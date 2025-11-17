2026 SEC WOCN Annual Conference - Vendor

1101 Lincoln St

Columbia, SC 29201, USA

Vendor Booth
$1,400
Available until Jul 1

Early Bird Pricing! Reserve a booth for the vendor hall at the Southeast WOCN Conference. Prices increase on July 1st, 2026.


Each booth includes 2 vendors. If additional vendors are required, please add the additional vendor attendee ticket below. You can have a max of 4 vendors per booth.


You may purchase more than one booth, which can be combined into a large booth.


*Please note, you may be asked for a donation to Zeffy. You can choose to support the platform or enter 0 in the donation amount.

Additional Vendor Attendee
$200

This ticket adds 1 additional vendor for your booth.


*Please note, you may be asked for a donation to Zeffy. You can choose to support the platform or enter 0 in the donation amount.

Vendor Sponsor - Tote Bags
$2,500

Purchase tote bags for conference attendees with your company logo!


*Please note, you may be asked for a donation to Zeffy. You can choose to support the platform or enter 0 in the donation amount.

Vendor Sponsor - Lanyards
$1,500

Purchase lanyards for conference attendees with your logo!


*Please note, you may be asked for a donation to Zeffy. You can choose to support the platform or enter 0 in the donation amount.

Thursday 8/27 Lunch Symposium
$300

This purchase allows hosting a symposium at the SEC WOCN Conference! The purchase of the food and beverage will be done with the assistance of our conference coordinator.


*Please note, you may be asked for a donation to Zeffy. You can choose to support the platform or enter 0 in the donation amount.

Friday 8/28 Breakfast Symposium
$300

This purchase allows hosting a symposium at the SEC WOCN Conference! The purchase of the food and beverage will be done with the assistance of our conference coordinator.


*Please note, you may be asked for a donation to Zeffy. You can choose to support the platform or enter 0 in the donation amount.

Friday 8/28 Lunch Symposium
$300

This purchase allows hosting a symposium at the SEC WOCN Conference! The purchase of the food and beverage will be done with the assistance of our conference coordinator.


*Please note, you may be asked for a donation to Zeffy. You can choose to support the platform or enter 0 in the donation amount.The purchase

Friday 8/28 Dinner Symposium
$300

This purchase allows hosting a symposium at the SEC WOCN Conference! The purchase of the food and beverage will be done with the assistance of our conference coordinator.


*Please note, you may be asked for a donation to Zeffy. You can choose to support the platform or enter 0 in the donation amount.

Add a donation for Southeast Chapter of the WOCN Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!