your color (Maroon, Charcoal Grey, Black) and size (Adult Small - Adult 2X-Large) for each sweatshirt when you check out.

Women's Featherweight French Terry item
Women's Featherweight French Terry item
Women's Featherweight French Terry
$42.50

This is a 70/30 combed ring spun cotton/polyester full zip hoodie with the State College "S" and the words "Track & Field" printed on the left front. You will be able to choose your color (Washed Coal, Black) and size (Adult XSmall - Adult 2X-Large) for each full zip hoodie when you check out.

Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt item
Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt item
Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt item
Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt
$35

This is a pullover hooded sweatshirt which will include the State College Track and Field logo printed on the front. You will be able to choose your color (Maroon, Oxford (Gray), Black) and size (Adult Small - Adult 2X-Large) for each hoodie when you check out.

Microfleece Vest item
Microfleece Vest
$47.50

This is a microfleece vest with the State College "S" and the words "Track & Field" embroidered on the left front. This comes in a Pewter (Gray) color and you will choose your size (Adult Small - Adult 2X-Large) microfleece vest when you check out.

Open Bottom Pant item
Open Bottom Pant item
Open Bottom Pant
$35

This is an open bottom pant with the State College "S" and the words "Track & Field" printed on the left leg. You will be able to choose your color (Athletic Heather and Black) and size (Adult Small - Adult 2X-Large) for each pant you check out.

Women's Fleece Jogger item
Women's Fleece Jogger item
Women's Fleece Jogger
$42.50

This is a women's fleece jogger with the State College "S" and the words "Track & Field" printed on the left leg. You will be able to choose your color (Grey Frost and Black) and size (Adult XSmall - Adult 2X-Large) for each women's fleece jogger when you check out.

Stadium Seat item
Stadium Seat
$37.50

This is a stadium seat in black with the State College "S" and the words "Track & Field" printed on the back.

Trucker-style cap item
Trucker-style cap
$25

This is a trucker-style cap in heather grey, charcoal, and maroon with the State College "S" and the words "Track & Field" embroidered on the front. It is one size fits most.

Fleece-lined Knit Cap item
Fleece-lined Knit Cap
$25

This is a maroon fleece-lined knit cap with the State College "S" and the words "Track & Field" embroidered on the front. It is one size fits most.

Cinch Pack item
Cinch Pack item
Cinch Pack item
Cinch Pack
$25

This is a durable nylon cinch pack in maroon, charcoal, or black with the State College Track and Field logo printed on the back. It is one size fits all.

Cotton Canvas Tote item
Cotton Canvas Tote
$25

This is a cotton canvas two tone (natural and deep black) tote. The tote will include the State College Track and Field logo embroidered on the side. It is one size fits all.

SC Track and Field Magnet item
SC Track and Field Magnet
$5

This is a State College Track and Field magnet which is perfect to put on your car, refrigerator, or any other metal surface so you can show your support for the team.

Add a donation for State College Track and Field Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!