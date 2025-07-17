2026 SEC WOCN Annual Conference Registration

Hosted by
About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
*Early Bird pricing! Prices increase to $275 on July 1, 2026
*Register by May 31, 2026 for a guaranteed tote bag.
*Please note, you may be asked for a donation to Zeffy. You can choose to support the platform or enter 0 in the donation amount.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
*Early Bird pricing! Prices increase to $325 on July 1, 2026
*Register by May 31, 2026 for a guaranteed tote bag.
*Please note, you may be asked for a donation to Zeffy. You can choose to support the platform or enter 0 in the donation amount.
Pre-Conference will be from 8:30 - 10:30 AM on Thursday, August 27th.
*Please note, you may be asked for a donation to Zeffy. You can choose to support the platform or enter 0 in the donation amount.
Pre-Conference will be from 0800-1100 on Thursday, 8/27/26
*Please note, you may be asked for a donation to Zeffy. You can choose to support the platform or enter 0 in the donation amount.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!