Gulfcoast Seabee Ball Committee

Hosted by

Gulfcoast Seabee Ball Committee

2026 Seabee Ball "Legacy of the Pacific: History on the Horizon"

2350 Beach Blvd

Biloxi, MS 39531, USA

Non DOD Civilians
$95
Available until Mar 1

This is an early bird ticket price. Regular price tickets will be an additional $5 per ticket starting March 1, 2026.


Ticket includes entry to event, full three course plated meal and parking at event.


Please print or show QR Code to Coliseum Parking Guard.

O6 and above / GS15 and above
$90
Available until Mar 1

This is an early bird ticket price. Regular price tickets will be an additional $5 per ticket starting March 1, 2026.


Ticket includes entry to event, full three course plated meal and parking at event.


Please print or show QR Code to Coliseum Parking Guard.

O4-O5 / CWO4-CWO5 / GS12-GS14
$85
Available until Mar 1

This is an early bird ticket price. Regular price tickets will be an additional $5 per ticket starting March 1, 2026.


Ticket includes entry to event, full three course plated meal and parking at event.


Please print or show QR Code to Coliseum Parking Guard.

CWO1-CW03 / O2-O3 / E7-E9 / GS8-GS12
$80
Available until Mar 1

This is an early bird ticket price. Regular price tickets will be an additional $5 per ticket starting March 1, 2026.


Ticket includes entry to event, full three course plated meal and parking at event.


Please print or show QR Code to Coliseum Parking Guard.

O1 / E6 / GS6 / AFRH / Military Retirees
$75
Available until Mar 1

Ticket includes entry to event, full three course plated meal and parking at event.


Please print or show QR Code to Coliseum Parking Guard.


Military retiree's purchasing this ticket must not hold a position in the DOD as a GS.

E5 / GS4-GS5
$70
Available until Feb 28

Ticket includes entry to event, full three course plated meal and parking at event.


Please print or show QR Code to Coliseum Parking Guard.

E1-E4 / GS1-GS3
$65
Available until Mar 1

Ticket includes entry to event, full three course plated meal and parking at event.


Please print or show QR Code to Coliseum Parking Guard.

Add a donation for Gulfcoast Seabee Ball Committee

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!