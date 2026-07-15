A purple graduation cap with a gold tassel rests atop an open book with a gold "L" on its cover, all set against a white background with the text "LOWELL F. HAWTHORNE FOUNDATION, INC." below.
Lowell F. Hawthorne Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

Lowell F. Hawthorne Foundation, Inc.

About this event

2026 Scholarship Fundraising and Awards Ceremony

Glen Island Harbour Club

50 Glen Island Park, New Rochelle, NY 10805, USA

Educator Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes:

  • Premier seating for 10 guests at one table
  • Full-page color advertisement in the electronic journal
  • Sponsor recognition in pre-event publicity
  • Electronic display of the sponsor’s logo during the event
  • Special acknowledgment during the event
  • Recognition on the Lowell F. Hawthorne Foundation website for one year
  • Specially curated gift from the Lowell F. Hawthorne Foundation

All sponsorship and ticket sales are final and nonrefundable.  (Tax-deductible amount: $5,,000)


Advocate Sponsorship
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes:

  • Premier seating for eight guests
  • Full-page color advertisement in the electronic journal
  • Sponsor recognition in pre-event publicity
  • Electronic display of the sponsor’s logo during the event
  • Special acknowledgment during the event
  • Recognition on the Lowell F. Hawthorne Foundation website for nine months
  • Specially curated gift from the Lowell F. Hawthorne Foundation

All sponsorship and ticket sales are final and nonrefundable.  (Tax-deductible amount: $4,000)

Sustainer Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes:

  • Premier seating for six guests
  • Half-page color advertisement in the electronic journal
  • Sponsor recognition in pre-event publicity
  • Electronic display of the sponsor’s logo during the event
  • Special acknowledgment during the event
  • Recognition on the Lowell F. Hawthorne Foundation website for six months
  • Specially curated gift from the Lowell F. Hawthorne Foundation

All sponsorship and ticket sales are final and nonrefundable. (Tax-deductible amount: $3,000)

Partner Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes:

  • Premier seating for four guests
  • Half-page color advertisement in the electronic journal
  • Sponsor recognition in pre-event publicity
  • Electronic display of the sponsor’s logo during the event
  • Special acknowledgment during the event
  • Recognition on the Lowell F. Hawthorne Foundation website for three months
  • Specially curated gift from the Lowell F. Hawthorne Foundation

All sponsorship and ticket sales are final and nonrefundable. (Tax-deductible amount: $2,000)

Supporter Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes:

  • Premier seating for two guests
  • Half-page color advertisement in the electronic journal
  • Sponsor recognition in pre-event publicity
  • Electronic display of the sponsor’s logo during the event
  • Special acknowledgment during the event
  • Recognition on the Lowell F. Hawthorne Foundation website for one month
  • Specially curated gift from the Lowell F. Hawthorne Foundation

All sponsorship and ticket sales are final and nonrefundable. (Tax-deductible amount: $1,000)

(1) Individual Ceremony Ticket
$200

Includes 1 ticket admission to the 2026 Scholarship Fundraising & Awards Ceremony.

All ticket sales are final and nonrefundable. Tickets may be transferred to another guest by notifying the Lowell F. Hawthorne Foundation before the event. (Tax-deductible amount: $200)

Full Page Color Advertisement
$500

Full Page Color Electronic Journal Advertisement

Finished size: 5.25″ wide × 8.5″ high

Purchase does not include ticket

Advertisement Submission Requirements

Please submit completed, publication-ready advertisements in high-resolution PDF, PNG, or JPG format. All advertisements will appear in the Foundation’s electronic event journal.

Advertisements and sponsor logos must be submitted by October 14, 2026 to [email protected] . The Foundation cannot guarantee inclusion of materials received after the submission deadline.(Tax-deductible amount: $500)

Half Page Color Advertisement
$250

Half Page Color Electronic Journal Advertisement

Finished size: 5.25″ wide × 4.25″ high

Purchase does not include ticket

Advertisement Submission Requirements

Please submit completed, publication-ready advertisements in high-resolution PDF, PNG, or JPG format. All advertisements will appear in the Foundation’s electronic event journal.

Advertisements and sponsor logos must be submitted by October 14, 2026 to [email protected] . The Foundation cannot guarantee inclusion of materials received after the submission deadline.(Tax-deductible amount: $250)

Quarter-Page Color Advertisement
$125

Quarter Page Color Electronic Journal Advertisement
Finished size: 2.68″ wide × 4.17″ high

Purchase does not include ticket


Advertisement Submission Requirements

Please submit completed, publication-ready advertisements in high-resolution PDF, PNG, or JPG format. All advertisements will appear in the Foundation’s electronic event journal.

Advertisements and sponsor logos must be submitted by October 14, 2026 to [email protected] . The Foundation cannot guarantee inclusion of materials received after the submission deadline. (Tax-deductible amount: $125)

Business Card Advertisement
$75

Business card Electronic Journal Advertisement

Purchase does not include ticket

Please submit completed, publication-ready advertisements in high-resolution PDF, PNG, or JPG format. All advertisements will appear in the Foundation’s electronic event journal.

Advertisements and sponsor logos must be submitted by October 14, 2026 to [email protected] . The Foundation cannot guarantee inclusion of materials received after the submission deadline. (Tax-deductible amount: $75)


I’m Unable to Attend—Please Accept My Donation
Pay what you can

If you are unable to join us, you can still support the Lowell F. Hawthorne Foundation’s scholarship and educational initiatives by making a fully tax-deductible donation in the amount of your choice.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!