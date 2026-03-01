2026 SF Baseball Field Banner Sponsorship

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About this event
4' x 8' Banner
Displayed at all 2026 & 2027 Home Games
Recognition on Website and Social Media Platforms
One “Presented By” Game Designation
Team Signed Baseball
3' x 6' Banner
Displayed at all 2026 Home Games
Recognition on Website and Social Media Platforms
Team Signed Baseball
Your logo on a shared 4' x 10' Banner
Displayed at all 2026 Home Games
Recognition on Website and Social Media Platforms
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!