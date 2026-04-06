2026 Season Sponsorships

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About this event
LOGO ON HOME/AWAY JERSEYS
Name/Logo on giant banner at all HOME games
Recognition and announcement at all HOME games and during each game (16x)
VIP parking spot at home games
Option for a vendor booth at homecoming
Plaque of Recognition
Name and logo on website: www.kleinoilers.org
Name and logo on facebook and instagram
Logo on the season Shirt for all players
Klein OIlers or Derrick Dolls Shirt
Klein Oilers hat
Full Sized/framed Oilers Helmet
LOGO ON FOOTBALL HELMETS
Name/Logo on giant banner at all HOME games
Recognition and announcement at all HOME games and during each game (16x)
VIP parking spot at home games
Option for a vendor booth at homecoming
Plaque of Recognition
Name and logo on website: www.kleinoilers.org
Name and logo on facebook and instagram
Logo on the season Shirt for all players
Klein OIlers or Derrick Dolls Shirt
Klein Oilers hat
BUSINESS LOGO on choice of items
Name/Logo on giant banner at all HOME games
Recognition and announcement at all HOME games and during each game (16x)
Option for a vendor booth at homecoming
Plaque of Recognition
Name and logo on website: www.kleinoilers.org
Name and logo on facebook and instagram
Logo on the season Shirt for all players
Klein OIlers or Derrick Dolls Shirt
Klein Oilers hat
BUSINESS LOGO on choice of items
Name/Logo on giant banner at all HOME games
Recognition and announcement at all HOME games and during each game (16x)
Option for a vendor booth at homecoming
Plaque of Recognition
Name and logo on website: www.kleinoilers.org
Name and logo on facebook and instagram
Logo on the season Shirt for all players
Klein OIlers or Derrick Dolls Shirt
Klein Oilers hat
BUSINESS LOGO on choice of items.
Name/Logo on giant banner at all HOME games
Recognition and announcement at all HOME games and during each game (12x)
Option for a vendor booth at homecoming
Plaque of Recognition
Name and logo on website: www.kleinoilers.org
Name and logo on facebook and instagram
Klein OIlers or Derrick Dolls Shirt
Klein Oilers hat
Name/Logo on giant banner at all HOME games
Recognition and announcement at all HOME games and during each game (8x)
Option for a vendor booth at homecoming
Name and logo on website: www.kleinoilers.org
Name and logo on facebook and instagram
$
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