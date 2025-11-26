5th Annual Sporting Clays Tournament & Scholarship Fundraiser

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About this event
Includes (4) Registrants & (1) Station Sign
Includes (4) Registrants
(1) Registrant for Sporting Clays Tournament. Will add to a team in need of extra participants.
Gives (8) more targets & opportunity to boost overall score - only 1 per shooter
Gives an opportunity to play warm up game & win a prize!
Does not include lunch
2lb crawfish plate or sandwiches
Primeway TV raffle: extra ticket purchase
$
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