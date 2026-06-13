American Society of Civil Engineers Miami-Dade Branch

Hosted by

American Society of Civil Engineers Miami-Dade Branch

About this event

2026 SEI Networking Event and Presentation

65 Alhambra Plz

Miami, FL 33134, USA

General Admission
$45

General Admission tickets grant access to the technical presentation, networking hour, including food and beverages.

Gold Sponsor
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Gold Sponsors will receive special recognition during the event and 4-tickets including food and beverages. Additionally, their company logo will be featured on event flyers, social media postings, and newsletters.

Silver Sponsor
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Silver Sponsors will receive special recognition during the event and 2-tickets including food and beverages. Additionally, their company logo will be featured on event flyers, social media postings, and newsletters.

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