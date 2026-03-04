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Scouting America Troop & Pack 220

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2026 Scouting America Troop & Pack 220 Best Bid Silent Auction: Lots 1-50

#01 Adventure Playtime Bundle item
#01 Adventure Playtime Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Adventure Playtime Bundle


Get ready for active play and family fun with this exciting bundle packed with outdoor gear, toys, and local experiences. Perfect for kids and families who love adventure, imagination, and time spent together.

This bundle includes:

🪢 Two Durable Play Ropes
• Perfect for outdoor games, backyard fun, or practicing rope tricks and skills.

🚧 Micro Metals Construction Vehicle Set (4-Pack)
• A fun collection of mini construction vehicles for imaginative play.

🐨 Koala “Squeeze to Pop” Toy
• Interactive toy that launches soft foam balls for playful entertainment.

🎟 Fly High Adventure Park Passes
Five One-Free Adventure Park Passes for exciting indoor activity and fun.

🍽 Santorini’s Greek Restaurant Gift Card
• Enjoy delicious Mediterranean flavors at a local favorite.

🎈 Items from The Red Balloon Toy Store

This bundle is perfect for kids, families, and anyone who loves playtime and adventure, combining toys, experiences, and a tasty dining treat for a day full of fun.


#02 Little Artist Dream Bundle item
#02 Little Artist Dream Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Little Artist Dream Bundle


Create, color, cuddle, and craft unforgettable masterpieces!

Auction Basket Description:

Inspire creativity and artistic confidence with this delightful bundle made for young creators! Packed with hands-on art supplies, engaging activity books, and cozy companions, this basket encourages kids to explore imagination at home and in the studio. With a special Color Me Mine certificate for 1 year of free studio fees, budding artists can take their creativity even further with memorable painting experiences. Retail value - $100

This basket includes:

  • 🧸 Two adorable stuffies — soft, cuddly friends to keep young artists company during creative time
  • 🎨 38-piece drawing set — colored pencils, oil pastels, sketch tools, and more for endless artistic possibilities
  • 🖊️ Magnatab drawing board — a satisfying magnetic drawing toy perfect for mess-free doodling and practice
  • 📒 Sketchpad — a blank canvas for imaginative sketches, practice drawings, and masterpiece ideas
  • 📚 Coloring, drawing & dot-to-dot activity books — fun, skill-building pages that keep creativity flowing
  • 🖌️ Color Me Mine certificate (1 year free studio fees) — enjoy special pottery painting experiences and creative outings

This basket blends cozy comfort, artistic exploration, and a unique hands-on experience — making it a wonderful gift for creative kids who love to draw, color, and express themselves in colorful ways!


#03 Galaxy Adventure Star Wars Bundle item
#03 Galaxy Adventure Star Wars Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Galaxy Adventure Star Wars Bundle


Join the Force, battle the Empire, and collect legendary heroes!

Auction Basket Description:

Step into a galaxy far, far away with this action-packed Star Wars Bundle — perfect for fans, collectors, and young Jedi in training! Featuring iconic characters, interactive plush fun, and exciting collectible card game sets, this basket brings together storytelling, imaginative play, and galactic adventure in one epic package.

This basket includes:

  • 🌌 Darth Vader Plush Talker — squeeze to hear phrases from the legendary Sith Lord and add interactive fun to playtime
  • ⚔️ Star Wars Figure Multi-Pack — a collection of beloved heroes and villains ready for imaginative battles and display
  • 🃏 Star Wars Unlimited: Legends of the Force (pre-release) — expand your card collection with powerful characters and strategic gameplay
  • 🚀 Star Wars Unlimited: Jump to Lightspeed (pre-release) — explore new missions and thrilling deck-building adventures across the galaxy

Whether recreating iconic movie moments, building a collection, or diving into strategic card battles, this basket is a dream for Star Wars enthusiasts of all ages. A perfect gift for fans ready to embrace the Force and create their own galactic saga! ✨


#04 Pamper & Glow Self-Care Retreat item
#04 Pamper & Glow Self-Care Retreat item
#04 Pamper & Glow Self-Care Retreat
$50

Starting bid

Pamper & Glow Self-Care Retreat


Relax, refresh, and indulge in a full year of spa-worthy moments

Auction Basket Description:

Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate relaxation experience with this luxurious Pamper & Glow Self-Care Retreat basket. Designed for cozy comfort at home and rejuvenating spa visits throughout the year, this bundle blends premium skincare, plush essentials, and exclusive services for head-to-toe pampering.

This basket includes:

  • 🥤 Fizz Hydrojug tumbler — stay hydrated in style while relaxing or on the go
  • 🛁 Two soft bath towels — plush comfort perfect for spa nights and self-care days
  • ✨ Dermalogica gift set, featuring:
    • Face mapping headband & travel bag
    • Compact mirror
    • Sample sizes of skincare favorites including Special Cleansing Gel, BioLumin-C Eye Serum, Daily Microfoliant, Dynamic Skin Recovery, PowerBright Dark Spot Peel, AGE Bright Clearing Serum, Antioxidant Hydramist, and Skin Smoothing Cream
  • 💆‍♀️ Skinworks Annual Pass Gift Card — enjoy a year of indulgent spa services:
    • European Facial (January–March)
    • Spa Pedicure (April–June)
    • Spa Manicure (July–August)
    • Salt Glow Body Scrub (September–December)

Perfect for anyone who deserves a little extra relaxation, this basket delivers cozy comfort, radiant skincare, and four seasonal spa experiences — a thoughtful and luxurious treat that keeps on giving all year long.


#05 Sweet Snuggles Baby Bundle item
#05 Sweet Snuggles Baby Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Sweet Snuggles Baby Bundle


Soft comforts, gentle care, and precious first moments


Celebrate the arrival of a little one with this adorable Sweet Snuggles Baby Bundle, filled with cozy essentials, gentle bath care, and keepsake treasures for those unforgettable early months. Thoughtfully curated for comfort, practicality, and memory-making, this basket is perfect for new parents preparing for baby’s sweetest milestones.

This basket includes:

  • 🧸 Adorable plush stuffie — a cuddly companion for comfort, playtime, and nursery décor
  • 🧼 Arau Baby gentle care set — includes laundry soap, body soap, and bottle wash formulated for delicate baby needs
  • 📸 Monthly milestone photo prop — capture and celebrate baby’s growth with adorable milestone photos
  • 🍑 Freezer pops — a convenient soothing treat for teething moments and warm days
  • 👶 3 soft burp cloths & 1 teether — everyday feeding essentials with a soothing touch
  • 🛁 3 hooded towels & 6 washcloths — cozy bath-time must-haves for wrapping baby in warmth and comfort
  • 💤 Embossed ultra-snuggly baby blanket — perfect for cuddles, stroller rides, and nap time
  • 🌸 2 swaddle blankets — lightweight and versatile for swaddling, nursing, or on-the-go comfort

From bath time to bedtime and every cuddle in between, this basket delivers warmth, practicality, and precious keepsakes — a heartfelt gift for welcoming a new bundle of joy. 💕

 


#06 Fresh & Clean Norwex Home Essentials item
#06 Fresh & Clean Norwex Home Essentials
$50

Starting bid

Fresh & Clean Norwex Home Essentials


Eco-friendly cleaning, everyday convenience, and a naturally fresh home

Auction Basket Description:

Refresh your cleaning routine with this thoughtfully curated Norwex Home Essentials Basket. Designed to simplify chores while reducing chemicals, this collection features versatile microfiber favorites and cleaning solutions that help create a healthier, more sustainable home.

This basket includes:

  • 👜 Grab-n-Go Wristlet — a handy pouch perfect for organizing small essentials on the go
  • 🥕 Veggie & Fruit Scrub Mitt — gently removes dirt and residue from fresh produce
  • 💧 Facial Pads with zippered washing pouch — reusable makeup removal and skincare pads for an eco-friendly routine
  • 🧣 Limited Edition Optic Scarf — a stylish accessory with Norwex microfiber benefits
  • 🌿 Odour Eliminator (Crisp Linen) — versatile concentrate to freshen laundry, carpets, and spaces (dilutes to create multiple spray bottles)
  • 🧽 Teal Enviro Cloth — the Norwex favorite for effective chemical-free cleaning throughout the home
  • ✨ Leaves Window Cloth — streak-free shine for mirrors, windows, and glass surfaces
  • 🧺 PowerZyme laundry detergent sample — powerful, enzyme-based cleaning for fresh laundry
  • 🍽️ UltraZyme dishwasher powder sample — helps tackle tough food residue for sparkling dishes

This basket is perfect for anyone looking to simplify cleaning, embrace reusable products, and enjoy a fresher home environment. A practical and thoughtful addition to any household!

 


#07 Snuggle & Storytime Bundle item
#07 Snuggle & Storytime Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Snuggle & Storytime Bundle


Cuddly friends, colorful books, and imagination-filled moments

Auction Basket Description:

Spark a love of reading and cozy connection with this charming Snuggle & Storytime Bundle! Perfect for little readers, this basket pairs delightful children’s books with cuddly plush companions and a fun drawing activity to create memorable storytime moments at home or on the go.

This basket includes:

  • 🧸 Two adorable plush stuffies — soft companions for bedtime snuggles and imaginative play
  • 📚 A collection of beloved children’s books — engaging stories that inspire laughter, learning, and a lifelong love of reading
  • 🖊️ Magnatab magnetic drawing board — a mess-free creative toy perfect for doodling, practicing shapes, and storytelling play

Whether winding down at bedtime, enjoying family reading time, or creating new adventures with favorite characters, this basket offers the perfect mix of comfort, creativity, and literacy fun — an ideal gift for young book lovers and cozy family moments. 📖✨


#08 Utah Mammoth Game Night Experience item
#08 Utah Mammoth Game Night Experience
$225

Starting bid

Utah Mammoth Game Night Experience


Cheer loud, stay cool, and rep your Mammoth pride!

Auction Basket Description:

Get ready for an unforgettable night of hockey and team spirit with this exciting Utah Mammoth Game Night Experience basket! Perfect for fans and families alike, this bundle includes game tickets, cozy fan gear, and a practical cooler bag to make your arena experience even better.

This $450 Retail Value basket includes:

  • 🏒 Two tickets to Utah Mammoth vs. Edmonton Oilers
    • 📅 March 24, 2026
    • 7:30 PM
      Enjoy the thrill of live hockey action and cheer on the Mammoth in an electrifying matchup
  • 🧊 Utah Mammoth soft cooler bag — perfect for tailgating, picnics, or keeping drinks and snacks cold on the go
  • 🏁 Two Utah Mammoth towels — wave them high and show your team pride during big game moments
  • 📌 Two Utah Mammoth pins — collectible fan accessories to wear or display

Whether you’re a die-hard hockey fan or looking for a fun night out, this basket delivers team pride, memorable experiences, and practical fan gear — the ultimate score for any Mammoth supporter! 🐘🏒


#09 Utah Mammoth Backyard Showdown item
#09 Utah Mammoth Backyard Showdown
$130

Starting bid

Utah Mammoth Backyard Showdown


Retail Value - $350


Bring the game home and toss in some Mammoth pride!

Auction Basket Description:

Turn any gathering into game day with this fun and competitive Utah Mammoth Backyard Showdown cornhole set! Perfect for tailgates, backyard BBQs, family parties, or pre-game festivities, this eye-catching set lets fans show off their team spirit while enjoying a classic outdoor favorite.

This basket includes:

  • 🎯 Utah Mammoth cornhole set — a durable, team-branded board that combines backyard fun with bold Mammoth pride
  • 🏒 Official Mammoth design — sleek graphics that make this set a standout addition to any game night or tailgate setup

Whether you’re hosting friends, celebrating game day, or enjoying a sunny afternoon outdoors, this cornhole set delivers friendly competition and team pride in one exciting package — a must-have for Utah Mammoth fans and backyard game lovers alike!


#10 Road Trip Ready Adventure Kit item
#10 Road Trip Ready Adventure Kit
$45

Starting bid

Road Trip Ready Adventure Kit


Fuel up, pack smart, and capture every mile of the journey

Auction Basket Description:

Hit the road with confidence and convenience using this practical and fun Road Trip Ready Adventure Kit! Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway, camping trip, or spontaneous family drive, this basket is packed with travel essentials to keep you comfortable, organized, and ready for memorable moments along the way.

This basket includes:

  • Gas can — a helpful backup for road trips, camping adventures, or emergency preparedness
  • 🥤 Two tumblers — perfect for keeping drinks hot or cold during long drives
  • 📸 Selfie stick — capture scenic stops, group photos, and travel memories hands-free
  • 🧹 Lint roller — quick clean-ups to stay road-trip ready
  • 🪒 Travel razor — compact grooming essential for overnight stays
  • 🔌 Two 10ft 8-pin USB-A charging cables — extra-long cords to keep devices powered on the go
  • 🧺 Community First blanket — cozy comfort for picnics, roadside breaks, or chilly evenings
  • ☀️ Window sun screen — helps keep your vehicle cool and comfortable
  • 🎒 Sling bag & small shoulder bag — convenient storage for travel essentials and day-trip outings
  • 🍾 Bottle opener, keychain, multitool & coasters — handy accessories for convenience wherever you stop
  • ✈️ Travel pillow — added comfort for passengers and long stretches on the road

From fueling up to relaxing at your destination, this basket combines comfort, practicality, and travel-ready fun — making it a fantastic choice for adventurers, families, and anyone who loves to explore the open road. 🚗✨


#11 Move, Hydrate & Refuel Fitness Bundle item
#11 Move, Hydrate & Refuel Fitness Bundle
$65

Starting bid

Move, Hydrate & Refuel Fitness Bundle


The perfect mix of movement, motivation, and a girls’ self-care day

Auction Basket Description:

Grab your besties and treat yourselves to a fun and energizing girls’ self-care day with this inspiring wellness bundle! The Move, Hydrate & Refuel Fitness Bundle combines workout essentials, a studio Pilates experience, and a delicious post-class treat — making it ideal for friends who love to move, recharge, and spend meaningful time together. Retail value - $165

This basket includes:

  • 💧 Two 64 oz water bottles — stay hydrated throughout workouts, errands, and self-care adventures
  • 🦵 Pair of 1 lb ankle weights — add light resistance for walks, Pilates sessions, or at-home toning
  • 🧘‍♀️ 3-piece Pilates set — Pilates ring, ball, and band to support flexibility, core strength, and mindful movement
  • 🎟️ Two classes at Bountiful’s Club Pilates — enjoy a fun and motivating studio workout together
  • 🥗 Poki Bowl gift card — celebrate your sweat session with a fresh and flavorful meal

Whether it’s a morning workout followed by lunch or an afternoon reset with your favorite friend, this basket creates the perfect opportunity to move your body, nourish your mind, and enjoy a memorable girls’ self-care day. 💕✨


#12 Runner’s Recharge & Performance Bundle item
#12 Runner’s Recharge & Performance Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Runner’s Recharge & Performance Bundle


Fuel the miles, recover strong, and run your best

Auction Basket Description:

Designed with runners in mind, this Runner’s Recharge & Performance Bundle is packed with essentials to support training, race day, and recovery. From hydration and energy fuel to performance gear and post-run care, this basket is the perfect companion for anyone who loves to hit the pavement, trails, or treadmill.

This runner-themed basket includes:

  • 🏃 Two lightweight running jackets (red & black) — versatile layers for cool mornings, breezy runs, and unpredictable weather
  • 🧦 SLRC midweight running socks — comfort and support for training runs or race day
  • 💧 64 oz water bottle & Hydrapak UltraFlask Speed — stay hydrated during long runs and workouts
  • MTN OPS Hot Ignite Energy & Focus + MTN OPS Multi-V — supplements to support energy, endurance, and overall wellness
  • 🍯 Run fuel assortment:
    • 3 Honey Stinger energy waffles
    • 2 Huma Chia energy gels
    • 1 SiS energy gel
      Perfect for mid-run fuel and sustained energy on longer miles
  • 💪 Wooden massage roller & Epsom salt — help soothe sore muscles and speed recovery after tough workouts
  • 🎟️ $50 SLRC gift certificate — gear up for your next run with quality running apparel or accessories

Whether training for a race, building mileage, or simply enjoying the runner’s high, this basket provides motivation, comfort, and recovery tools every runner will appreciate. A thoughtful and energizing package for beginners, seasoned athletes, and anyone passionate about running! 🏃‍♀️✨


#13 The Ultimate Woodworker’s Workshop item
#13 The Ultimate Woodworker’s Workshop
$100

Starting bid

The Ultimate Woodworker’s Workshop 🛠️


Precision, power, and creativity — everything you need to bring your woodworking projects to life.

Take your craftsmanship to the next level with this Kobalt Router Table Combo Kit, a must-have for DIYers, hobbyists, and seasoned woodworkers alike. Designed for accuracy and control, this versatile setup makes shaping edges, cutting grooves, and creating custom details easier than ever.

Basket Includes:

🔹 Kobalt Router Table Combo Kit

• Powerful 12-amp motor for smooth, consistent performance

• Above-table depth adjustments for precision and convenience

• Durable oversized cast-aluminum work surface

• Integrated router mount for stability and control

Whether you're building furniture, tackling home improvement projects, or exploring woodworking for the first time, this basket delivers professional-level results in your own workshop.

🎁 Perfect for: DIY enthusiasts, home renovators, makers, and anyone who loves working with their hands.


Retail Value - $230

#14 Pamper Me Pretty Spa Set 🛁 item
#14 Pamper Me Pretty Spa Set 🛁
$20

Starting bid

Pamper Me Pretty Spa Set 🛁


Relax, refresh, and glow — the perfect self-care escape in one beautiful bundle.

Treat yourself or someone special to a soothing spa day at home with this thoughtfully curated collection of bath, beauty, and skincare favorites designed to help you unwind and feel fabulous.

Basket Includes:

🌿 3 Shower Steamers — turn every shower into a calming aromatherapy experience

🫧 Foaming Bath Soak — rich bubbles for ultimate relaxation

💖 Bath & Body Works Hibiscus Paradise Shower Gel — tropical freshness with every wash

🦋 Bath & Body Works Butterfly Lotion — silky hydration with a lovely scent

🍉 2 Watermelon Face Masks — refreshing skincare for a radiant glow

🕯️ Candle — set the mood for cozy self-care moments

💄 3 Makeup Brushes — perfect for everyday glam or special occasions

👁️ Lash Curler — effortless lift for beautiful lashes

💇‍♀️ 2 Hairbrushes & Mirror — essentials for easy styling and touch-ups

Whether it’s a quiet night in, a girls’ pampering session, or a thoughtful gift, this basket is filled with little luxuries that make relaxation feel extra special.

🎁 Perfect for: self-care lovers, teens, moms, best friends, or anyone who deserves a little pampering.

#15 Total Body Fitness Boost 💪 item
#15 Total Body Fitness Boost 💪
$150

Starting bid

Total Body Fitness Boost 💪


Bring the gym home and build strength, flexibility, and endurance on your schedule.

Take your fitness journey to the next level with the HealthRider Total Body Fitness Machine, a versatile piece of equipment designed to deliver a full-body workout in one compact setup. Perfect for beginners and seasoned fitness enthusiasts alike, this machine helps you strengthen muscles, improve cardio health, and stay active without leaving home.

Basket Includes:

🚴 HealthRider Total Body Fitness Machine

• Engages upper and lower body for a complete workout

• Low-impact motion that’s gentle on joints

• Adjustable resistance to match your fitness level

• Compact design ideal for home use

Whether you're kickstarting a new routine, cross-training, or staying active year-round, this basket offers a convenient way to move, sweat, and feel your best.

🎁 Perfect for: home gym lovers, busy parents, beginners starting a fitness journey, or anyone wanting a fun low-impact workout option.


Retail Value - $349

#16 Brunch & Birds Day Out 🌿 item
#16 Brunch & Birds Day Out 🌿
$60

Starting bid

Brunch & Birds Day Out 🌿


Sip, savor, and explore — the perfect Salt Lake City outing for food lovers and nature enthusiasts alike.

Enjoy a charming day filled with delicious brunch and beautiful wildlife with this locally inspired experience basket. Start your morning with cozy coffee in a stylish Park Café insulated mug, then treat yourself to a tasty meal before heading out to wander the colorful gardens and fascinating bird exhibits at Tracy Aviary.

Basket Includes:

Park Café Insulated Mug — perfect for keeping your favorite drinks hot on the go ($30)

🍳 $40 Park Café Gift Card — enjoy one of Salt Lake’s beloved brunch spots ($40)

🦜 4 Admission Passes to Tracy Aviary — explore stunning birds and peaceful nature paths ($60)

Whether it’s a family outing, date day, or a relaxing weekend adventure, this basket offers a memorable mix of local flavor and outdoor fun.

💰 Total Basket Value: $130

🎁 Perfect for: families, couples, bird lovers, brunch fans, and anyone who enjoys unique local experiences.

#17 Soak & Show Southern Utah Escape 🎭 item
#17 Soak & Show Southern Utah Escape 🎭
$200

Starting bid

Soak & Show Southern Utah Escape 🎭


Relax in desert hot springs and enjoy unforgettable live theatre under the stars.

Treat yourself to the ultimate Southern Utah experience with this perfect pairing of relaxation and entertainment. Start by unwinding in the peaceful mineral waters of Zion Canyon Hot Springs, then take your evening to the next level with a spectacular live performance at Tuacahn Center for the Arts.

Basket Includes:

♨️ 2 Admissions to Zion Canyon Hot Springs — soak, recharge, and enjoy stunning desert views ($144)

🎟️ 2 Tuacahn Tickets (Monday–Thursday) — experience world-class theatre in the breathtaking red rock amphitheatre ($280)

Whether it’s a romantic getaway, girls’ trip, or memorable date night, this basket offers a beautiful blend of relaxation, scenery, and live entertainment.

💰 Total Basket Value: $424

🎁 Perfect for: couples, theatre lovers, adventure seekers, and anyone dreaming of a relaxing Southern Utah escape.

#18 Dinner & A Show Night Out 🎶 item
#18 Dinner & A Show Night Out 🎶
$50

Starting bid

Dinner & A Show Night Out 🎶


Great music, great food, and a memorable evening in Ogden.

Enjoy the perfect night out with this fun and flavorful experience basket! Start your evening with a casual dinner at Chili’s, then head to Peery’s Egyptian Theater for an inspiring live performance celebrating the rich sounds and stories of American roots music.

Basket Includes:

🎟️ 2 Tickets to Onstage Ogden’s “Women of Americana”

📍 Peery’s Egyptian Theater, Ogden

🗓️ Saturday, April 4, 2026 at 7:30 PM ($100)

🌶️ (6) Chili’s Gift Cards — perfect for dinner, appetizers, or post-show treats ($30)

Whether it’s a date night, friends’ outing, or a special evening for music lovers, this basket combines live entertainment with delicious dining for a night to remember.

💰 Total Basket Value: $130

🎁 Perfect for: couples, music lovers, theatre fans, and anyone who enjoys a fun night out.

#19 Bounce & Sweet Treats Fun Pack 🍦 item
#19 Bounce & Sweet Treats Fun Pack 🍦
$40

Starting bid

Bounce & Sweet Treats Fun Pack 🍦


Jump high, laugh loud, and celebrate with delicious ice cream!

This playful basket is the perfect combo of high-energy fun and cool rewards. Spend time bouncing, climbing, and playing at Fly High Adventure Park, then top off the day with a creamy double scoop from Blacksmith Ice Cream Co.

Basket Includes:

🎟️ (4) Fly High Adventure Park Admission Passes — enjoy one hour of bouncing excitement and active fun ($64)

🍨 (4) Blacksmith Ice Cream Co. Double Scoop Treatem Certificates — treat yourself to handcrafted ice cream after playtime ($24)

Whether it’s a family outing, friend hangout, or celebration day, this basket delivers smiles, movement, and sweet memories.

💰 Total Basket Value: $88

🎁 Perfect for: kids, families, teens, birthday surprises, or anyone who loves active fun followed by a tasty treat.

#20 Sushi & Stage Date Night 🎭 item
#20 Sushi & Stage Date Night 🎭
$70

Starting bid

Sushi & Stage Date Night 🎭


An evening of delicious dining and live theatre — the perfect night out!

Enjoy a memorable night filled with great food and captivating entertainment. Start with fresh, flavorful sushi at Fat Fish, then head to CenterPoint Theater for a live performance that brings stories to life on stage.

Basket Includes:

🎟️ 2 Tickets to CenterPoint Theater — redeemable for any performance (subject to availability) ($90)

🍣 Fat Fish Gift Card — savor sushi, appetizers, and your favorite Japanese-inspired dishes ($50)

Whether it’s a romantic date, friends’ night out, or a special celebration, this basket offers the ideal mix of culture, cuisine, and fun.

💰 Total Basket Value: $140

🎁 Perfect for: couples, theatre lovers, foodies, and anyone who enjoys a fun night out.

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