BCA Class of 2026

Hosted by

BCA Class of 2026

About this event

2026 Senior Fashion Show

293 Paramus Rd

Paramus, NJ 07652, USA

Ticket Bundle-Option 3 GOLD (TRICK TRAY RAFFLE)
$100

Payment for reserved Bundle #3. 25 Black Tier 1, 7 Red Tier 2 tickets, 4 Gold Tier 3.

Ticket Bundle-Option 2 RED (TRICKY TRAY RAFFLE)
$50

Payment for reserved Bundle #2. 20 Black Tier 1, 5 Red Tier 2 tickets, 1 Gold Tier 3.

Ticket Bundle-Option 1 BLACK (TRICKY TRAY RAFFLE)
$25

Payment for reserved Bundle #1. 15 Black Tier 1 & 3 Red Tier 2 tickets.

Ticket A La Carte - Tier 3 GOLD (TRICKY TRAY RAFFLE)
$60

NIGHT OF: 4 TIER 3 GOLD TICKETS FOR $60.

Ticket A La Carte - Tier 2 RED (TRICKY TRAY RAFFLE)
$50

NIGHT OF: 10 TIER 2 RED TICKETS FOR $50.

Donation to offset Teacher Tickets
$90

Purchase a full price teacher ticket for $90 (or enter any amount you'd like to donate at the end of the form) to help us provide dinner for the administration and staff free of charge to them for supporting our event/students.

Add a donation for BCA Class of 2026

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