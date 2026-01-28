2026 SEC WOCN® Annual Conference Vendor Staff Registration

If your company has purchased an exhibit space then you are eligible to register using this site.





2 complimentary passes are included with your registration. At the time of booking you were able to purchase 2 more tickets at a cost of $200 each.





Please register the number of people according to what you purchased during that process (up to 4 staff).





Each staff person must be registered individually so that we can provide them with a badge and account for their participation.





Cancellation Policy: $50 administrative fee if you cancel your registration. No refunds after June 1st. All refunds are processed after the conference.