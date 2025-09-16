2026 Season Sponsorships

This is the top tier sponsorship with the most benefits available. Benefits range from website, social media, broadcast and live game day recognition to an 8' feather flag at the ballpark, visibility at our fall cornhole tournament and more. See image for the complete list of benefits.
This is an upper level sponsorship with exceptional benefits. Benefits range from website, social media, and live game day recognition to an 8' feather flag at the ballpark, visibility at our fall cornhole tournament and more. See image for the complete list of benefits.
This is our mid level sponsorship offering benefits that range from website and social media recognition to live game day recognition and an 8' feather flag at the ballpark. See image for the complete list of benefits.
This sponsorship offers many benefits, including those of website, social media, and live game day recognition as well as inclusion on our all-sponsor banner at the ballpark and more. See image for the complete list of benefits.
This sponsorship offers the benefits of website and social media recognition plus inclusion on the all-sponsor banner displayed at the ballpark. See image for the complete list of benefits.
Sponsor one of three special game days and your logo will be prominently displayed on the event t-shirt. Plus you receive PA recognition and your logo will be featured on the all-sponsor banner at the ballpark. See image for benefit details.
