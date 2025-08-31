2026 Senior Concessions

Offered by
Seniors Jag Pride Decal.
FREE with the purchase of a Jag Blanket.
Bottled Water
Small Popcorn
Small Candy
Hot drinks-coffee, hot chocolate, apple cider
Cup O Noodles
Mac N Cheese Cups
Pop, sparkling water, juice
Gatorade or Powerade(not protein drinks)
Large Popcorn
Large candy
Soda + Flavor + cream
Starbucks frapps, muscle milk, protein drinks
Or 1 flavor plus tumbler
Or 2 flavors plus tumbler
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!