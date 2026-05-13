Howard Street Charter School

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Howard Street Charter School

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2026 School Store

Summer Magic the Gathering Cards Camp item
Summer Magic the Gathering Cards Camp
$175

Camp is 9:30-2pm Aug 3 - Aug 7. Students will learn to play and receive cards to make their own decks. No experience or cards necessary - Mrs. Tracy has plenty for you to use.

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2026 Student Fees item
2026 Student Fees
$175

one time fee - please know that scholarships, payment plans or partial payments are possible with communication. Email [email protected] for assistance.

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Fall Enrichment Academy (10 weeks) item
Fall Enrichment Academy (10 weeks)
$175

Sept 14 - Nov 20. Students can attend club every day from 3:30-5pm (Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri) and 1-3:30pm (Wed). This includes cross country.

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Monthly Parking - 5 days a week item
Monthly Parking - 5 days a week
$70

paid parking supports Howard Street

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Monthly Parking - 3 days a week item
Monthly Parking - 3 days a week
$50

paid parking supports Howard Street

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