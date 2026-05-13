2026 School Store

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About this shop
Camp is 9:30-2pm Aug 3 - Aug 7. Students will learn to play and receive cards to make their own decks. No experience or cards necessary - Mrs. Tracy has plenty for you to use.
one time fee - please know that scholarships, payment plans or partial payments are possible with communication. Email [email protected] for assistance.
Sept 14 - Nov 20. Students can attend club every day from 3:30-5pm (Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri) and 1-3:30pm (Wed). This includes cross country.
paid parking supports Howard Street
paid parking supports Howard Street
$
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