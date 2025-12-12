2026 Security & Resilience Forum - Interest Registration

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About this event
Admission to the 2026 Security & Resilience Forum; includes entry QR code for check-in.
Does not guarantee event attendance. This event is invite only with limited capacity. Confirmed participants will receive an official invitation once selections are finalized. Priority consideration will be given to current InfraGard Arkansas Members Alliance and ASIS Northwest Arkansas members.
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