2026 Season Sponsorship: Hudson Valley Riders, Inc.

Make a high-visibility impact as a Gold Partner. Your business will receive a prominent logo on our 2026 event shirts, website, and banners. This tier includes quarterly social media spotlights, on-site booth space at major events, a storefront window decal, and an Official Partner Plaque to display your commitment to the community.
Support our mission with medium logo placement on the HVR website and event banners. Silver Partners receive event-specific social media mentions and a storefront window decal to show your local support. Your contribution directly funds essential safety training and community supply drives.
Join us as a Bronze Partner and receive a group "Thank You" on our social media platforms and a listing on our website’s "Community Partners" page. This is a great way for local businesses to contribute to our holiday giving and youth support initiatives.
Our highest level of partnership. Title Sponsors receive top billing with "Presented By" branding on major initiatives and speaking opportunities at event kickoffs. You will have the largest logo placement on all event shirts, websites, and banners, along with monthly social media spotlights. Note: The Legal category is currently closed for this tier.
Use this option to provide a custom level of support for Hudson Valley Riders, Inc. Whether you are adding a small donation or creating a unique sponsorship package, your funds go directly toward operational costs like insurance and permits that keep our charitable initiatives running safely.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!