Allure Independent

Offered by

Allure Independent

About this shop

2026 Season - Allure Independent Early Contract

1st Installment
$265.63

Due August 15th

2nd Installment
$265.63

Due September 15th

3rd Installment
$265.63

Due October 15th

4th Installment
$265.63

Due November 15th

5th Installment
$265.63

Due December 15th

6th Installment
$265.63

Due January 15th Installments 1-5 must be paid at this point to avoid loss of performance spot or dismissal.

7th Installment
$265.63

Due February 15th

8th Installment
$265.63

Due March 15th. If you are receiving a Returning member discount please pay using the custom amount option at the bottom. Your director will verify your final amount to pay

Custom Amount
Free

You can pay a custom amount by entering the amount on the box designated for donations to SCMA.

Add a donation for Allure Independent

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!