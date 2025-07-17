Southeast Chapter of the WOCN Society

Hosted by

Southeast Chapter of the WOCN Society

About this event

2026 SEC WOCN Annual Conference Registration

1101 Lincoln St

Columbia, SC 29201, USA

WOCN Member - General Admission
$225
Available until Jul 1

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.


*Early Bird pricing! Prices increase to $275 on July 1, 2026


*Register by May 31, 2026 for a guaranteed tote bag.


*Please note, you may be asked for a donation to Zeffy. You can choose to support the platform or enter 0 in the donation amount.

WOCN Non-Member - General Admission
$275
Available until Jul 1

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.


*Early Bird pricing! Prices increase to $325 on July 1, 2026


*Register by May 31, 2026 for a guaranteed tote bag.


*Please note, you may be asked for a donation to Zeffy. You can choose to support the platform or enter 0 in the donation amount.

Pre-Conference Registration - Wound & Fistula Management
$70

Pre-Conference will be from 8:30 - 10:30 AM on Thursday, August 27th.


*Please note, you may be asked for a donation to Zeffy. You can choose to support the platform or enter 0 in the donation amount.

Pre-Conference Registration - Stoma Site Marking
$70

Pre-Conference will be from 0800-1100 on Thursday, 8/27/26


*Please note, you may be asked for a donation to Zeffy. You can choose to support the platform or enter 0 in the donation amount.

Add a donation for Southeast Chapter of the WOCN Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!