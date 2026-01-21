2026 Scioto County Mindset Matters Summit - Sponsor

Hosted by
About this event
1 left!
Premier Presenting
“Presented by [Your Brand]” naming rights
Logo placement on all materials, stage signage, and press
Speaking opportunity during Opening or Closing Remarks
VIP Meet & Greet
Access (5 guests)
55 Tickets to distribute to local athletes at school(s) of choice
Feature story in post- event
Full-page ad in event program + top-tier
Booth at Resource Fair
2 left!
Logo on all marketing
VIP Meet & Greet (4 guests)
45 Tickets to distribute to local athletes at school(s) of choice
Half-page ad in event program
Booth at Resource Fair
Recognition in all event press
2 left!
Logo on all marketing
VIP Meet & Greet (3 guests)
35 Tickets to distribute to local athletes at school(s) of choice
Quarter-page ad in event program
Booth at Resource Fair
2 left!
VIP Meet & Greet (2 guests)
25 Tickets to distribute to local athletes at school(s) of choice
Name listed in event program
Booth at Resource Fair
Option to donate wellness materials or services
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