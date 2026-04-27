San Diego La Raza Lawyers Association Scholarship Fund

Hosted by

San Diego La Raza Lawyers Association Scholarship Fund

About this event

2026 SDLRLA Scholarship Fund Dinner & Gala

1000 H St

Chula Vista, CA 91910, USA

Title Sponsor
$12,500
Available until Jul 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

-Exclusive sponsor (only one at this level)
-Scholarship Awarded in sponsor's name
-Logo or Name on Event signage and verbal/digital presentations
-3 Social Media mentions
- Mention in La Raza Newsletter
-10 Dinner Tickets
-Full Page Ad in Program

Platinum Sponsor
$7,500
Available until Jul 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

-Half page ad in the dinner program
-Logo or Name on Event signage and verbal/digital presentations
- 3 Social Media mentions
-Mention in La Raza Newsletter
-10 Dinner Tickets


No print ad or logo on event signage if purchased after 10/01

Gold Sponsor
$5,500
Available until Jul 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

-Logo or Name on Event signage and verbal/digital presentations with other gold sponsors
-1 Social Media mention
-Mention in La Raza Newsletter
-10 Dinner Tickets


No print ad or logo on event signage if purchased after 10/01


Silver Sponsor
$2,750
Available until Jul 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

-Logo or Name on Event signage and verbal/digital presentations with other Silver Sponsors
-1 Social Media mentions
-Mention in La Raza Newsletter
-5 Dinner Tickets
-Program Ads available for purchase


No print ad or logo on event signage if purchased after 10/01

Bronze Sponsor
$1,750
Available until Jul 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

-Logo or Name on Event signage and verbal/digital presentations with other Bronze sponsors
-1 Social Media mention
-La Raza Newsletter
-2 Dinner Tickets
-Program Ads available for purchase


No logo on event signage if purchased after 10/01

Table Sponsor
$2,750

-10 Dinner Tickets
-Program Ads available for purchase



Education Heroes
$1,000

-Logo or Name on Event signage and verbal/digital presentation
-0 Dinner Tickets
-Program Ads available for purchase
-Scholarship awarded in sponsor name for sponsorship over $2500

No logo on event signage if purchased after 10/01

Wine Sponsor
$1,500
Available until Jul 31

-Exclusive Sponsor (only 1 available)
-Logo or Name on Event signage and verbal/digital presentations
-0 Dinner Tickets
-Program Ads available for purchase


No logo on event signage if purchased after 10/01

Entertainment Sponsor
$1,500
Available until Jul 31

-Exclusive Sponsor (only 1 available)
-Logo or Name on Event signage and verbal/digital presentations
-Social Media mentions
-La Raza Newsletter
-0 Dinner Tickets
No event signage if purchased after 10/01

Photo Booth Sponsor
$1,500
Available until Jul 31

-Exclusive Sponsor (only 1 available)
-Logo or Name on Event signage and verbal/digital presentations
-Social Media mentions
-La Raza Newsletter
-0 Dinner Tickets
-Program Ads available for purchase

Judicial Ticket -Beef
$275
Judicial Ticket-Fish
$275
Judicial Ticket-Vegan
$275
Individual Ticket (Early Bird)-Beef
$275
Available until Jul 31
Individual Ticket (Early Bird)-Fish
$275
Available until Jul 31
Individual Ticket (Early Bird)-Vegan
$275
Available until Jul 31
Add a donation for San Diego La Raza Lawyers Association Scholarship Fund

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