The Haven

Hosted by

The Haven

About this event

2026 Selby Golf Tournament

15150 70th Terrace E

Bradenton, FL 34202, USA

Champion of Inclusion Presenting Sponsor
$15,000

Recognition on website, social media posts, and email blasts. Exclusive social media posts leading up to the event.


Logo on all scorecards.


Prominent logo on welcome and sponsor signs as well as signage throughout the event. Includes two foursomes.

Albatross Sponsor
$10,000

Recognition on website, social media posts, and email blasts. Exclusive social media posts leading up to the event.


Prominent logo on welcome and sponsor signs as well as signage throughout the event. Includes two foursomes.

Lunch Sponsor
$5,000

Recognition on website, social media posts, and email blasts. Thank you social media post leading up to the event.


Name/Logo on lunch tables.


Large logo on welcome and sponsor signs. Includes one foursome.

Cart Sponsor
$3,000

Name/Logo on the side of each golf cart.


Recognition on website, social media posts, and email blasts. Thank you social media post leading up to the event.


Large logo on welcome and sponsor signs. Includes one foursome.

Breakfast Sponsor
$2,000

Recognition on website, social media posts, and email blasts. Thank you social media post leading up to the event.


Name/Logo at Breakfast tables.


Large logo on welcome and sponsor signs.


Sip and Swing Sponsor
$1,000

Recognition on website, social media posts, and email blasts. Thank you social media post leading up to the event.


Name/Logo on course drink carts and at bar.


Medium logo on Welcome and Sponsor signs.

Rule Sheet Sponsor
$750

Recognition on website, social media posts, and email blasts. Thank you social media post leading up to the event.


Name/Logo on rule sheets in each cart.


Small logo on Welcome and Sponsor signs.

Hole Sponsor
$500

Name/Logo on sign at designated hole.


Recognition on website, social media posts, and email blasts. Thank you social media post leading up to the event.


Small logo on welcome and sponsor signs.

Foursome
$1,100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Individual Golfer
$275
Honorary Sponsor
$250

Recognition on website, social media posts, and email blasts. Thank you social media post leading up to the event.


Small logo on welcome and sponsor signs.

Add a donation for The Haven

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!