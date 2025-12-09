Springfield St Patricks Parade Committee

Hosted by

Springfield St Patricks Parade Committee

About this event

2026 Season Sponsorship Tiers

Emerald Tier
Pay what you can

Emerald Tier - $1500+


Includes verbal and written recognition at the Colleen Preliminaries, Ball, and Marshall Reception.

2 full-page ads in our program book

Social Media Shout Out

Logo Listed On Our Website

Table of 8 to the Colleen Ball


Pay what you can is listed because this tier starts at $1,500.00. Please write the amount you will be donating $1,500.00 or above.


Claddagh Tier
Pay what you can

Claddagh Tier - $500-$1000


Personal or business name listed in the program book distributed at the Colleen Ball.
Social Media Shout Out

Logo Listed On Our Website

A full-page ad in our program book.

2 Complimentary Tickets to the Colleen Ball


Pay what you can is listed because this tier starts at $500.00 to $1,000.00. Please write the amount you will be donating between $500.00 to $1,000.00

Sláinte Tier
Pay what you can

Sláinte Tier - $250-$500


Personal or business name listed in the program book distributed at the Colleen Ball.

A half-page ad in our program book.


Pay what you can is listed because this tier starts at $250.00 to $500.00. Please write the amount you will be donating between $250.00 to $500.00

Shamrock Tier
Pay what you can

Shamrock Tier - $100-$250


Personal or business name listed in the program book distributed at the Colleen Ball.

A quarter-page ad in our program book.


Pay what you can is listed because this tier starts at $100.00 to $250.00. Please write the amount you will be donating between $100.00 to $250.00

Add a donation for Springfield St Patricks Parade Committee

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!