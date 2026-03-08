2026 Scouting America Troop & Pack 220's Best Bid Silent Auction: Lots 51-100

🌿 Just Ingredients Wellness Bundle

Support your health with this nourishing bundle from Just Ingredients, a brand known for clean, simple products made with real ingredients.

This wellness set includes items designed to help you fuel your body, stay hydrated, and enjoy natural self-care.

Bundle Includes:

• Just Ingredients Vanilla Bean Protein Powder – A delicious, high-quality protein powder featuring real vanilla bean and clean ingredients. Perfect for smoothies, post-workout recovery, or daily nutrition.

• Just Ingredients Lemonade Electrolytes – A refreshing electrolyte drink mix made with real food ingredients and no added sugar to help support hydration and energy.

• Just Ingredients Vanilla Mint Body Lotion – A nourishing lotion made with natural ingredients like shea butter and jojoba oil to keep skin soft and hydrated.

• Just Ingredients Brightening Serum with Vitamin C – A lightweight serum designed to support glowing, healthy-looking skin.

Perfect for anyone who loves clean wellness products, natural skincare, and simple ingredients you can trust.

✨ Treat yourself or gift it to someone who values healthy living!

💪 Ultimate Fitness & Energy Bundle

Fuel your workouts and recovery with this high-energy fitness package featuring supplements, gear, and classes to help you perform your best.

This bundle includes a variety of popular fitness and nutrition products along with 3 fitness classes at Orangetheory Fitness to kickstart your training.

Bundle Highlights Include:

• 3 Classes at Orangetheory Fitness

• FNX Fitness RELIEF Whey Protein

• FNX Fitness DRIVE Endurance Pre-Workout

• Project AD AminoTaur Amino Acid Formula

• Project AD Collagen Peptides

• Ready Hour Orange Energy Drink Mix

• MTN OPS Multi-V Multivitamin

• ADLIFE Fiber+ Supplement

• Energy shot samples for quick performance boosts

• Orangetheory Fitness Water Bottle & Workout Towel

Retail Value $140





Perfect for anyone looking to boost their workouts, improve recovery, and stay energized. Whether you're a seasoned athlete or just getting started, this bundle has everything you need to power through your fitness goals.

🔥 Bid now and take your fitness routine to the next level!