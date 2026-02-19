2026 Sea Base - Scuba Live Aboard

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About this event
non-refundable; payment was originally due 2/26/2025
This is the second of three payments, which was originally due 10/29/2025.
The third payment for the Sea Base portion of the event is due by 3/26/2026. Note: When making a payment on the next page, under “Summary” the default feature of the Zeffy platform is a % optional tip to Zeffy (not the Troop). You need to change it to “Other” unless you want to pay the tip to Zeffy. Additionally, Zeffy does not charge credit card fees like Square but does ask you to either “Split fees” or “Cover fees.” You do not need to do either unless you add a tip to Zeffy.
Based on 10 out of 12 scuba slots filled, this is an additional amount due for each participant for Sea Base Scuba.
Estimated cost for each Scuba crew participant traveling via Troop van to Sea Base 7/3-7/6/2026. A reconciliation will be done at the completion of the trip to determine if additional funds are due or a refund.
Estimated cost for each Scuba crew participant traveling via Troop van from Sea Base 7/10-7/12/2026. A reconciliation will be done at the completion of the trip to determine if additional funds are due or a refund.
Sea Base Class B t-shirts are $22.10 each
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!