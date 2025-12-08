2026 SED NANBPWC's Silent Auction

Avon Luxury Beauty Indulgence Basket 🎀

Estimated Retail Value: $150

Step into a world of fragrance, color, and glow with this beautifully curated Avon beauty collection. Nestled in a vibrant red gift basket with golden accents, this bundle is a full-body celebration of self-care. It is the kind of prize that makes the winning bid feel like unwrapping a holiday morning.

This collection blends signature scents, skincare favorites, and glamorous beauty essentials, making it perfect for gifting or treating yourself.

✨ Featured Items Include:

Haiku Fragrance Collection (body lotion & complementary products)

Far Away Fragrance Set including body lotion and fragrance mist

Skin So Soft Soft & Sensual body lotion and bar soap

FMG Makeup Essentials

Bold red lipstick Coordinating nail enamel Eye shadow palette Lip gloss Facial cleansing or skincare product

Elegant costume jewelry set (necklace and earrings)

Statement red and crystal bracelet

Decorative keepsake basket with tissue and ribbon

From fresh florals to warm, captivating notes, this basket covers fragrance, skincare, and beauty must-haves in one stunning presentation.