2026 Season Sponsorship Tiers

About this event
Emerald Tier - $1500+
Includes verbal and written recognition at the Colleen Preliminaries, Ball, and Marshall Reception.
2 full-page ads in our program book
Social Media Shout Out
Logo Listed On Our Website
Table of 8 to the Colleen Ball
Pay what you can is listed because this tier starts at $1,500.00. Please write the amount you will be donating $1,500.00 or above.
Claddagh Tier - $500-$1000
Personal or business name listed in the program book distributed at the Colleen Ball.
Social Media Shout Out
Logo Listed On Our Website
A full-page ad in our program book.
2 Complimentary Tickets to the Colleen Ball
Pay what you can is listed because this tier starts at $500.00 to $1,000.00. Please write the amount you will be donating between $500.00 to $1,000.00
Sláinte Tier - $250-$500
Personal or business name listed in the program book distributed at the Colleen Ball.
A half-page ad in our program book.
Pay what you can is listed because this tier starts at $250.00 to $500.00. Please write the amount you will be donating between $250.00 to $500.00
Shamrock Tier - $100-$250
Personal or business name listed in the program book distributed at the Colleen Ball.
A quarter-page ad in our program book.
Pay what you can is listed because this tier starts at $100.00 to $250.00. Please write the amount you will be donating between $100.00 to $250.00
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!