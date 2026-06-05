Offered by

Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Arizona

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2027 Scholarship Sponsors

Student Lunch Sponsor item
Student Lunch Sponsor
$1,000

Lunch is provided to the students during their daytime program on Saturday.

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1st Place Voice of Democracy Scholarship item
1st Place Voice of Democracy Scholarship
$2,000

$2000 is awarded to the Arizona student that places first in the Oral Essay Competition

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2nd Place Voice of Democracy Scholarship (Copy) item
2nd Place Voice of Democracy Scholarship (Copy)
$1,000

$1000 is awarded to the Arizona student that places 2nd in the Oral Essay Competition

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3rd Place Voice of Democracy Scholarship item
3rd Place Voice of Democracy Scholarship
$750

$750 is awarded to the Arizona student that places 3rd in the Oral Essay Competition

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4th Place Voice of Democracy Scholarship item
4th Place Voice of Democracy Scholarship
$350

$350 is awarded to the Arizona students that do not place in the top 3 of the Oral Essay Competition.

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1st Place Patriot's Pen item
1st Place Patriot's Pen
$500

$500 is awarded to the 1st place winner of the written essay competition.

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2nd Place Patriot's Pen item
2nd Place Patriot's Pen
$400

$400 is awarded to the 1st place winner of the written essay competition.

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3rd Place Patriot's Pen item
3rd Place Patriot's Pen
$300

$300 is awarded to the 1st place winner of the written essay competition.

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4th Place Patriot's Pen item
4th Place Patriot's Pen
$100

$100 is awarded to the remaining students in the written essay competition that do not place in the top 3.

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Banquet Ticket Sponsor item
Banquet Ticket Sponsor
$50

Sponsor a Student or Family Member at the Awards Banquet

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Hotel Night Stay item
Hotel Night Stay
$200

Sponsor a Student's overnight stay

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Add a donation for Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Arizona

$

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