2026 Sedona Pug Social

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About this event
Each ticket includes one custom name necklace.
Your ticket is an All-Access Pass to Sedona Pug Social, providing entry to all official event programming and activities throughout the weekend. Some activities and meals occur off-site and may require transportation.
Want to craft extra necklaces for your other pups? Preorder additional necklaces for $30 each (advance rate) at the Build-Your-Own Bling Bar with Accessorize Your Pup. On-site pricing will be higher.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!