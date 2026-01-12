Space Coast Birding And Wildlife Association Inc

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Space Coast Birding And Wildlife Association Inc

About this event

2026 SCBWF Onsite Sales

8701 Astronaut Blvd

Cape Canaveral, FL 32920, USA

#1 2-night stay at Little St. Simons Island
$1,050

2 night stay for 2 at Little St. Simons Island

#2 Discovery Binoculars from Opticron
$190

Discovery Binoculars from Opticron

#3 $100 gift cert for North Shore Birding Fest
$50

 $100 gift cert for North Shore Birding Fest from Orange Audubon

Auction Item #6  Gift Basket from Holbrook Travel
$110

 Gift Basket from Holbrook Travel

Auction Item #7 Little George's Amazing Adventures book by B
$25

Little George's Amazing Adventures book by Billie Jean Glenn

Auction Item #9 Florida Scrub-Jay by Ethereal Aves Art
$90

Florida Scrub-Jay by Ethereal Aves Art

Auction Item #10 Shirt, mug, and stickers from Great Florida
$45

Shirt, mug, and stickers from Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail

Auction Item #11 Somewhere a Peaceable Kingdom print by Pete
$70

Somewhere a Peaceable Kingdom print by Peter R. Gerbert

Auction #12 Life in the Sand Pine Scrub print by Peter R. Ge
$70

Life in the Sand Pine Scrub print by Peter R. Gerbert 


Auction Item #13 Texas Wildlife Encyclopedia
$20

Texas Wildlife Encyclopedia from Scott Shupe

Auction Item #14 Free Spring Chirp Festival Registration fro
$250

Free Spring Chirp Festival Registration from Valley Chirp

Auction Item #15 Hand-etched Scrub Jay Wine glasses by Mike
$40

Hand-etched Scrub Jay Wine glasses by Mike Knight

Auction Item #16 Wreath with bird ornaments from Conradina C
$45

Wreath with bird ornaments from Conradina Chapter of FNPS 1

Auction Item #17 Basket of gardening items from Conradina Ch
$117

Basket of gardening items from Conradina Chapter of FNPS 2

Auction #18 Basket of birding items from Conradina Chapter o
$115

Basket of birding items from Conradina Chapter of FNPS 3

Auction #19 Picnic Basket from Conradina Chapter of FNPS 4
$65

Picnic Basket from Conradina Chapter of FNPS 4

Auction #20 Large Flowered Gift Box from North Brevard Art L
$115

Large Flowered Gift Box from North Brevard Art League

Auction #21 Art from North Brevard Art League by Jim Boland
$43

Art from North Brevard Art League by Jim Boland

Auction #22 Art from North Brevard Art League by Melody Hend
$70

Art from North Brevard Art League by Melody Hendrix 1

Auction Item #23 Art from North Brevard Art League by Melody
$30

Art from North Brevard Art League by Melody Hendrix 2

Auction Item #24 Two St. Johns Eco Tour Tickets and Scenic B
$72

Two St. Johns Eco Tour Tickets and Scenic Byway Swag Bag from River of Lakes Heritage Corridor

Auction Item #25 Metal Sculpture by Lisa Kyzer (Frog)
$22

Metal Sculpture by Lisa Kyzer (Frog)

Auction item #26 Metal Sculpture by Lisa Kyzer (Hummingbird)
$22

Metal Sculpture by Lisa Kyzer (Hummingbird)

Auction Item #27 Metal Sculpture by Lisa Kyzer (Bird)
$20

Metal Sculpture by Lisa Kyzer (Bird)

Auction Item #28 Metal Sculpture by Lisa Kyzer (Bird)
$2

Metal Sculpture by Lisa Kyzer (Bird)

Auction Item #29 Florida Master Naturalist Program Course by
$210

Florida Master Naturalist Program Course by UF IFAS

Auction Item #30 Florida Master Naturalist Program Course by
$240

Florida Master Naturalist Program Course by UF IFAS

Auction Item #31 Birdfy Bath Pro from Charlene & Ron Spangle
$250

Birdfy Bath Pro from Charlene & Ron Spangler

Auction Item #32 Chickadee art by Jane
$55

Chickadee art by Jane

Auction Item #33 Song Sparrow art by Jane
$50

Song Sparrow art by Jane

Auction Item #34 Western Bluebird art by Jane
$40

Western Bluebird art by Jane

Auction #35 Reddish Egret print by Chelise Simmons
$25

Reddish Egret print by Chelise Simmons

Auction #37 Yellow & Red Outdoor Glass Birdbath from Linda M
$30

Yellow & Red Outdoor Glass Birdbath from Linda McMahan

Auction #39 Solar Fairy Light Watering Can from Linda McMaha
$15

Solar Fairy Light Watering Can from Linda McMahan

Auction #40 USA State Birds Puzzle from Linda McMahan
$17

USA State Birds Puzzle from Linda McMahan

Auction #41 Flamingo & Stripes Tote from Bev & Dave Braun
$30

Flamingo & Stripes Tote from Bev & Dave Braun

Auction #43 Lightweight Bird Print Scarf from Linda McMahan
$8

Lightweight Bird Print Scarf from Linda McMahan 1

Auction #44 Bags & More Bottle Holder from Catherine Jantzer
$17

Bags & More Bottle Holder from Catherine Jantzer

Auction #45 Songbird Bottle Pourer from Linda McMahan
$22

Songbird Bottle Pourer from Linda McMahan

Auction #46 Phoenix Brooch from Linda McMahan
$5

Phoenix Brooch from Linda McMahan

Auction #47 The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America f
$10

The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America from Chelise Simmons

T SHIRT 2026 Festival Shirt
$30

2026 Festival Shirt

Rio Grande Valley
$455

Rio Grande Valley Festival

My Wild Life Book
$25

My Wild Life Book

Costa Rica Package
$40

My Wild Life Book

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