2026 Scholarship Fundraiser Golf Tournament

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About this event
Golf Fee includes lunch.
Bronze level sponsors will have a sign with the company's name and phone number or website displayed on one the tee's or greens. All Bronze level sponsors will be shared on social media before and after the golf tournament.
Silver sponsors will get Bronze level plus will appear in small print on the promotional banner and will be included in 2 social media posts.
Gold sponsors will get Bronze level plus will appear in large print on the promotional banner and will be included in weekly social media posts.
We will only have one Platinum sponsor who will be highlighted by appearing in a separate promotional banner and will be the focus of weekly social media posts.
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