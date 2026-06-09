2026 Sequim Little League Closing Day Coach Game

About this shop
Add 1 strike to batters count.
Send a coach to the plate dressed as a majestic inflatable unicorn.
Automatic baserunner
1 more pitch!
Team must use t-ball bat for 1 inning
Opposing team starts inning with two outs
Team must use t-ball mitts for 1 inning
Eject player from game
Buy back immediately
Buy back after 2 inning bench ride
Pie your player of choice with whipped cream pie
Bucket of water for next run scored that inning
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