2027 Scholarship Sponsors

About this shop
Lunch is provided to the students during their daytime program on Saturday.
$2000 is awarded to the Arizona student that places first in the Oral Essay Competition
$1000 is awarded to the Arizona student that places 2nd in the Oral Essay Competition
$750 is awarded to the Arizona student that places 3rd in the Oral Essay Competition
$350 is awarded to the Arizona students that do not place in the top 3 of the Oral Essay Competition.
$500 is awarded to the 1st place winner of the written essay competition.
$400 is awarded to the 1st place winner of the written essay competition.
$300 is awarded to the 1st place winner of the written essay competition.
$100 is awarded to the remaining students in the written essay competition that do not place in the top 3.
Sponsor a Student or Family Member at the Awards Banquet
Sponsor a Student's overnight stay
$
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