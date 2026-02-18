Arizona Pug Party and Rescue

Hosted by

Arizona Pug Party and Rescue

About this event

2026 Sedona Pug Social

6601 AZ-179

Sedona, AZ 86351, USA

Attendee Pass
$249

Each ticket includes one custom name necklace.


Your ticket is an All-Access Pass to Sedona Pug Social, providing entry to all official event programming and activities throughout the weekend. Some activities and meals occur off-site and may require transportation.

Add-On: Extra Custom Name Necklace Build-Your-Own Bling Bar
$30

Want to craft extra necklaces for your other pups? Preorder additional necklaces for $30 each (advance rate) at the Build-Your-Own Bling Bar with Accessorize Your Pup. On-site pricing will be higher.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!