2026 Season Subscription

A total value of $355 for only $240!



This subscription entitles you to two (2) tickets to each of Lumen Rep's three (3) productions during the 2026 season, your choice of two of any combination of Lumen Rep t-shirts and hats, an invitation to "Cocktails with Creatives" or "Coffee with Creatives," and an exclusive Season Subscriber tote bag (if purchased by December 30, 2024).



Your Lumen Rep concierge will contact you with your unique code for reserving your Subscriber tickets for each production. You may pick up your t-shirt/hat and tote bag when you attend a performance.