2026 Season Sponsorship Form

Rochester

MN, USA

2026 HOME GAME SCHEDULE
Free

SPONSORSHIPS DUE March 1st. *If submitted after the deadline your logo may not make into our game day programs. **If interested in a custom sponsorship package please feel free to reach out to [email protected]

Power Jam Package
$800

• Up to 3 banner advertisements at all home games (provide your own banner) • 3 mentions by announcer during home games • Color ad in game program (provide • high-resolution JPEG file of logo) • Logo and link on medcityrollerderby.com • Shout-outs on Med City Roller Derby Facebook page • Exclusive sponsor rights (no competitors) • 6 tickets per home game

Lead Jammer Package
$400

• 1 banner advertisement at all home games (provide your own banner) • Color ad in game program (provide high-resolution JPEG file of logo) • 2 mentions by announcer during games • Logo and link on medcityrollerderby.com • 4 tickets per home game

Blocker Package
$250

• 1 banner advertisement at all home games (provide your own banner) • Black-and-white ad in game program (provide high-resolution JPEG file of logo) • 1 mention by announcer during games • Logo and link on medcityrollerderby.com • 2 tickets per home game

Program Advertisement
$100

• Black-and-white ad in paid advertising section of game program (provide high-resolution JPEG file of logo) • Approximate size of standard business card

