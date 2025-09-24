2026 CCPPNS Convention

Embassy Suites 901 E Calaveras Blvd

Milpitas, CA 95035, USA

2 Day Entry (Early Bird)
$165
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Grants entry to the Convention for both Friday & Saturday - includes lunch both days.

1 Day Entry, Friday (Early Bird)
$115
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Grants entry to the Convention for Friday, March 6th - includes lunch.

1 Day Entry, Saturday (Early Bird)
$115
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Grants entry to the Convention for Saturday, March 7th - includes lunch.

2 Day Entry (Regular)
$185

Grants entry to the Convention for both Friday & Saturday includes lunch both days.

1 Day Entry, Friday (Regular)
$135

Grants entry to the Convention for Friday, March 6th - includes lunch.

1 Day Entry, Saturday (Regular)
$135

Grants entry to the Convention for Saturday, March 7th - includes lunch.

Progressive Dinner (Friday Evening)
$45

Grants entry to the Progressive Dinner Bus Tour on Friday, March 6th, includes a seat on the bus, a self guided tour of each school site and different food offerings at each school. LIMITED QUANTITIES AVAILABLE.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing