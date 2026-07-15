2026 Scholarship Fundraising and Awards Ceremony

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About this event
50 Glen Island Park, New Rochelle, NY 10805, USA
Includes:
All sponsorship and ticket sales are final and nonrefundable. (Tax-deductible amount: $5,,000)
Includes:
All sponsorship and ticket sales are final and nonrefundable. (Tax-deductible amount: $4,000)
Includes:
All sponsorship and ticket sales are final and nonrefundable. (Tax-deductible amount: $3,000)
Includes:
All sponsorship and ticket sales are final and nonrefundable. (Tax-deductible amount: $2,000)
Includes:
All sponsorship and ticket sales are final and nonrefundable. (Tax-deductible amount: $1,000)
Includes 1 ticket admission to the 2026 Scholarship Fundraising & Awards Ceremony.
All ticket sales are final and nonrefundable. Tickets may be transferred to another guest by notifying the Lowell F. Hawthorne Foundation before the event. (Tax-deductible amount: $200)
Full Page Color Electronic Journal Advertisement
Finished size: 5.25″ wide × 8.5″ high
Purchase does not include ticket
Please submit completed, publication-ready advertisements in high-resolution PDF, PNG, or JPG format. All advertisements will appear in the Foundation’s electronic event journal.
Advertisements and sponsor logos must be submitted by October 14, 2026 to [email protected] . The Foundation cannot guarantee inclusion of materials received after the submission deadline.(Tax-deductible amount: $500)
Half Page Color Electronic Journal Advertisement
Finished size: 5.25″ wide × 4.25″ high
Purchase does not include ticket
Please submit completed, publication-ready advertisements in high-resolution PDF, PNG, or JPG format. All advertisements will appear in the Foundation’s electronic event journal.
Advertisements and sponsor logos must be submitted by October 14, 2026 to [email protected] . The Foundation cannot guarantee inclusion of materials received after the submission deadline.(Tax-deductible amount: $250)
Quarter Page Color Electronic Journal Advertisement
Finished size: 2.68″ wide × 4.17″ high
Purchase does not include ticket
Advertisement Submission Requirements
Please submit completed, publication-ready advertisements in high-resolution PDF, PNG, or JPG format. All advertisements will appear in the Foundation’s electronic event journal.
Advertisements and sponsor logos must be submitted by October 14, 2026 to [email protected] . The Foundation cannot guarantee inclusion of materials received after the submission deadline. (Tax-deductible amount: $125)
Business card Electronic Journal Advertisement
Purchase does not include ticket
Please submit completed, publication-ready advertisements in high-resolution PDF, PNG, or JPG format. All advertisements will appear in the Foundation’s electronic event journal.
Advertisements and sponsor logos must be submitted by October 14, 2026 to [email protected] . The Foundation cannot guarantee inclusion of materials received after the submission deadline. (Tax-deductible amount: $75)
If you are unable to join us, you can still support the Lowell F. Hawthorne Foundation’s scholarship and educational initiatives by making a fully tax-deductible donation in the amount of your choice.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!