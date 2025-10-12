🍎2026 Scion Exchange Fast Pass & Grafting Supplies

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Doors open 12PM - 3PM.
Geneva 890 semi-dwarf compatible with all apple varieties
OHxF 87 semi-dwarf - compatible with most pear varieties
We'll do the work for you! Buy your chosen rootstock, grab a scion from our collection, and our grafting professionals will custom graft your tree for you.
Includes baggie, labels, and pen
Your donation will support Soquel High’s incredible CTE Sustainable Agriculture Program led by Mr. Tom Bentley.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!