Sequim Little League

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Sequim Little League

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2026 Sequim Little League Closing Day Coach Game

ADD 1 STRIKE
$10

Add 1 strike to batters count.

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Inflatable Unicorn At‑Bat
$20

Send a coach to the plate dressed as a majestic inflatable unicorn.

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Ghost Runner
$20

Automatic baserunner

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1 Run Purchase
$20
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Mulligan Strikeout
$20

1 more pitch!

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Tiny Bat
$50

Team must use t-ball bat for 1 inning

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Two out start
$50

Opposing team starts inning with two outs

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T-ball Mitt Challenge
$50

Team must use t-ball mitts for 1 inning

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Eject player
$100

Eject player from game

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Buy back same inning
$100

Buy back immediately

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Buy back after 2 inning bench
$50

Buy back after 2 inning bench ride

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Buy back after 3 inning bench
$10
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Pie
$100

Pie your player of choice with whipped cream pie

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Bucket of water
$100

Bucket of water for next run scored that inning

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Add a donation for Sequim Little League

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