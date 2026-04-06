Turn Back Time

Hosted by

Turn Back Time

About this event

2026 Scholarship Fundraiser Golf Tournament

28 Pleasant St

North Oxford, MA 01537, USA

Golfer
$150

Golf Fee includes lunch.

Bronze Level sponsor
$150

Bronze level sponsors will have a sign with the company's name and phone number or website displayed on one the tee's or greens.  All Bronze level sponsors will be shared on social media before and after the golf tournament.


Silver Level Sponsor
$500

Silver sponsors will get Bronze level plus will appear in small print on the promotional banner and will be included in 2 social media posts.  


Gold Level Sponsor
$1,000

Gold sponsors will get Bronze level plus will appear in large print on the promotional banner and will be included in weekly social media posts.

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

We will only have one Platinum sponsor who will be highlighted by appearing in a separate promotional banner and will be the focus of weekly social media posts.

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