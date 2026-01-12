2026 SCBWF Onsite Sales

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2 night stay for 2 at Little St. Simons Island
Discovery Binoculars from Opticron
$100 gift cert for North Shore Birding Fest from Orange Audubon
Gift Basket from Holbrook Travel
Little George's Amazing Adventures book by Billie Jean Glenn
Florida Scrub-Jay by Ethereal Aves Art
Shirt, mug, and stickers from Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail
Somewhere a Peaceable Kingdom print by Peter R. Gerbert
Life in the Sand Pine Scrub print by Peter R. Gerbert
Texas Wildlife Encyclopedia from Scott Shupe
Free Spring Chirp Festival Registration from Valley Chirp
Hand-etched Scrub Jay Wine glasses by Mike Knight
Wreath with bird ornaments from Conradina Chapter of FNPS 1
Basket of gardening items from Conradina Chapter of FNPS 2
Basket of birding items from Conradina Chapter of FNPS 3
Picnic Basket from Conradina Chapter of FNPS 4
Large Flowered Gift Box from North Brevard Art League
Art from North Brevard Art League by Jim Boland
Art from North Brevard Art League by Melody Hendrix 1
Art from North Brevard Art League by Melody Hendrix 2
Two St. Johns Eco Tour Tickets and Scenic Byway Swag Bag from River of Lakes Heritage Corridor
Metal Sculpture by Lisa Kyzer (Frog)
Metal Sculpture by Lisa Kyzer (Hummingbird)
Metal Sculpture by Lisa Kyzer (Bird)
Metal Sculpture by Lisa Kyzer (Bird)
Florida Master Naturalist Program Course by UF IFAS
Florida Master Naturalist Program Course by UF IFAS
Birdfy Bath Pro from Charlene & Ron Spangler
Chickadee art by Jane
Song Sparrow art by Jane
Western Bluebird art by Jane
Reddish Egret print by Chelise Simmons
Yellow & Red Outdoor Glass Birdbath from Linda McMahan
Solar Fairy Light Watering Can from Linda McMahan
USA State Birds Puzzle from Linda McMahan
Flamingo & Stripes Tote from Bev & Dave Braun
Lightweight Bird Print Scarf from Linda McMahan 1
Bags & More Bottle Holder from Catherine Jantzer
Songbird Bottle Pourer from Linda McMahan
Phoenix Brooch from Linda McMahan
The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America from Chelise Simmons
2026 Festival Shirt
Rio Grande Valley Festival
My Wild Life Book
My Wild Life Book
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