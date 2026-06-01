2026 Sedona Pug Social Saturday Pass

About this event
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Each Day Pass includes one custom name necklace.
Your Saturday Day Pass includes access to all official Sedona Pug Social activities and programming scheduled for Saturday, September 19, 2026. Some activities and meals take place at off-site locations and may require transportation. Access is limited to Saturday events only and does not include activities or programming scheduled on other event days.
Please note that parking at Crescent Moon Ranch is extremely limited; parking fees may apply.
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Want to craft extra necklaces for your other pups? Preorder additional necklaces for $30 each (advance rate) at the Build-Your-Own Bling Bar with Accessorize Your Pup. On-site pricing will be higher.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!