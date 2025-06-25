2026 Science Coach Academy - Attendees

Leavenworth, KS 66048
Monday, June 22nd at 4:00 pm to Thursday, June 25th at 12:00 pm. Multiple breakout session tracks. This includes meals and overnight accommodations (a private bedroom in a four bedroom/ two bathroom suite) on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Check out on June 25.
Monday, June 22nd, through Thursday, June 25th - This purchase includes the full conference, events, and meals. No overnight lodging.
This ticket provides access to the main conference via Zoom, Tuesday to Thursday, June 23rd to 25th.
If the participant wants a private suite with an individual bathroom, this ticket must be purchased in addition to the conference option. A $200 a night ticket must be purchased for each night. Select the number of nights of your stay. (Available up to 3 nights, Monday - Wednesday, checking out Thursday)
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing