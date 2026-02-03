2026 Seattle Celtic Foundation Golf Classic - July 17, 2026

About this event
Includes green fees, golf cart, tournament swag, and a meal for four golfers.
Includes green fees, golf cart, tournament swag, and a meal for one golfer.
Mulligans are purchased PER GOLFER with a max of 3 per golfer.
Mulligans are purchased PER GOLFER with a max of 3 per golfer.
Mulligans are purchased PER GOLFER with a max of 3 per golfer.
Hole sponsors will receive sign recognition at their designated hole. Please email Luke Flynn at [email protected] with your logo by May 15th, 2026.
$
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