K8 Event Team
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K8 Event Team

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K8 Event Team

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2026 Season Pass for MKF Amphitheater (ALL Ten Concert Dates) Pre-Sale

988 Cherry Rd NW

Massillon, OH 44647, USA

Add a donation for K8 Event Team

$

2026 Season Pass For ALL 10 Outdoor Concerts
$50

Purchasing a Season Pass allows access to all Ten outdoor concerts plus four free beverage cards that can be used at any concert event. K8 Event Team is a non-profit, 501c3, dedicated to bringing great entertainment into the area but also raising money for children in financial need of music and/or lessons.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!