Hosted by

Prime The Pump Inc

About this event

2026 Sea Base - Scuba Live Aboard

73800 Overseas Hwy

Islamorada, FL 33036, USA

Initial Deposit
$176.25

non-refundable; payment was originally due 2/26/2025

2nd payment
$661.88

This is the second of three payments, which was originally due 10/29/2025.

3rd payment
$661.87

The third payment for the Sea Base portion of the event is due by 3/26/2026. Note: When making a payment on the next page, under “Summary” the default feature of the Zeffy platform is a % optional tip to Zeffy (not the Troop). You need to change it to “Other” unless you want to pay the tip to Zeffy.  Additionally, Zeffy does not charge credit card fees like Square but does ask you to either “Split fees” or “Cover fees.” You do not need to do either unless you add a tip to Zeffy.

Catch up Sea Base Participant Payment
$282.50

Based on 10 out of 12 scuba slots filled, this is an additional amount due for each participant for Sea Base Scuba.

Troop Transportation to Sea Base (Southbound)
$432.26

Estimated cost for each Scuba crew participant traveling via Troop van to Sea Base 7/3-7/6/2026. A reconciliation will be done at the completion of the trip to determine if additional funds are due or a refund.

Troop Transportation to Sea Base (Northbound)
$202.37

Estimated cost for each Scuba crew participant traveling via Troop van from Sea Base 7/10-7/12/2026. A reconciliation will be done at the completion of the trip to determine if additional funds are due or a refund.

Sea Base Class B t-shirt
$22.10

Sea Base Class B t-shirts are $22.10 each

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