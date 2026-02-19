2026 Sea Base - Scuba Live Aboard

The third payment for the Sea Base portion of the event is due by 3/26/2026. Note: When making a payment on the next page, under “Summary” the default feature of the Zeffy platform is a % optional tip to Zeffy (not the Troop). You need to change it to “Other” unless you want to pay the tip to Zeffy. Additionally, Zeffy does not charge credit card fees like Square but does ask you to either “Split fees” or “Cover fees.” You do not need to do either unless you add a tip to Zeffy.