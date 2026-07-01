2026 Season Sponsor

You will be listed on our social media communications as a sponsor for the 2026 Season as well as appear as a sponsor in ALL spotlight announcements. Your name/business will appear in SPECIAL Spotlight advertisements as the ONLY Sponsor in at least 3 special announcements. Your name/business name will be announced as a MAIN - LEADING sponsor during home games for the team of your choice - Mighty Mites, Jr. PeeWee, or PeeWee - or we can assign if you have no preference. - GOLD Sponsors have FIRST CHOICE on team selection for sponsorship! First come first serve!

Send advertising information to [email protected]