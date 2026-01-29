2026 Senior Fashion Show

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About this event
Payment for reserved Bundle #3. 25 Black Tier 1, 7 Red Tier 2 tickets, 4 Gold Tier 3.
Payment for reserved Bundle #2. 20 Black Tier 1, 5 Red Tier 2 tickets, 1 Gold Tier 3.
Payment for reserved Bundle #1. 15 Black Tier 1 & 3 Red Tier 2 tickets.
NIGHT OF: 4 TIER 3 GOLD TICKETS FOR $60.
NIGHT OF: 10 TIER 2 RED TICKETS FOR $50.
Purchase a full price teacher ticket for $90 (or enter any amount you'd like to donate at the end of the form) to help us provide dinner for the administration and staff free of charge to them for supporting our event/students.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!