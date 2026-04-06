Hosted by

All American Youth Football & Drill Team Inc

About this event

2026 Season Sponsorships

PREMIER SPONSOR
$7,500

LOGO ON HOME/AWAY JERSEYS

Name/Logo on giant banner at all HOME games

Recognition and announcement at all HOME games and during each game (16x)

VIP parking spot at home games

Option for a vendor booth at homecoming

Plaque of Recognition

Name and logo on website: www.kleinoilers.org

Name and logo on facebook and instagram

Logo on the season Shirt for all players

Klein OIlers or Derrick Dolls Shirt

Klein Oilers hat

Full Sized/framed Oilers Helmet

HALL OF FAME SPONSORSHIP
$5,000

LOGO ON FOOTBALL HELMETS

Name/Logo on giant banner at all HOME games

Recognition and announcement at all HOME games and during each game (16x)

VIP parking spot at home games

Option for a vendor booth at homecoming

Plaque of Recognition

Name and logo on website: www.kleinoilers.org

Name and logo on facebook and instagram

Logo on the season Shirt for all players

Klein OIlers or Derrick Dolls Shirt

Klein Oilers hat


PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP
$3,500

BUSINESS LOGO on choice of items

Name/Logo on giant banner at all HOME games

Recognition and announcement at all HOME games and during each game (16x)

Option for a vendor booth at homecoming

Plaque of Recognition

Name and logo on website: www.kleinoilers.org

Name and logo on facebook and instagram

Logo on the season Shirt for all players

Klein OIlers or Derrick Dolls Shirt

Klein Oilers hat


GOLD SPONSORSHIP
$2,500

BUSINESS LOGO on choice of items

Name/Logo on giant banner at all HOME games

Recognition and announcement at all HOME games and during each game (16x)

Option for a vendor booth at homecoming

Plaque of Recognition

Name and logo on website: www.kleinoilers.org

Name and logo on facebook and instagram

Logo on the season Shirt for all players

Klein OIlers or Derrick Dolls Shirt

Klein Oilers hat


SILVER SPONSORSHIP
$1,500

BUSINESS LOGO on choice of items.

Name/Logo on giant banner at all HOME games

Recognition and announcement at all HOME games and during each game (12x)

Option for a vendor booth at homecoming

Plaque of Recognition

Name and logo on website: www.kleinoilers.org

Name and logo on facebook and instagram

Klein OIlers or Derrick Dolls Shirt

Klein Oilers hat


BRONZE SPONSORSHIP
$500

Name/Logo on giant banner at all HOME games

Recognition and announcement at all HOME games and during each game (8x)

Option for a vendor booth at homecoming

Name and logo on website: www.kleinoilers.org

Name and logo on facebook and instagram



TOUCHDOWN CLUB SPONSORSHIP
$250

Name/Logo on giant banner at all HOME games

Name and logo on website: www.kleinoilers.org


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