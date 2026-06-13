2026 SEI Networking Event and Presentation

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About this event
General Admission tickets grant access to the technical presentation, networking hour, including food and beverages.
Gold Sponsors will receive special recognition during the event and 4-tickets including food and beverages. Additionally, their company logo will be featured on event flyers, social media postings, and newsletters.
Silver Sponsors will receive special recognition during the event and 2-tickets including food and beverages. Additionally, their company logo will be featured on event flyers, social media postings, and newsletters.
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