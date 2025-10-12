Monterey Bay CRFG

Hosted by

Monterey Bay CRFG

About this event

🍎2026 Scion Exchange Fast Pass & Grafting Supplies

401 Soquel San Jose Rd

Soquel, CA 95073, USA

Fast Pass Admission to the Scion Exchange
$5

Doors open 12PM - 3PM.

Apple Rootstock
$3.22

Geneva 890 semi-dwarf compatible with all apple varieties

Pear Roostock
$2.71

OHxF 87 semi-dwarf - compatible with most pear varieties

Plum/Apricot Rootstock
$2.79
Custom Grafting per Tree (must buy rootstock as well)
$5

We'll do the work for you! Buy your chosen rootstock, grab a scion from our collection, and our grafting professionals will custom graft your tree for you.

Scion Collection Kit
$3

Includes baggie, labels, and pen

Donate to our Host - Soquel High School
$10

Your donation will support Soquel High’s incredible CTE Sustainable Agriculture Program led by Mr. Tom Bentley.

Add a donation for Monterey Bay CRFG

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!