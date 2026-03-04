2026 Scouting America Troop & Pack 220 Best Bid Silent Auction: Lots 1-50

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Starting bid
Adventure Playtime Bundle
Get ready for active play and family fun with this exciting bundle packed with outdoor gear, toys, and local experiences. Perfect for kids and families who love adventure, imagination, and time spent together.
This bundle includes:
🪢 Two Durable Play Ropes
• Perfect for outdoor games, backyard fun, or practicing rope tricks and skills.
🚧 Micro Metals Construction Vehicle Set (4-Pack)
• A fun collection of mini construction vehicles for imaginative play.
🐨 Koala “Squeeze to Pop” Toy
• Interactive toy that launches soft foam balls for playful entertainment.
🎟 Fly High Adventure Park Passes
• Five One-Free Adventure Park Passes for exciting indoor activity and fun.
🍽 Santorini’s Greek Restaurant Gift Card
• Enjoy delicious Mediterranean flavors at a local favorite.
🎈 Items from The Red Balloon Toy Store
This bundle is perfect for kids, families, and anyone who loves playtime and adventure, combining toys, experiences, and a tasty dining treat for a day full of fun.
Starting bid
Little Artist Dream Bundle
Create, color, cuddle, and craft unforgettable masterpieces!
Auction Basket Description:
Inspire creativity and artistic confidence with this delightful bundle made for young creators! Packed with hands-on art supplies, engaging activity books, and cozy companions, this basket encourages kids to explore imagination at home and in the studio. With a special Color Me Mine certificate for 1 year of free studio fees, budding artists can take their creativity even further with memorable painting experiences. Retail value - $100
This basket includes:
This basket blends cozy comfort, artistic exploration, and a unique hands-on experience — making it a wonderful gift for creative kids who love to draw, color, and express themselves in colorful ways!
Starting bid
Galaxy Adventure Star Wars Bundle
Join the Force, battle the Empire, and collect legendary heroes!
Auction Basket Description:
Step into a galaxy far, far away with this action-packed Star Wars Bundle — perfect for fans, collectors, and young Jedi in training! Featuring iconic characters, interactive plush fun, and exciting collectible card game sets, this basket brings together storytelling, imaginative play, and galactic adventure in one epic package.
This basket includes:
Whether recreating iconic movie moments, building a collection, or diving into strategic card battles, this basket is a dream for Star Wars enthusiasts of all ages. A perfect gift for fans ready to embrace the Force and create their own galactic saga! ✨
Starting bid
Pamper & Glow Self-Care Retreat
Relax, refresh, and indulge in a full year of spa-worthy moments
Auction Basket Description:
Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate relaxation experience with this luxurious Pamper & Glow Self-Care Retreat basket. Designed for cozy comfort at home and rejuvenating spa visits throughout the year, this bundle blends premium skincare, plush essentials, and exclusive services for head-to-toe pampering.
This basket includes:
Perfect for anyone who deserves a little extra relaxation, this basket delivers cozy comfort, radiant skincare, and four seasonal spa experiences — a thoughtful and luxurious treat that keeps on giving all year long.
Starting bid
Sweet Snuggles Baby Bundle
Soft comforts, gentle care, and precious first moments
Celebrate the arrival of a little one with this adorable Sweet Snuggles Baby Bundle, filled with cozy essentials, gentle bath care, and keepsake treasures for those unforgettable early months. Thoughtfully curated for comfort, practicality, and memory-making, this basket is perfect for new parents preparing for baby’s sweetest milestones.
This basket includes:
From bath time to bedtime and every cuddle in between, this basket delivers warmth, practicality, and precious keepsakes — a heartfelt gift for welcoming a new bundle of joy. 💕
Starting bid
Fresh & Clean Norwex Home Essentials
Eco-friendly cleaning, everyday convenience, and a naturally fresh home
Auction Basket Description:
Refresh your cleaning routine with this thoughtfully curated Norwex Home Essentials Basket. Designed to simplify chores while reducing chemicals, this collection features versatile microfiber favorites and cleaning solutions that help create a healthier, more sustainable home.
This basket includes:
This basket is perfect for anyone looking to simplify cleaning, embrace reusable products, and enjoy a fresher home environment. A practical and thoughtful addition to any household!
Starting bid
Snuggle & Storytime Bundle
Cuddly friends, colorful books, and imagination-filled moments
Auction Basket Description:
Spark a love of reading and cozy connection with this charming Snuggle & Storytime Bundle! Perfect for little readers, this basket pairs delightful children’s books with cuddly plush companions and a fun drawing activity to create memorable storytime moments at home or on the go.
This basket includes:
Whether winding down at bedtime, enjoying family reading time, or creating new adventures with favorite characters, this basket offers the perfect mix of comfort, creativity, and literacy fun — an ideal gift for young book lovers and cozy family moments. 📖✨
Starting bid
Utah Mammoth Game Night Experience
Cheer loud, stay cool, and rep your Mammoth pride!
Auction Basket Description:
Get ready for an unforgettable night of hockey and team spirit with this exciting Utah Mammoth Game Night Experience basket! Perfect for fans and families alike, this bundle includes game tickets, cozy fan gear, and a practical cooler bag to make your arena experience even better.
This $450 Retail Value basket includes:
Whether you’re a die-hard hockey fan or looking for a fun night out, this basket delivers team pride, memorable experiences, and practical fan gear — the ultimate score for any Mammoth supporter! 🐘🏒
Starting bid
Utah Mammoth Backyard Showdown
Retail Value - $350
Bring the game home and toss in some Mammoth pride!
Auction Basket Description:
Turn any gathering into game day with this fun and competitive Utah Mammoth Backyard Showdown cornhole set! Perfect for tailgates, backyard BBQs, family parties, or pre-game festivities, this eye-catching set lets fans show off their team spirit while enjoying a classic outdoor favorite.
This basket includes:
Whether you’re hosting friends, celebrating game day, or enjoying a sunny afternoon outdoors, this cornhole set delivers friendly competition and team pride in one exciting package — a must-have for Utah Mammoth fans and backyard game lovers alike!
Starting bid
Road Trip Ready Adventure Kit
Fuel up, pack smart, and capture every mile of the journey
Auction Basket Description:
Hit the road with confidence and convenience using this practical and fun Road Trip Ready Adventure Kit! Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway, camping trip, or spontaneous family drive, this basket is packed with travel essentials to keep you comfortable, organized, and ready for memorable moments along the way.
This basket includes:
From fueling up to relaxing at your destination, this basket combines comfort, practicality, and travel-ready fun — making it a fantastic choice for adventurers, families, and anyone who loves to explore the open road. 🚗✨
Starting bid
Move, Hydrate & Refuel Fitness Bundle
The perfect mix of movement, motivation, and a girls’ self-care day
Auction Basket Description:
Grab your besties and treat yourselves to a fun and energizing girls’ self-care day with this inspiring wellness bundle! The Move, Hydrate & Refuel Fitness Bundle combines workout essentials, a studio Pilates experience, and a delicious post-class treat — making it ideal for friends who love to move, recharge, and spend meaningful time together. Retail value - $165
This basket includes:
Whether it’s a morning workout followed by lunch or an afternoon reset with your favorite friend, this basket creates the perfect opportunity to move your body, nourish your mind, and enjoy a memorable girls’ self-care day. 💕✨
Starting bid
Runner’s Recharge & Performance Bundle
Fuel the miles, recover strong, and run your best
Auction Basket Description:
Designed with runners in mind, this Runner’s Recharge & Performance Bundle is packed with essentials to support training, race day, and recovery. From hydration and energy fuel to performance gear and post-run care, this basket is the perfect companion for anyone who loves to hit the pavement, trails, or treadmill.
This runner-themed basket includes:
Whether training for a race, building mileage, or simply enjoying the runner’s high, this basket provides motivation, comfort, and recovery tools every runner will appreciate. A thoughtful and energizing package for beginners, seasoned athletes, and anyone passionate about running! 🏃♀️✨
Starting bid
The Ultimate Woodworker’s Workshop 🛠️
Precision, power, and creativity — everything you need to bring your woodworking projects to life.
Take your craftsmanship to the next level with this Kobalt Router Table Combo Kit, a must-have for DIYers, hobbyists, and seasoned woodworkers alike. Designed for accuracy and control, this versatile setup makes shaping edges, cutting grooves, and creating custom details easier than ever.
✨ Basket Includes:
🔹 Kobalt Router Table Combo Kit
• Powerful 12-amp motor for smooth, consistent performance
• Above-table depth adjustments for precision and convenience
• Durable oversized cast-aluminum work surface
• Integrated router mount for stability and control
Whether you're building furniture, tackling home improvement projects, or exploring woodworking for the first time, this basket delivers professional-level results in your own workshop.
🎁 Perfect for: DIY enthusiasts, home renovators, makers, and anyone who loves working with their hands.
Retail Value - $230
Starting bid
Pamper Me Pretty Spa Set 🛁
Relax, refresh, and glow — the perfect self-care escape in one beautiful bundle.
Treat yourself or someone special to a soothing spa day at home with this thoughtfully curated collection of bath, beauty, and skincare favorites designed to help you unwind and feel fabulous.
✨ Basket Includes:
🌿 3 Shower Steamers — turn every shower into a calming aromatherapy experience
🫧 Foaming Bath Soak — rich bubbles for ultimate relaxation
💖 Bath & Body Works Hibiscus Paradise Shower Gel — tropical freshness with every wash
🦋 Bath & Body Works Butterfly Lotion — silky hydration with a lovely scent
🍉 2 Watermelon Face Masks — refreshing skincare for a radiant glow
🕯️ Candle — set the mood for cozy self-care moments
💄 3 Makeup Brushes — perfect for everyday glam or special occasions
👁️ Lash Curler — effortless lift for beautiful lashes
💇♀️ 2 Hairbrushes & Mirror — essentials for easy styling and touch-ups
Whether it’s a quiet night in, a girls’ pampering session, or a thoughtful gift, this basket is filled with little luxuries that make relaxation feel extra special.
🎁 Perfect for: self-care lovers, teens, moms, best friends, or anyone who deserves a little pampering.
Starting bid
Total Body Fitness Boost 💪
Bring the gym home and build strength, flexibility, and endurance on your schedule.
Take your fitness journey to the next level with the HealthRider Total Body Fitness Machine, a versatile piece of equipment designed to deliver a full-body workout in one compact setup. Perfect for beginners and seasoned fitness enthusiasts alike, this machine helps you strengthen muscles, improve cardio health, and stay active without leaving home.
✨ Basket Includes:
🚴 HealthRider Total Body Fitness Machine
• Engages upper and lower body for a complete workout
• Low-impact motion that’s gentle on joints
• Adjustable resistance to match your fitness level
• Compact design ideal for home use
Whether you're kickstarting a new routine, cross-training, or staying active year-round, this basket offers a convenient way to move, sweat, and feel your best.
🎁 Perfect for: home gym lovers, busy parents, beginners starting a fitness journey, or anyone wanting a fun low-impact workout option.
Retail Value - $349
Starting bid
Brunch & Birds Day Out 🌿
Sip, savor, and explore — the perfect Salt Lake City outing for food lovers and nature enthusiasts alike.
Enjoy a charming day filled with delicious brunch and beautiful wildlife with this locally inspired experience basket. Start your morning with cozy coffee in a stylish Park Café insulated mug, then treat yourself to a tasty meal before heading out to wander the colorful gardens and fascinating bird exhibits at Tracy Aviary.
✨ Basket Includes:
☕ Park Café Insulated Mug — perfect for keeping your favorite drinks hot on the go ($30)
🍳 $40 Park Café Gift Card — enjoy one of Salt Lake’s beloved brunch spots ($40)
🦜 4 Admission Passes to Tracy Aviary — explore stunning birds and peaceful nature paths ($60)
Whether it’s a family outing, date day, or a relaxing weekend adventure, this basket offers a memorable mix of local flavor and outdoor fun.
💰 Total Basket Value: $130
🎁 Perfect for: families, couples, bird lovers, brunch fans, and anyone who enjoys unique local experiences.
Starting bid
Soak & Show Southern Utah Escape 🎭
Relax in desert hot springs and enjoy unforgettable live theatre under the stars.
Treat yourself to the ultimate Southern Utah experience with this perfect pairing of relaxation and entertainment. Start by unwinding in the peaceful mineral waters of Zion Canyon Hot Springs, then take your evening to the next level with a spectacular live performance at Tuacahn Center for the Arts.
✨ Basket Includes:
♨️ 2 Admissions to Zion Canyon Hot Springs — soak, recharge, and enjoy stunning desert views ($144)
🎟️ 2 Tuacahn Tickets (Monday–Thursday) — experience world-class theatre in the breathtaking red rock amphitheatre ($280)
Whether it’s a romantic getaway, girls’ trip, or memorable date night, this basket offers a beautiful blend of relaxation, scenery, and live entertainment.
💰 Total Basket Value: $424
🎁 Perfect for: couples, theatre lovers, adventure seekers, and anyone dreaming of a relaxing Southern Utah escape.
Starting bid
Dinner & A Show Night Out 🎶
Great music, great food, and a memorable evening in Ogden.
Enjoy the perfect night out with this fun and flavorful experience basket! Start your evening with a casual dinner at Chili’s, then head to Peery’s Egyptian Theater for an inspiring live performance celebrating the rich sounds and stories of American roots music.
✨ Basket Includes:
🎟️ 2 Tickets to Onstage Ogden’s “Women of Americana”
📍 Peery’s Egyptian Theater, Ogden
🗓️ Saturday, April 4, 2026 at 7:30 PM ($100)
🌶️ (6) Chili’s Gift Cards — perfect for dinner, appetizers, or post-show treats ($30)
Whether it’s a date night, friends’ outing, or a special evening for music lovers, this basket combines live entertainment with delicious dining for a night to remember.
💰 Total Basket Value: $130
🎁 Perfect for: couples, music lovers, theatre fans, and anyone who enjoys a fun night out.
Starting bid
Bounce & Sweet Treats Fun Pack 🍦
Jump high, laugh loud, and celebrate with delicious ice cream!
This playful basket is the perfect combo of high-energy fun and cool rewards. Spend time bouncing, climbing, and playing at Fly High Adventure Park, then top off the day with a creamy double scoop from Blacksmith Ice Cream Co.
✨ Basket Includes:
🎟️ (4) Fly High Adventure Park Admission Passes — enjoy one hour of bouncing excitement and active fun ($64)
🍨 (4) Blacksmith Ice Cream Co. Double Scoop Treatem Certificates — treat yourself to handcrafted ice cream after playtime ($24)
Whether it’s a family outing, friend hangout, or celebration day, this basket delivers smiles, movement, and sweet memories.
💰 Total Basket Value: $88
🎁 Perfect for: kids, families, teens, birthday surprises, or anyone who loves active fun followed by a tasty treat.
Starting bid
Sushi & Stage Date Night 🎭
An evening of delicious dining and live theatre — the perfect night out!
Enjoy a memorable night filled with great food and captivating entertainment. Start with fresh, flavorful sushi at Fat Fish, then head to CenterPoint Theater for a live performance that brings stories to life on stage.
✨ Basket Includes:
🎟️ 2 Tickets to CenterPoint Theater — redeemable for any performance (subject to availability) ($90)
🍣 Fat Fish Gift Card — savor sushi, appetizers, and your favorite Japanese-inspired dishes ($50)
Whether it’s a romantic date, friends’ night out, or a special celebration, this basket offers the ideal mix of culture, cuisine, and fun.
💰 Total Basket Value: $140
🎁 Perfect for: couples, theatre lovers, foodies, and anyone who enjoys a fun night out.
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