2026 Scholarship Fundraising and Awards Ceremony

Full Page Color Electronic Journal Advertisement

Finished size: 5.25″ wide × 8.5″ high

Purchase does not include ticket

Advertisement Submission Requirements

Please submit completed, publication-ready advertisements in high-resolution PDF, PNG, or JPG format. All advertisements will appear in the Foundation’s electronic event journal.

Advertisements and sponsor logos must be submitted by October 14, 2026 to [email protected] . The Foundation cannot guarantee inclusion of materials received after the submission deadline.(Tax-deductible amount: $500)