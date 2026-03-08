2026 Scouting America Troop & Pack 220's Best Bid Silent Auction: Lots 51-100

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Starting bid
🧼 Briggs & Stratton Rotating Surface Cleaner
Make outdoor cleaning faster and easier with the Briggs & Stratton Rotating Surface Cleaner. Designed to work with most gas pressure washers, this powerful attachment helps you clean large surfaces efficiently while delivering professional-looking results.
Includes:
Features:
Perfect for tackling tough outdoor cleaning jobs like:
Total Value: $70
Ideal For:
Anyone with a pressure washer looking to save time and effort while cleaning 🏡💦
Starting bid
🔥 Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit
Bring warmth, ambiance, and unforgettable outdoor gatherings to your backyard with the Solo Stove Bonfire. Designed with innovative airflow technology, this premium stainless steel fire pit creates a beautiful, efficient fire with significantly less smoke—so you can enjoy the flames without constantly moving away from the smoke.
Includes:
Features:
Total Value: $250
Ideal For:
Anyone who enjoys cozy fires, s’mores, and outdoor relaxation 🔥🏕️
Starting bid
🔧 Husky 52-Piece Homeowner’s Tool Kit
Be ready for everyday home repairs and projects with the Husky 52-Piece Homeowner’s Tool Kit. This comprehensive set includes many of the essential tools homeowners need for basic maintenance, quick fixes, and DIY projects around the house. Conveniently stored in a durable carrying case, it keeps tools organized and easy to access whenever you need them.
Includes:
Features:
Perfect for:
Total Value: $45
Starting bid
🔧 Milwaukee M18 Compact 2-Tool Combo Kit
Tackle projects with confidence using the Milwaukee M18 Compact 2-Tool Combo Kit, a powerful and reliable set designed for both homeowners and professionals. Known for durability and performance, Milwaukee tools are trusted on job sites and in home workshops alike.
Includes:
Features:
Perfect for:
Total Value: $225
Starting bid
🪚 Ryobi 18V ONE+ Jig Saw
Take on DIY projects and home improvements with the versatile Ryobi 18V ONE+ Jig Saw. Designed for precision and control, this tool makes it easy to cut curves, shapes, and straight lines in wood, plastic, and other materials—perfect for both beginners and experienced DIYers.
Features:
Great for:
A reliable addition to any workshop or tool collection!
Total Value: $50
Starting bid
🔨 Ryobi 18V ONE+ 18GA Brad Nailer
Take your woodworking and finishing projects to the next level with the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 18GA Brad Nailer. Powered by Ryobi’s innovative AirStrike Technology, this cordless nailer eliminates the need for compressors, hoses, or gas cartridges—giving you the freedom to work anywhere with ease.
Features:
Perfect for:
A must-have tool for anyone looking to add professional-quality finishing power to their workshop.
Total Value: $120
Starting bid
🧰 Ultimate Jobsite & Workshop Tool Bundle
Be ready for any project with this versatile tool and storage bundle—perfect for homeowners, DIYers, and professionals alike. This set combines durable storage with high-quality tools and lighting to keep you organized and prepared whether you're working in the garage, on a jobsite, or tackling home improvement projects.
Includes:
🧰 Stanley Promobile Tool Chest – $55
A durable rolling tool chest designed for easy transport and storage. Its large capacity and rugged wheels make it ideal for keeping your tools organized and ready to move wherever the job takes you.
💡 Nebo Omni 2K Work Light – $35
A powerful 2,000-lumen work light that delivers bright, adjustable illumination for workshops, garages, and job sites. Compact, versatile, and built for tough environments.
🔧 Klein Tools Micro Ratchet Set – $25
A compact precision ratchet set perfect for tight spaces and detailed work. Great for electronics, small mechanical repairs, and everyday fixes.
🔪 Klein Tools Duct Knife – $20
A professional-grade knife designed for cutting duct board, insulation, and other materials with ease—an essential tool for HVAC work and general construction tasks.
Total Value: $135
This bundle makes a fantastic addition to any workshop or tool collection, combining organization, lighting, and professional-grade tools in one practical package. 🔧
Starting bid
🔧 Craftsman & Stanley Essential Tool Set
Upgrade your toolbox with this reliable set of everyday tools from trusted brands Craftsman and Stanley. Whether you're tackling home repairs, DIY projects, or workshop tasks, this bundle provides durable tools designed for performance and comfort.
Includes:
🪛 Craftsman V-Series 8-Piece Screwdriver Set – $30
A premium set of screwdrivers designed for strength and precision. The ergonomic handles provide excellent grip and control, making them perfect for everything from simple household fixes to more detailed mechanical work.
🔪 Craftsman Utility Knife – $11
A versatile and durable utility knife ideal for cutting cardboard, plastic, drywall, and other materials. An essential tool for any toolbox.
📏 Stanley FATMAX Tape Measure – $35
A heavy-duty tape measure built for accuracy and durability. The FATMAX design offers extended reach and easy readability—perfect for construction, woodworking, and home improvement projects.
Total Value: $76
A practical bundle for DIYers, homeowners, and anyone building a dependable tool collection. 🔧
Starting bid
🌿 Garden Starter Bundle
Everything you need to get growing! This thoughtfully assembled gardening bundle is perfect for beginners and seasoned gardeners alike. Whether you’re planting flowers, tending a vegetable garden, or refreshing your landscape, this set provides the essential tools and supplies to help your garden thrive.
Includes:
🪴 Fig Tree – $20
Start growing your own delicious fruit with a beautiful young fig tree—perfect for gardens, patios, or large containers.
🧤 Golden Stag Work Gloves – $12
Durable and comfortable gloves designed to protect your hands while planting, digging, and pruning.
💧 Landscapers Select 2-Piece Nozzle Set – $15
Adjustable watering nozzles that make it easy to water plants, wash tools, or clean outdoor spaces.
✂️ Husky Micro Snip Pruning Shear – $14
Ideal for precise trimming of flowers, herbs, and small branches.
🌿 Husky Classic Bypass Pruner – $13
A strong, reliable pruner perfect for cutting stems and small branches to keep plants healthy.
🌱 Bond Hand Weeder – $16
Remove weeds easily while protecting surrounding plants.
Bond Hand Shovel (Trowel) – $16
A sturdy hand shovel perfect for planting, transplanting, and digging in garden beds or pots.
🌼 Miracle-Gro Shake ’n Feed – $9
A convenient plant food that helps flowers, vegetables, and plants grow strong and vibrant.
🎁 Beth’s Roots & Shoots Gift Card – $20
Use this gift card toward more plants, seeds, or gardening supplies at Beth’s Roots & Shoots.
Total Value: $135
A wonderful bundle for garden lovers, new homeowners, or anyone ready to grow something beautiful! 🌼🌿
Starting bid
🎨 Dungeons & Dragons Adventurer’s Paint Set
Bring your tabletop adventures to life with the D&D Nolzur’s Marvelous Pigments Adventurer’s Paint Set! Perfect for hobbyists, gamers, and creative painters, this kit includes everything needed to start painting detailed miniatures for your favorite fantasy campaigns.
This beginner-friendly set comes with 10 high-quality acrylic paints, a paintbrush, and a D&D miniature, making it easy to add vibrant colors and personality to your characters and creatures. Whether you’re preparing miniatures for your next campaign or simply enjoying a relaxing creative hobby, this set is a great way to dive into the world of miniature painting.
Ideal for Dungeons & Dragons players, tabletop gamers, and fantasy fans alike.
Value: $30 🐉🎲
Starting bid
🔥 Magic: The Gathering – Avatar: The Last Airbender Beginner Box
Step into the world of elemental bending with this Magic: The Gathering Avatar: The Last Airbender Beginner Box—the perfect introduction for new players and fans of the beloved animated series.
Designed to make learning the game simple and fun, this beginner-friendly set includes two ready-to-play decks and step-by-step guides that walk players through the basics of Magic. Inspired by the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender, the box features iconic characters and elemental themes that bring the excitement of bending into every match.
Whether you're a longtime Magic: The Gathering fan, an Avatar enthusiast, or someone looking to learn the game together with a friend, this box makes it easy to jump right into the action.
Perfect for game nights, collectors, and new players alike.
Value: $35 🎴🔥💧🌪️🌎
Starting bid
🏕️ Ultimate Adventure & Camping Bundle
Gear up for your next outdoor adventure with this all-in-one camping bundle packed with essentials to keep you warm, powered, and ready for the trail. Whether you're planning a weekend camping trip, backpacking adventure, or stargazing getaway, this set provides reliable gear for comfort and convenience in the outdoors.
Includes:
🛌 Teton Gear Bridger Mammoth Sleeping Bag – $160
A spacious, high-quality sleeping bag designed to keep you warm and comfortable on chilly nights outdoors.
📷 Phopix Tripod – $29
A sturdy and lightweight tripod perfect for capturing landscapes, group photos, or nighttime shots under the stars.
🔥 Hand & Foot Warmers – $12
Portable warmers that provide quick heat—perfect for cold mornings and cool nights at camp.
🎲 Backcountry Game (Appalachian Trail Edition) – $25
A fun and compact card game inspired by outdoor adventures—great for relaxing around the campfire.
💡 Nebo Galileo Collapsible Lantern – $47
A bright, collapsible lantern with multiple light modes to illuminate your campsite or tent.
🔋 Nebo 12,000 mAh Power Bank – $46
Keep your phone, GPS, or other devices charged while off the grid with this powerful portable charger.
Total Value: $319
A fantastic bundle for campers, hikers, outdoor enthusiasts, and adventure seekers ready to explore the great outdoors! 🌲🔥🏕️
Starting bid
🐱 Ultimate Cat Lover Bundle
Treat your feline friend to the ultimate collection of cozy comforts, tasty treats, and fun toys! This cat-themed bundle includes everything needed to keep your cat happy, entertained, and pampered.
Includes:
🛏️ Soft Cat Bed A cozy, plush bed perfect for naps and lounging.
🥣 6 Bags of Cat Food A variety of delicious meals to keep your cat satisfied and well-fed.
😺 2 Bags of Cat Treats Tasty treats your cat will love—perfect for rewards or a little extra pampering.
🍗 30 Purée Pouches Creamy lickable treats that are a favorite among cats.
🦮 2 Cat Harnesses Comfortable harnesses ideal for safe outdoor adventures.
🎾 8 Small Cat Toys Fun toys designed to keep your cat active and entertained.
🪶 1 Teaser Toy Great for interactive play and bonding time with your pet.
🌿 2 Catnip Toys Catnip-filled toys for extra excitement during playtime.
🌱 2 Containers of Catnip Add a sprinkle of fun to toys, scratchers, or play areas.
🎁 $50 Gift Card – Healthy Pets Mountain West Use this gift card toward additional pet supplies, food, or treats.
Total Value: $125
A perfect bundle for cat lovers and their playful feline companions! 🐾
Starting bid
🦁 Family Adventure Bundle
Get ready for a fun-filled day of adventure with this exciting family zoo bundle! Perfect for exploring the outdoors, staying hydrated, and making lasting memories together.
Retail Value - $120
Includes:
🎟️ 4 Tickets to Utah’s Hogle Zoo
Enjoy an unforgettable visit to one of Utah’s favorite attractions and experience amazing wildlife from around the world.
💧 4 Stainless Steel Water Bottles
Colorful, reusable bottles to keep everyone hydrated while exploring the zoo, hiking, or enjoying any outdoor adventure.
Whether it’s a family outing, a day with friends, or a special adventure with kids, this bundle has everything you need for a memorable day.
Perfect for animal lovers and family adventures! 🐾🌿
Starting bid
🧘 Wellness & Treat Yourself Bundle
Relax, recharge, and enjoy something delicious with this feel-good bundle designed for self-care and a little indulgence. Retail Value of $140
Includes:
🔥 Beem Light Sauna Gift Certificate
Experience the benefits of medical-grade red light therapy and infrared sauna treatments designed to help you relax and rejuvenate.
Possible benefits include:
• Relieve pain
• Reduce stress
• Remove toxins
• Renew skin
This certificate can be used toward red light therapy, an infrared sauna session, or a combination of both services. If choosing both services, they must be scheduled on the same date.
🥣 Everbowl Gift Card
Enjoy a refreshing and nutritious treat from Everbowl, known for their delicious açaí bowls, smoothies, and superfood creations.
✨ Perfect for anyone who enjoys wellness, relaxation, and healthy treats.
Starting bid
🤠 Texas Roadhouse Dinner Night Basket
Treat yourself (and a guest!) to a delicious night out with this Texas Roadhouse–themed dining bundle. Perfect for steak lovers and anyone who enjoys a fun night out with great food!
This basket includes:
🍽 (1) Texas Roadhouse Dinner for Two Certificates Enjoy a meal for two with up to $40 total value.
🥨 Free Appetizer Voucher Choose from favorites like Cactus Blossom, Fried Pickles, Rattlesnake Bites, Cheese Fries, or Tater Skins with purchase of an entrée.
🧂 Texas Roadhouse Steak Seasoning Bring the Texas Roadhouse flavor home and spice up your own steaks and grilled favorites.
🥜 Texas Roadhouse Peanuts The classic snack everyone loves while waiting for their meal.
✨ Perfect for: Date night, a casual dinner outing, or for any Texas Roadhouse fan!
Starting bid
🤠 Texas Roadhouse Dinner Night Basket
Treat yourself (and a guest!) to a delicious night out with this Texas Roadhouse–themed dining bundle. Perfect for steak lovers and anyone who enjoys a fun night out with great food!
This basket includes:
🍽 (1) Texas Roadhouse Dinner for Two Certificates Enjoy a meal for two with up to $40 total value.
🥨 Free Appetizer Voucher Choose from favorites like Cactus Blossom, Fried Pickles, Rattlesnake Bites, Cheese Fries, or Tater Skins with purchase of an entrée.
🧂 Texas Roadhouse Steak Seasoning Bring the Texas Roadhouse flavor home and spice up your own steaks and grilled favorites.
🥜 Texas Roadhouse Peanuts The classic snack everyone loves while waiting for their meal.
✨ Perfect for: Date night, a casual dinner outing, or for any Texas Roadhouse fan!
Starting bid
🤠 Texas Roadhouse Date Night Package
Saddle up for a delicious night out with this Texas Roadhouse dining bundle, perfect for a fun date night or a casual meal with a friend!
This package includes:
🍽 Texas Roadhouse “Dinner for Two” Certificates
Each certificate is valid for two entrées up to $40 total value.
🥨 Free Appetizer Voucher
Choose from crowd favorites such as:
• Cactus Blossom
• Fried Pickles
• Rattlesnake Bites
• Cheese Fries
• Tater Skins
(Valid with purchase of an entrée.)
🍖 Texas Roadhouse Steak Sauce Bring home the bold Texas Roadhouse flavor and elevate your own grilled meals.
🥜 Texas Roadhouse Peanuts A classic Roadhouse snack to enjoy anytime!
⭐ Perfect for: Date nights, steak lovers, or anyone who enjoys a fun Texas Roadhouse experience.
A great bundle for food lovers who enjoy big flavor and a great night out!
Starting bid
🤠 Texas Roadhouse Date Night Package
Saddle up for a delicious night out with this Texas Roadhouse dining bundle, perfect for a fun date night or a casual meal with a friend!
This package includes:
🍽 Texas Roadhouse “Dinner for Two” Certificates
Each certificate is valid for two entrées up to $40 total value.
🥨 Free Appetizer Voucher
Choose from crowd favorites such as:
• Cactus Blossom
• Fried Pickles
• Rattlesnake Bites
• Cheese Fries
• Tater Skins
(Valid with purchase of an entrée.)
🍖 Texas Roadhouse Steak Sauce Bring home the bold Texas Roadhouse flavor and elevate your own grilled meals.
🥜 Texas Roadhouse Peanuts A classic Roadhouse snack to enjoy anytime!
⭐ Perfect for: Date nights, steak lovers, or anyone who enjoys a fun Texas Roadhouse experience.
A great bundle for food lovers who enjoy big flavor and a great night out!
Starting bid
🌿 Outdoor Adventure Gift Ensemble
Get ready for your next outing with this Outdoor Gift Ensemble, packed with practical gear perfect for picnics, road trips, camping, or everyday adventures. Whether you’re heading to the park, the mountains, or just enjoying time outside, this bundle has you covered.
This ensemble includes:
🧺 Ground Blanket – Perfect for picnics, parks, or outdoor events
🪵 Wood Cutting Board – Great for preparing snacks or charcuterie on the go
🎒 Backpack & Shoulder Bag – Convenient for carrying your essentials
🛍 Reusable Grocery Sack – Eco-friendly shopping or storage
🧊 Soft-Sided Cooler – Keep drinks and snacks cold wherever you go
☀️ Windshield Sunscreen – Protect your car interior from the sun
🥏 Rope Frisbee – Fun outdoor activity for all ages
🌀 Neck Fan – Stay cool during warm outdoor days
📓 Notebook – Perfect for notes, planning trips, or journaling
🥤 Insulated Tumbler – Keeps drinks hot or cold
🔦 Flashlight – Handy for evening adventures
🃏 Playing Cards – Classic entertainment for friends and family
☕ Milk Frother – Add a little luxury to your coffee or camp drinks
💲 Total Value: $215
This versatile outdoor bundle is ideal for anyone who enjoys spending time outside, traveling, or simply being prepared for their next adventure.
Starting bid
🍫 Relax & Indulge Gift Bundle
Treat yourself (or someone special) to the perfect mix of self-care and sweet indulgence. This relaxing bundle combines spa services, delicious artisan chocolate, and a refreshing treat for a well-deserved break.
This bundle includes:
✨ Lumiere Wellness Spa – Basic Facial ($65)
• 55-minute rejuvenating facial
• Helps cleanse, refresh, and revitalize your skin
• Expires 7/5/2026
✨ Lumiere Wellness Spa – Underarm & ½ Leg Wax ($90)
• Professional waxing service
• Smooth, long-lasting results
• Expires 7/5/2026
🥣 Everbowl Gift Card ($15)
• Enjoy a delicious and healthy superfood bowl or smoothie
🍫 Ritual Chocolate – Artisan Bars ($20)
• Honeycomb Toffee Dark Chocolate (70% cacao)
• S’mores Bar (70% cacao)
Craft chocolate made in Utah with rich, high-quality ingredients.
💆♀️ Perfect for anyone who loves spa days, sweet treats, and a little time to relax.
A wonderful package for self-care, date night, or a thoughtful gift.
Starting bid
🍫 Spa & Sweet Treats Bundle
Enjoy the perfect combination of relaxation and indulgence with this thoughtful self-care bundle. Featuring luxurious spa services and handcrafted Utah chocolate, this package is ideal for anyone who deserves a little pampering.
This bundle includes:
✨ Lumiere Wellness Spa – Level III Reflexology ($65)
• 55-minute reflexology treatment designed to promote relaxation and balance
• Expires 7/5/2026
✨ Lumiere Wellness Spa – Level I Massage ($50)
• 50-minute professional massage session
• Perfect for relieving stress and muscle tension
• Expires 7/5/2026
🥣 Everbowl Gift Card ($15)
• Enjoy a delicious and refreshing superfood bowl or smoothie
🍫 Ritual Chocolate – Artisan Bars (Made in Utah) ($25)
• Cherry Vanilla Dark Chocolate (70% cacao)
• Fleur de Sel Dark Chocolate (70% cacao)
• Honeycomb Toffee Mini Bar
A wonderful self-care package combining relaxation, gourmet chocolate, and a healthy treat — perfect for a spa day or a thoughtful gift.
Starting bid
🎉 Jump & BBQ Family Fun Package
Get ready for an afternoon full of energy and great food with this fun-filled bundle! Perfect for families, kids, or anyone who loves an active adventure followed by a delicious meal.
This package includes:
🎟 (5) Fly High Adventure Park Passes ($80)
• Each pass is good for 1 hour of jumping and fun
• Perfect for kids, teens, or the whole family to enjoy trampolines, obstacle courses, and active play.
🍖 Smokin Bones BBQ Gift Card ($50)
• Enjoy mouth-watering barbecue at a local favorite
• Great way to refuel after an exciting day of jumping.
This bundle is perfect for a family outing, birthday fun, or a high-energy day with friends, combining an exciting activity with a delicious meal afterward.
Starting bid
🎉 Boondocks Adventure Night + Dinner Out!
Get ready for an evening packed with fun, games, and great food! This exciting bundle is perfect for families, friends, or a fun date night.
Included in this package:
🎮 (5) Boondocks Passes ($80)
Each pass includes 2 rounds of miniature golf OR 2 rounds of laser tag, giving you plenty of action and friendly competition.
🍣 Fat Fish Gift Card ($50)
Enjoy a delicious meal at Fat Fish, a local favorite known for fresh sushi and great dining options.
Whether you're planning a family night out, a group activity, or a fun date, this package combines adventure and great food for the perfect outing.
Starting bid
🎳 Family Fun & Brunch Treat Package
Enjoy a perfect combination of fun and delicious food with this exciting local experience bundle!
This package includes:
🎳 Olympus Hills Lanes & Fun Center Gift Card ($25)
Spend a fun-filled outing at Olympus Hills with bowling, arcade games, and entertainment for all ages. Perfect for a family night, a date night, or an outing with friends.
🥐 Beaucoup Boulangerie et Marché Gift Card ($50)
Treat yourself to a delightful visit at Beaucoup, known for its delicious pastries, fresh baked goods, brunch favorites, and charming café atmosphere.
Whether you're planning a fun night of bowling or a relaxing brunch, this package offers a great way to enjoy two fantastic local spots.
Starting bid
Luxury Minky Couture Blanket Gift Basket
Experience the incredible softness and comfort that has made Minky Couture blankets one of the most loved luxury blankets available. This beautiful gift basket features a premium Minky blanket packaged in an elegant presentation, making it the perfect cozy and thoughtful gift.
What’s Included:
Why Minky Blankets Are So Popular:
Ideal For:
This beautiful basket delivers the ultimate cozy experience and is sure to be a favorite for years to come.
Starting bid
🏕️ Adventure Ready Outdoor Gear Bundle
Whether you're heading into the mountains, preparing for a camping trip, or building an emergency kit, this outdoor adventure bundle has everything you need to stay prepared and comfortable in the elements.
This bundle includes:
🎒 Simex Sport High Peak Backpack – Durable, spacious backpack perfect for hiking, camping, or travel. (Value $45)
🔦 Nebo 1000 Lumen Headlamp – Powerful, rechargeable headlamp to keep your path bright on any adventure. (Value $36)
❄️ Cooling Towel – Stay cool on hot hikes and summer adventures. (Value $5)
🔥 Hand & Foot Warmers – Perfect for cold-weather outings to keep hands and feet warm. (Value $12)
🛏️ Klymit Static V Lite Eco Sleeping Pad – Lightweight and comfortable sleeping pad ideal for camping and backpacking trips. (Value $90)
🆘 2 Emergency Thermal Blankets – Compact, essential gear for emergency preparedness or survival kits. (Value $5)
This versatile bundle is perfect for campers, hikers, backpackers, and outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone wanting to be prepared for their next adventure.
$25 Big % Gift Certificate
Total Value: $220 🌲
Starting bid
🌿 Red Butte Garden Experience Package
Enjoy the beauty of nature with this Red Butte Garden & Arboretum experience bundle, perfect for families, nature lovers, and anyone who enjoys exploring Utah’s beautiful outdoors.
This package includes:
🌸 Red Butte Garden & Arboretum Membership Certificate
Explore one of Utah’s most beautiful botanical gardens with year-round access to walking paths, seasonal blooms, educational exhibits, and special garden events.
🥤 2 HyperQuench Insulated Tumblers
Large insulated tumblers with lids and straws—perfect for keeping drinks cold during your garden strolls or outdoor adventures.
💧 4 Coolgear Reusable Water Bottles
Colorful, durable bottles that are great for kids or adults—perfect for staying hydrated while enjoying the gardens.
This bundle makes a wonderful family outing package, encouraging time outdoors, exploring nature, and staying active together.
Retail Value - $125
Perfect for:
🌿 Garden lovers
👨👩👧👦 Families
🚶 Outdoor enthusiasts
☀️ Spring and summer adventures
Starting bid
🐰 Peter Rabbit Spring Table Bundle
Bring a touch of classic storybook charm to your home with this Peter Rabbit–inspired table set, perfect for spring gatherings, Easter celebrations, or charming everyday décor.
This bundle includes:
🍽️ Set of 6 Peter Rabbit Plates Beautiful illustrated plates featuring beloved characters from Beatrix Potter’s classic Peter Rabbit stories.
🕯️ Set of 4 LED Pillar Candles Soft glowing candles that add warmth and ambiance to any table setting without the worry of open flames.
🌿 Green Leaf Tablecloth A fresh botanical tablecloth that perfectly complements the Peter Rabbit garden theme.
🐇 Bunny Salt & Pepper Shakers Adorable bunny-shaped shakers that add the perfect finishing touch to your table.
This delightful set is perfect for spring entertaining, Easter brunch, garden parties, or Peter Rabbit collectors.
Total Value: $80 🌷
Starting bid
🍝 Italian Gourmet Dinner Bundle
Bring the flavors of Italy to your kitchen with this delicious Italian-inspired gourmet bundle, perfect for creating a cozy pasta night at home.
This bundle includes:
🍝 Artisan Pappardelle Pasta – Wide ribbon pasta perfect for rich sauces and classic Italian dishes.
🍝 Rummo Italian Pasta – Premium pasta crafted in Italy using traditional methods for exceptional texture and flavor.
🥖 Garlic Breadsticks – A delicious side to complement any pasta meal.
🍅 Michael’s of Brooklyn Home Style Gravy – Authentic Italian-style tomato sauce made with traditional ingredients.
🌶️ Divina Roasted Red Peppers – Flavorful roasted peppers that add the perfect Mediterranean touch.
🍅 Cara Mia Tomato Bruschetta – A savory topping ideal for appetizers, bread, or pasta dishes.
🧀 Parmesan Cheese – A classic finishing touch for any Italian meal.
🍷 Balsamic Vinegar of Modena – Rich and flavorful balsamic vinegar perfect for dressings, dipping, and finishing dishes.
Perfect for food lovers, pasta nights, date nights, or entertaining guests.
Enjoy a complete Italian-inspired meal experience right at home!
Starting bid
🏖️ Ultimate Beach Day Bundle
Get ready for fun in the sun with this perfect beach and summer adventure bundle. Whether you're heading to the beach, the lake, or a park picnic, this set has everything you need for a relaxing and playful day outdoors.
This bundle includes:
🧊 Igloo 62 qt Wheeled Cooler – A spacious cooler with wheels and handle, perfect for keeping drinks and snacks cold all day long. (Value $65)
🏐 Volleyball – Great for beach games and friendly competitions with family and friends. (Value $30)
🧺 2 Beach Towels – Soft and stylish towels perfect for lounging by the water or drying off after a swim. (Value $15)
🏖️ Sand Toys Set – Fun beach toys for kids to build sandcastles and enjoy hours of creative play. (Value $10)
☀️ Sunscreen – Stay protected while enjoying your day in the sun. (Value $5)
This bundle is perfect for families, beach lovers, summer trips, picnics, and outdoor adventures.
Total Value: $125 🌊☀️
Starting bid
🏕️ Outdoor Adventure Essentials Bundle
Get ready for your next camping trip, tailgate, or outdoor adventure with this practical and high-quality gear bundle designed for comfort and convenience in the great outdoors.
This bundle includes:
🧊 Igloo 60 qt Wheeled Cooler – Durable cooler with wheels and telescoping handle, perfect for keeping drinks and food cold for days. (Value $65)
💧 SureCan 5 Gallon Water Container – Innovative water container with flexible spout for easy pouring and refilling at camp, picnics, or outdoor events. (Value $77)
🪑 Kijaro Rocking Camping Chair – Comfortable portable rocking chair, perfect for relaxing around the campfire, at sporting events, or in your backyard. (Value $60)
This bundle is ideal for campers, outdoor lovers, tailgaters, and anyone who enjoys spending time outside in comfort.
Total Value: $202 🌲🔥
Starting bid
🔥 Backyard Grilling Bundle
Take your outdoor cooking to the next level with this Blackstone griddle bundle, perfect for backyard meals, camping trips, tailgates, or weekend cookouts.
This bundle includes:
🍳 Blackstone 17” Griddle – A powerful and portable griddle that makes it easy to cook breakfast, burgers, fajitas, veggies, and more. Its compact size makes it perfect for patios, camping, and outdoor adventures. (Value $129)
🌶️ Thyme & Seasons American Southwest Blend Seasoning (1 lb) – A flavorful spice blend that adds bold Southwestern flavor to meats, vegetables, and grilled dishes. Perfect for enhancing everything you cook on the griddle. (Value $25)
Whether you're making breakfast outdoors, grilling for friends, or experimenting with new flavors, this bundle has everything you need to get started.
Total Value: $154 🔥🍔🌮
Starting bid
🎲 Game Night Fun Bundle
Get ready for a night of strategy, laughs, and delicious treats with this Game Night Bundle—perfect for friends, family gatherings, or a cozy evening at home.
This bundle includes:
🦸 Marvel Strike Teams Strategy Game – Build your team of Marvel heroes and villains and battle it out in this exciting HeroClix strategy game full of action and tactical play. (Value $20)
🗳️ Politics! Board Game – A fun and engaging game of persuasion, negotiation, and strategy where players read the room, make deals, and try to come out on top. (Value $45)
🍿 Game Night Treats – Enjoy a selection of classic movie-night snacks including popcorn, gummy bears, and hot chocolate to keep everyone fueled while the competition heats up. (Value $15)
Whether you’re battling superheroes or negotiating your way to victory, this bundle has everything you need for a memorable game night.
Total Value: $80 🎮🍿
Starting bid
Disney Lorcana Game Night Basket – $35 Value
Bring a little magic to your next game night! This fun and family-friendly basket features the popular Lorcana trading card game, perfect for Disney fans and strategy lovers alike. Whether you're starting your Lorcana journey or adding to your collection, this game offers adventure, teamwork, and exciting gameplay.
To make the experience even sweeter, we've included a selection of delicious treats to enjoy while you play.
Included in this basket:
Total Value: $35
Perfect for a cozy night in, a family game night, or a gift for the Disney fan in your life. Bid now and let the magic begin! ✨🎴🍬
Starting bid
Kings Peak Coffee Lover’s Basket
Start your morning the mountain way with this cozy Kings Peak Coffee Roasters set—perfect for anyone who loves great coffee and a relaxing moment to enjoy it. This basket brings together locally roasted coffee, a stylish mug, and a drink on the house to make every coffee break feel special.
Included in this basket:
Perfect for coffee lovers, morning routines, or a thoughtful gift for someone who appreciates a great cup of coffee. Bid now and treat yourself to a little café-quality comfort at home! ☕
Starting bid
Handcrafted Wooden Candy Dispenser – $50 Value
Add charm and fun to your home with this handcrafted wooden candy dispenser. Beautifully made with natural wood and colorful moving pieces, this unique item is both decorative and functional. Simply turn the handle and watch the colorful paddles move as candy makes its way down—making it a delightful treat for kids and adults alike.
Perfect for a kitchen counter, office desk, or family room, this piece is sure to be a conversation starter and a fun way to enjoy your favorite sweets.
Included:
Value: $50
A creative blend of craftsmanship and fun—bid now and bring home this one-of-a-kind treat dispenser! 🍬
Starting bid
Handcrafted Stained Glass Panel
Add a touch of color and artistry to your home with this beautiful handcrafted stained glass panel. Featuring vibrant yellow flowers, green leaves, and elegant glass textures, this decorative piece catches the light beautifully and brings warmth to any space.
Perfect for hanging in a window, sunroom, or bright living area, the panel allows light to shine through the intricate design, creating a stunning display of color and craftsmanship.
Features:
• Handcrafted stained glass design
• Elegant floral motif with vibrant colors
• Metal frame with hooks for easy hanging
• Perfect for windows, sunrooms, or wall décor
Retail Value - $135
A lovely piece for art lovers, gardeners, or anyone who appreciates unique handmade décor. 🌼
Starting bid
Dad Joke Collection – $30 Value
Get ready for laughs, groans, and classic dad humor with this fun three-book collection of My Favorite Dad Jokes compiled by Rod Braunberger. Packed with clever wordplay, punny punchlines, and timeless dad humor, these books are perfect for sharing with family, friends, or anyone who appreciates a good (or wonderfully bad) joke.
Whether you're looking to brighten someone’s day or become the undisputed champion of dad jokes, this collection delivers plenty of laughs.
Included in this bundle:
Total Value: $30
Perfect for Father’s Day, family game nights, or anyone who loves a good pun. Bid now and bring home the laughs! 😄
Starting bid
Wizarding Spell Kit – $75 Value
Step into the magical world of Hogwarts with this enchanting Wizarding Spell Kit, perfect for fans of magic, fantasy, and adventure. Whether you're practicing spells or expanding your wizarding knowledge, this set brings a little Hogwarts magic right into your home.
Included in this set:
This whimsical set is perfect for Harry Potter fans, collectors, young witches and wizards, or anyone who loves magical storytelling.
Total Value: $75
A magical addition to any collection—bid now and let the spellcasting begin! ✨🪄
Starting bid
Wizarding Spell Kit – $75 Value
Step into the magical world of Hogwarts with this enchanting Wizarding Spell Kit, perfect for fans of magic, fantasy, and adventure. Whether you're practicing spells or expanding your wizarding knowledge, this set brings a little Hogwarts magic right into your home.
Included in this set:
This whimsical set is perfect for Harry Potter fans, collectors, young witches and wizards, or anyone who loves magical storytelling.
Total Value: $75
A magical addition to any collection—bid now and let the spellcasting begin! ✨🪄
Starting bid
Golf Day Essentials Bundle – $227 Value
Hit the course in style with this Golf Day Essentials Bundle, packed with everything you need for a great round—from carrying your clubs to staying hydrated on the fairway.
Included in this bundle:
Whether you're walking nine holes or heading out for a full round, this bundle has the essentials to keep you prepared and hydrated.
Total Value: $227
Perfect for golfers of all levels—bid now and upgrade your next day on the course! ⛳
Starting bid
Movie Night & Fun Swag Bundle
Get ready for a fun night out and some great everyday gear with this LunchPro Swag Bundle! This basket combines practical items, fun accessories, and a Cinemark gift card—perfect for enjoying a movie night and taking home some handy extras.
Included in this bundle:
From movie nights to everyday convenience, this bundle offers something for everyone.
Perfect for: movie lovers, families, and anyone who enjoys fun and practical goodies! 🎬
Starting bid
🎨 Painted Pony Art Nights at the Ranch
Experience creativity and connection at the beautiful ranch during our Painted Pony Art Nights series! This unique four-event experience invites you to slow down, meet the herd, and create inspired art in a peaceful pasture setting.
Across four evenings, participants will explore different forms of creativity while surrounded by horses and nature. Each night features a guided activity designed to spark imagination and connection.
Event Dates & Themes:
• March 26: Creative Writing & Storytelling
• April 23: Painting & Sketching in the Pasture
• May 28: Photography – Sunsets & Horses
• June 5: Art Show & Potluck Dinner Celebration
Come learn, create, and connect while enjoying the beauty of the ranch and the inspiring presence of the herd.
✨ Includes:
• Guided creative activities
• Time to meet and interact with the horses
• Final art show and community potluck celebration
📍 Location: Saltwater Ranch – West Bountiful
🕖 Time: 7:00 PM
Perfect for artists, writers, photographers, families, and anyone looking for a meaningful and creative evening outdoors.
Starting bid
🎨 Painted Pony Art Nights at the Ranch
Experience creativity and connection at the beautiful ranch during our Painted Pony Art Nights series! This unique four-event experience invites you to slow down, meet the herd, and create inspired art in a peaceful pasture setting.
Across four evenings, participants will explore different forms of creativity while surrounded by horses and nature. Each night features a guided activity designed to spark imagination and connection.
Event Dates & Themes:
• March 26: Creative Writing & Storytelling
• April 23: Painting & Sketching in the Pasture
• May 28: Photography – Sunsets & Horses
• June 5: Art Show & Potluck Dinner Celebration
Come learn, create, and connect while enjoying the beauty of the ranch and the inspiring presence of the herd.
✨ Includes:
• Guided creative activities
• Time to meet and interact with the horses
• Final art show and community potluck celebration
📍 Location: Saltwater Ranch – West Bountiful
🕖 Time: 7:00 PM
Perfect for artists, writers, photographers, families, and anyone looking for a meaningful and creative evening outdoors.
Starting bid
🎨 Painted Pony Art Nights at the Ranch
Experience creativity and connection at the beautiful ranch during our Painted Pony Art Nights series! This unique four-event experience invites you to slow down, meet the herd, and create inspired art in a peaceful pasture setting.
Across four evenings, participants will explore different forms of creativity while surrounded by horses and nature. Each night features a guided activity designed to spark imagination and connection.
Event Dates & Themes:
• March 26: Creative Writing & Storytelling
• April 23: Painting & Sketching in the Pasture
• May 28: Photography – Sunsets & Horses
• June 5: Art Show & Potluck Dinner Celebration
Come learn, create, and connect while enjoying the beauty of the ranch and the inspiring presence of the herd.
✨ Includes:
• Guided creative activities
• Time to meet and interact with the horses
• Final art show and community potluck celebration
📍 Location: Saltwater Ranch – West Bountiful
🕖 Time: 7:00 PM
Perfect for artists, writers, photographers, families, and anyone looking for a meaningful and creative evening outdoors.
Starting bid
🌿 Just Ingredients Wellness Bundle
Support your health with this nourishing bundle from Just Ingredients, a brand known for clean, simple products made with real ingredients.
This wellness set includes items designed to help you fuel your body, stay hydrated, and enjoy natural self-care.
Bundle Includes:
• Just Ingredients Vanilla Bean Protein Powder – A delicious, high-quality protein powder featuring real vanilla bean and clean ingredients. Perfect for smoothies, post-workout recovery, or daily nutrition.
• Just Ingredients Lemonade Electrolytes – A refreshing electrolyte drink mix made with real food ingredients and no added sugar to help support hydration and energy.
• Just Ingredients Vanilla Mint Body Lotion – A nourishing lotion made with natural ingredients like shea butter and jojoba oil to keep skin soft and hydrated.
• Just Ingredients Brightening Serum with Vitamin C – A lightweight serum designed to support glowing, healthy-looking skin.
Perfect for anyone who loves clean wellness products, natural skincare, and simple ingredients you can trust.
✨ Treat yourself or gift it to someone who values healthy living!
💪 Ultimate Fitness & Energy Bundle
Fuel your workouts and recovery with this high-energy fitness package featuring supplements, gear, and classes to help you perform your best.
This bundle includes a variety of popular fitness and nutrition products along with 3 fitness classes at Orangetheory Fitness to kickstart your training.
Bundle Highlights Include:
• 3 Classes at Orangetheory Fitness
• FNX Fitness RELIEF Whey Protein
• FNX Fitness DRIVE Endurance Pre-Workout
• Project AD AminoTaur Amino Acid Formula
• Project AD Collagen Peptides
• Ready Hour Orange Energy Drink Mix
• MTN OPS Multi-V Multivitamin
• ADLIFE Fiber+ Supplement
• Energy shot samples for quick performance boosts
• Orangetheory Fitness Water Bottle & Workout Towel
Retail Value $140
Perfect for anyone looking to boost their workouts, improve recovery, and stay energized. Whether you're a seasoned athlete or just getting started, this bundle has everything you need to power through your fitness goals.
🔥 Bid now and take your fitness routine to the next level!
Starting bid
💪 Ultimate Fitness & Energy Bundle
Fuel your workouts and recovery with this high-energy fitness package featuring supplements, gear, and classes to help you perform your best.
This bundle includes a variety of popular fitness and nutrition products along with 3 fitness classes at Orangetheory Fitness to kickstart your training.
Bundle Highlights Include:
• 3 Classes at Orangetheory Fitness
• FNX Fitness RELIEF Whey Protein
• FNX Fitness DRIVE Endurance Pre-Workout
• Project AD AminoTaur Amino Acid Formula
• Project AD Collagen Peptides
• Ready Hour Orange Energy Drink Mix
• MTN OPS Multi-V Multivitamin
• ADLIFE Fiber+ Supplement
• Energy shot samples for quick performance boosts
• Orangetheory Fitness Water Bottle & Workout Towel
Retail Value - $388
Perfect for anyone looking to boost their workouts, improve recovery, and stay energized. Whether you're a seasoned athlete or just getting started, this bundle has everything you need to power through your fitness goals.
🔥 Bid now and take your fitness routine to the next level!
Starting bid
Donnybrook Provisions “Smart Kit” – Advanced Trauma First Aid Kit
Be prepared for the unexpected with the Donnybrook Provisions Smart Kit, a professional-grade Mil-Spec Advanced Bleed Trauma First Aid Kit (TFAK) designed for serious emergency preparedness. Built with durable tactical materials and packed with medical-grade supplies, this kit is ideal for outdoor adventures, travel, vehicles, home emergency kits, and first responders.
The rugged tactical bag keeps supplies organized and ready for quick access when every second counts.
Kit Includes (partial list):
• CAT Tourniquets and R.A.T. Tourniquet
• Israeli bandages and combat clotting gauze
• Vented chest seals and hemostatic gauze rolls
• SAM splint and triangular bandage
• Trauma shears and nitrile gloves
• Burn gel and burn bandages
• Abdominal pads and gauze pads
• Emergency blanket
• Splinter removal tools and microfiber cloth
• Medical tape, iodine swabs, and antibiotic ointment
• Boo-boo kit and Steri-Strips
• M.A.R.C.H. emergency response card
• TCCC treatment booklet and permanent marker
Retail Value - $177
Whether you're hiking in the backcountry, building a home emergency kit, or adding to your vehicle safety gear, the Donnybrook Smart Kit provides serious readiness in a compact tactical pack.
Perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, campers, preparedness-minded families, and anyone who values safety and readiness. 🩺🏕️
Starting bid
Donnybrook Provisions “Solo Kit” – Advanced Bleed IFAK
Be prepared when it matters most with the Donnybrook Provisions Solo Kit, a Mil-Spec Advanced Bleed Individual First Aid Kit (IFAK) designed for serious emergency readiness. Compact yet comprehensive, this rugged tactical kit is built to handle critical injuries and everyday medical needs whether you're at home, on the road, or in the outdoors.
Packed inside a durable tactical pouch are professional-grade supplies designed to treat severe bleeding, burns, fractures, and other emergencies.
Kit highlights include:
• CAT Tourniquet and Israeli Bandage
• Combat clotting gauze and hemostatic gauze rolls
• Vented chest seal for chest injuries
• SAM splint and triangular bandage
• Trauma shears and nitrile gloves
• Burn gel and burn bandage
• Abdominal pads and gauze pads
• Emergency blanket
• Boo-boo kit and Steri-Strips
• Antibiotic ointment and iodine swabs
• Splinter removal tools
• Medical tape, ranger bands, and microfiber cloth
• M.A.R.C.H. emergency response card and TCCC treatment booklet
• Aluminum tactical pen light and permanent marker
Retail Value - $97
This professional-grade kit is ideal for hiking, camping, vehicles, home emergency preparedness, and anyone who wants to be ready for the unexpected.
A must-have for outdoor enthusiasts, preparedness-minded families, and safety-conscious individuals. 🩺🏕️
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