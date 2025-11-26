Educational Foundation Of The Southeasttexaschapter

Hosted by

Educational Foundation Of The Southeasttexaschapter

About this event

5th Annual Sporting Clays Tournament & Scholarship Fundraiser

6700 McHard Rd

Houston, TX 77053, USA

Team Plus Sponsorship
$1,500

Includes (4) Registrants & (1) Station Sign

Team Sponsorship
$1,000

Includes (4) Registrants

Individual Shooter
$250

(1) Registrant for Sporting Clays Tournament. Will add to a team in need of extra participants.

Mulligan
$50

Gives (8) more targets & opportunity to boost overall score - only 1 per shooter

Game - Target Mixology
$50

Gives an opportunity to play warm up game & win a prize!

Student & Member Networking
$10

Does not include lunch

Student/Member Lunch Only
$15

2lb crawfish plate or sandwiches

Raffle Ticket
$5

Primeway TV raffle: extra ticket purchase

Add a donation for Educational Foundation Of The Southeasttexaschapter

$

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