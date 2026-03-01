South Fayette Baseball Booster Association

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South Fayette Baseball Booster Association

About this event

2026 SF Baseball Field Banner Sponsorship

Grand Slam item
Grand Slam
$650

4' x 8' Banner

Displayed at all 2026 & 2027 Home Games


Recognition on Website and Social Media Platforms


One “Presented By” Game Designation


Team Signed Baseball

Dinger item
Dinger
$400

3' x 6' Banner

Displayed at all 2026 Home Games


Recognition on Website and Social Media Platforms


Team Signed Baseball

Bat Flip item
Bat Flip
$175

Your logo on a shared 4' x 10' Banner

Displayed at all 2026 Home Games


Recognition on Website and Social Media Platforms


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!