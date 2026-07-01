A graphic for the Colorado City Jr. Wolves football team requests donations for referee fees, featuring a wolf mascot and football helmet against a blurred stadium background.
Colorado City Jr. Wolves Athletics Boosters

Hosted by

Colorado City Jr. Wolves Athletics Boosters

About this event

2026 Season Sponsor

Level 1
$100

You will be listed on our social media communications as a sponsor for the 2026 Season!

Level 2
$150

You will be listed on our social media communications as a sponsor for the 2026 Season as well as appear as a sponsor in 1 spotlight announcement.

Send advertising information to [email protected]

Level 3
$200

You will be listed on our social media communications as a sponsor for the 2026 Season as well as appear as a sponsor in 2 spotlight announcements. Your name/business name will be announced with other sponsors during home games.

Send advertising information to [email protected]

Level 4
$300

You will be listed on our social media communications as a sponsor for the 2026 Season as well as appear as a sponsor in 4 spotlight announcements. Your name/business name will be announced as a top sponsor during home games for the team of your choice - Mighty Mites, Jr. PeeWee, or PeeWee - or we can assign if you have no preference.

Send advertising information to [email protected]

Level 5
$500

You will be listed on our social media communications as a sponsor for the 2026 Season as well as appear as a sponsor in ALL spotlight announcements. Your name/business name will be announced as a MAIN sponsor during home games for the team of your choice - Mighty Mites, Jr. PeeWee, or PeeWee - or we can assign if you have no preference. - First come first serve!

Send advertising information to [email protected]

GOLD Level
$600

You will be listed on our social media communications as a sponsor for the 2026 Season as well as appear as a sponsor in ALL spotlight announcements. Your name/business will appear in SPECIAL Spotlight advertisements as the ONLY Sponsor in at least 3 special announcements. Your name/business name will be announced as a MAIN - LEADING sponsor during home games for the team of your choice - Mighty Mites, Jr. PeeWee, or PeeWee - or we can assign if you have no preference. - GOLD Sponsors have FIRST CHOICE on team selection for sponsorship! First come first serve!

Send advertising information to [email protected]

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