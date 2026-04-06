2026 Season Sponsorships

BUSINESS LOGO on choice of items

Name/Logo on giant banner at all HOME games

Recognition and announcement at all HOME games and during each game (16x)

Option for a vendor booth at homecoming

Plaque of Recognition

Name and logo on website: www.kleinoilers.org

Name and logo on facebook and instagram

Logo on the season Shirt for all players

Klein OIlers or Derrick Dolls Shirt

Klein Oilers hat



