2026 SDLRLA Scholarship Fund Dinner & Gala

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About this event
-Exclusive sponsor (only one at this level)
-Scholarship Awarded in sponsor's name
-Logo or Name on Event signage and verbal/digital presentations
-3 Social Media mentions
- Mention in La Raza Newsletter
-10 Dinner Tickets
-Full Page Ad in Program
-Half page ad in the dinner program
-Logo or Name on Event signage and verbal/digital presentations
- 3 Social Media mentions
-Mention in La Raza Newsletter
-10 Dinner Tickets
No print ad or logo on event signage if purchased after 10/01
-Logo or Name on Event signage and verbal/digital presentations with other gold sponsors
-1 Social Media mention
-Mention in La Raza Newsletter
-10 Dinner Tickets
No print ad or logo on event signage if purchased after 10/01
-Logo or Name on Event signage and verbal/digital presentations with other Silver Sponsors
-1 Social Media mentions
-Mention in La Raza Newsletter
-5 Dinner Tickets
-Program Ads available for purchase
No print ad or logo on event signage if purchased after 10/01
-Logo or Name on Event signage and verbal/digital presentations with other Bronze sponsors
-1 Social Media mention
-La Raza Newsletter
-2 Dinner Tickets
-Program Ads available for purchase
No logo on event signage if purchased after 10/01
-10 Dinner Tickets
-Program Ads available for purchase
-Logo or Name on Event signage and verbal/digital presentation
-0 Dinner Tickets
-Program Ads available for purchase
-Scholarship awarded in sponsor name for sponsorship over $2500
No logo on event signage if purchased after 10/01
-Exclusive Sponsor (only 1 available)
-Logo or Name on Event signage and verbal/digital presentations
-0 Dinner Tickets
-Program Ads available for purchase
No logo on event signage if purchased after 10/01
-Exclusive Sponsor (only 1 available)
-Logo or Name on Event signage and verbal/digital presentations
-Social Media mentions
-La Raza Newsletter
-0 Dinner Tickets
No event signage if purchased after 10/01
-Exclusive Sponsor (only 1 available)
-Logo or Name on Event signage and verbal/digital presentations
-Social Media mentions
-La Raza Newsletter
-0 Dinner Tickets
-Program Ads available for purchase
$
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