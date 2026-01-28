Southeast Chapter of the WOCN® Society

Hosted by

Southeast Chapter of the WOCN® Society

About this event

2026 SEC WOCN® Annual Conference Vendor Staff Registration

1101 Lincoln St

Columbia, SC 29201, USA

Registered Exhibitor / Sponsor
Free

If your company has purchased an exhibit space then you are eligible to register using this site.


2 complimentary passes are included with your registration. At the time of booking you were able to purchase 2 more tickets at a cost of $200 each.


Please register the number of people according to what you purchased during that process (up to 4 staff).


Each staff person must be registered individually so that we can provide them with a badge and account for their participation.


Cancellation Policy: $50 administrative fee if you cancel your registration. No refunds after June 1st. All refunds are processed after the conference.

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