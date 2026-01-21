TC3 Memorial Foundation

Hosted by

TC3 Memorial Foundation

About this event

2026 Scioto County Mindset Matters Summit - Sponsor

1225 Gallia St

Portsmouth, OH 45662, USA

Champion
$5,000

1 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Premier Presenting

“Presented by [Your Brand]” naming rights


Logo placement on all materials, stage signage, and press


Speaking opportunity during Opening or Closing Remarks


VIP Meet & Greet

Access (5 guests)


55 Tickets to distribute to local athletes at school(s) of choice


Feature story in post- event


Full-page ad in event program + top-tier


Booth at Resource Fair


Wellness Sponsor
$4,500

2 left!

Logo on all marketing


VIP Meet & Greet (4 guests)


45 Tickets to distribute to local athletes at school(s) of choice


Half-page ad in event program


Booth at Resource Fair


Recognition in all event press

Team Builder Sponsorship Level
$3,500

2 left!

Logo on all marketing


VIP Meet & Greet (3 guests)


35 Tickets to distribute to local athletes at school(s) of choice


Quarter-page ad in event program


Booth at Resource Fair

Community Builder Sponsorship Level
$2,500

2 left!

VIP Meet & Greet (2 guests)


25 Tickets to distribute to local athletes at school(s) of choice


Name listed in event program


Booth at Resource Fair


Option to donate wellness materials or services

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