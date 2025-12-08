2026 SED NANBPWC's Silent Auction

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SED Supreme Shop
Starting bid
Avon Luxury Beauty Indulgence Basket 🎀
Estimated Retail Value: $150
Step into a world of fragrance, color, and glow with this beautifully curated Avon beauty collection. Nestled in a vibrant red gift basket with golden accents, this bundle is a full-body celebration of self-care. It is the kind of prize that makes the winning bid feel like unwrapping a holiday morning.
This collection blends signature scents, skincare favorites, and glamorous beauty essentials, making it perfect for gifting or treating yourself.
From fresh florals to warm, captivating notes, this basket covers fragrance, skincare, and beauty must-haves in one stunning presentation.
Starting bid
Bring warmth and contemporary charm to your table with this elegant 12-piece dinnerware set, designed for everyday dining and special gatherings alike. The clean, modern style blends beautifully with Southern hospitality, making every meal feel a little more inviting.
Perfect for family dinners, entertaining guests, or upgrading your kitchen collection, this durable stoneware set combines timeless style with practical convenience.
Set Includes
• 4 Dinner Plates
• 4 Salad Bowls
• 4 Cereal Bowls
Features
• Durable stoneware construction
• Dishwasher safe for easy cleanup
• Modern design that complements any kitchen décor
Starting Bid: $50
Retail Value: $120
Starting bid
Adventure meets timeless Western style in this Stetson Women’s Crusher Outback Hat, crafted from supple lightweight cowhide leather. Designed for both durability and comfort, this versatile hat easily packs and reshapes, making it a perfect companion for travel, outdoor events, or everyday statement style.
The classic Outback silhouette features a beautifully braided oiled leather band and a structured crown that adds character while maintaining a rugged elegance. Whether worn on the trail, at a festival, or for a stylish day out, this hat blends practicality with iconic Stetson craftsmanship.
Features
• Premium lightweight cowhide leather construction
• Classic Outback shape for timeless Western appeal
• 3" brim for sun protection and style
• 4" crown height for a bold, structured look
• Oiled braided leather band trim detail
• Adjustable chin cord for a secure fit during outdoor activities
• Comfortable AHM Velcro sweatband
Starting bid
Step into the room like sunshine decided to attend the event.
This stunning yellow fascinator hat is a statement piece designed to turn heads with grace and confidence. Crafted with a smooth satin base and adorned with sculpted organza loops and delicate crystal accents, the design floats with airy elegance while holding a structured, couture silhouette.
The radiant yellow tone evokes joy, celebration, and bold femininity. Perfect for church, tea parties, weddings, Derby events, or any occasion where style deserves to speak before you do.
✨ Features
• Elegant satin base with structured shape
• Flowing organza ribbon loops for dramatic flair
• Sparkling crystal accents for a touch of glamour
• Lightweight and comfortable for extended wear
This boutique piece is more than an accessory. It is a celebration of style, confidence, and individuality.
Starting bid
Light pink accented with a polished gold Anne Klein. Its clean, structured shape makes it perfect for both everyday wear and dressier occasions, offering a fresh, elegant look with just the right amount of sophistication. This purse keeps essentials neatly separated while maintaining a polished, modern look.
Starting bid
Turn heads on the shore with this chic brown beach bag set featuring a matching leopard-print beach towel, a stylish sun hat, and comfy flip-flops (size 8).
Whether you're lounging by the water or strolling the boardwalk, this coordinated set brings "glam" to your beach day.
Chic, coordinated, and ready for the sand!
Starting bid
This beautiful Steve Madden handbag features a rich woven body in a warm reddish‑brown shade, paired with smooth faux‑leather trim for a polished finish. The structured dual handles make it easy to carry, while the spacious interior offers plenty of room for everyday essentials. A soft pink scarf with maroon polka dots, tied with a wooden bead accent, adds a charming, feminine touch that sets this bag apart. Finished with the signature Steve Madden metal logo plate, this piece blends style and practicality—perfect for spring and summer outings.
Condition: Excellent
Style: Woven Summer Tote
Color: Brown with pink/maroon scarf accent
Brand: Steve Madden
A standout accessory for any wardrobe, ready for its next stylish owner.
Starting bid
This distinguished Knox “American II” top hat showcases classic craftsmanship and timeless style. Made in New York, it features a smooth light‑colored exterior with a structured crown and wide brim. The hat is accented with a decorative band that adds a touch of character without overpowering its elegant silhouette. Inside, the premium lining displays the Knox New York crest and American II insignia, highlighting its heritage and quality construction. A refined piece for collectors, performers, or anyone who appreciates vintage‑inspired fashion.
Brand: Knox New York
Model: American II
Style: Classic Top Hat
A standout accessory that brings sophistication and charm to any wardrobe or collection.
Starting bid
This stunning evening clutch features an intricate hand‑beaded design in shimmering gold and deep black, creating a bold, elegant pattern that catches the light beautifully. Its structured rectangular shape is complemented by a sleek oval cut‑out handle, making it easy to carry while adding a modern touch. The beadwork gives the clutch a luxurious texture, perfect for formal events, special occasions, or adding sparkle to any outfit. Lightweight yet eye‑catching, this accessory is both functional and fashion‑forward.
Style: Beaded Evening Clutch
Color: Black & Gold
Features: Oval handle, full beadwork exterior
Starting bid
This elegant Coach set features two beautifully coordinated pieces showcasing the brand’s iconic signature “C” pattern in warm tan and brown tones.
The compact Coach umbrella folds neatly for easy carrying while maintaining a stylish designer look. Paired with it is a matching Coach wristlet, crafted with the same signature print and accented by a smooth brown leather stripe, gold‑tone zipper, and wrist strap for convenience.
Both items display Coach’s classic craftsmanship and timeless appeal, making this set perfect for everyday use or as a fashionable gift.
Items Included: Signature Umbrella + Matching Wristlet
Color: Tan/Brown Signature Print
Starting bid
This beautifully crafted quilt features a repeating series of scenic horse panels, each depicting serene outdoor landscapes with grazing or standing horses near water, framed by mountains and lush grassy terrain.
Surrounding each panel is a geometric border in rich gold and deep blue tones, adding structure and visual depth. The outer border blends teal, tan, and brown fabric strips that complement the earthy palette of the central artwork.
Size: 84 X 90 (Full Size)
Hand Stitched Quilt
Starting bid
This chic Louis Vuitton clutch-style wallet showcases the iconic monogram pattern embossed into light blue -colored leather. The front features a bold gold LV emblem paired with a polished nameplate engraved “Louis Vuitton,” giving it a sophisticated, high‑end finish.
This piece appears to be a compact LV leather wallet with multiple card slots, bill compartment, and gold‑tone snap hardware.
Its sleek silhouette and signature detailing make it a standout accessory—perfect for collectors or anyone who loves timeless luxury.
Starting bid
Miss Dior Parfum embodies timeless femininity and classic French luxury. Presented in its signature light-colored box with refined detailing, this fragrance represents Dior’s iconic blend of sophistication and romance.
Whether for personal use or as a gift, this parfum offers a touch of elegance that never goes out of style.
A lovely addition for bidders who appreciate high‑end beauty and designer fragrance collectibles.
Size - 3.5ml
Starting bid
Wine and more for an afternoon of fun .. Enjoy Srella Rose and a variety of treats
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