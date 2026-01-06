Hosted by

Senior Appreciation Night

About this event

2026 Senior Lock In Fundraiser Puzzle Competition, Chili Feed, and Bingo

E2339 WI-29

Menomonie, WI 54751, USA

Puzzle Competition Ticket
$20

Puzzle pick up starts at 8:30. Puzzle Competition will start at 9 and go until 11am. Each person needs a ticket/Each team can have up to 4 people(4 tickets).

Chili or Veggie Tomato Soup Feed Ticket
$10

Chili ticket includes chili or veggie tomato soup (and all the fixings) along with bread/butter and a dessert. We will start serving at 10 am until we run out.

Bingo Ticket
$20

10 games. Bingo packet pick up begins at 11:30 and bingo games will start at 12.

Add a donation for Senior Appreciation Night

$

