2026 Scouting America Troop & Pack 220 Best Bid Silent Auction: Lots 1-50

Adventure Playtime Bundle





Get ready for active play and family fun with this exciting bundle packed with outdoor gear, toys, and local experiences. Perfect for kids and families who love adventure, imagination, and time spent together.

This bundle includes:

🪢 Two Durable Play Ropes

• Perfect for outdoor games, backyard fun, or practicing rope tricks and skills.

🚧 Micro Metals Construction Vehicle Set (4-Pack)

• A fun collection of mini construction vehicles for imaginative play.

🐨 Koala “Squeeze to Pop” Toy

• Interactive toy that launches soft foam balls for playful entertainment.

🎟 Fly High Adventure Park Passes

• Five One-Free Adventure Park Passes for exciting indoor activity and fun.

🍽 Santorini’s Greek Restaurant Gift Card

• Enjoy delicious Mediterranean flavors at a local favorite.

🎈 Items from The Red Balloon Toy Store

This bundle is perfect for kids, families, and anyone who loves playtime and adventure, combining toys, experiences, and a tasty dining treat for a day full of fun.



