2026 Scholarship Fundraiser Package

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About this event
▪ VIP Table Seating for 8
▪ Prominent Logo Placement
▪ Social Media Recognition
▪ Verbal Event Recognition
▪ Speaking opportunity at the event
▪ Table for 6
▪ Reserved seating at the event
▪ Logo on Marketing Materials
▪ Social Media Mention
▪ 4 Tickets
▪ Social Media Shoutout
▪ Event Signage Recognition
▪ 2 Tickets
▪ Sponsor Recognition
▪ Social Media Mention
▪ 1 Ticket
▪ Sponsor Recognition
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