SEATTLE CELTIC FOUNDATION

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SEATTLE CELTIC FOUNDATION

About this event

2026 Seattle Celtic Foundation Golf Classic - July 17, 2026

4470 35th Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98126, USA

Team of Four Golfers
$600

Includes green fees, golf cart, tournament swag, and a meal for four golfers.

One Golfer
$150

Includes green fees, golf cart, tournament swag, and a meal for one golfer.

1st Mulligan for individual golfer
$10

Mulligans are purchased PER GOLFER with a max of 3 per golfer.

2nd Mulligan for individual golfer
$25

Mulligans are purchased PER GOLFER with a max of 3 per golfer.

3rd Mulligan for individual golfer
$50

Mulligans are purchased PER GOLFER with a max of 3 per golfer.

Hole Sponsorship
$150

Hole sponsors will receive sign recognition at their designated hole. Please email Luke Flynn at [email protected] with your logo by May 15th, 2026.

Add a donation for SEATTLE CELTIC FOUNDATION

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