The DL Handy Foundation Inc

Hosted by

The DL Handy Foundation Inc

About this event

2026 Scholarship Fundraiser Package

1500 Southland Cir NW

Atlanta, GA 30318, USA

Galloping for Greatness
$3,000

▪ VIP Table Seating for 8

▪ Prominent Logo Placement

▪ Social Media Recognition

▪ Verbal Event Recognition

▪ Speaking opportunity at the event

Churchill Downs
$2,500

▪ Table for 6

▪ Reserved seating at the event

▪ Logo on Marketing Materials

▪ Social Media Mention

Mint Julep Sponsor
$1,000

▪ 4 Tickets

▪ Social Media Shoutout

▪ Event Signage Recognition

Derby Patron
$500

▪ 2 Tickets

▪ Sponsor Recognition

▪ Social Media Mention

Friends of The DL Handy Derby
$250

▪ 1 Ticket

▪ Sponsor Recognition

Add a donation for The DL Handy Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!