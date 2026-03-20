2026 SF-CESS Silent Auction Bidding Hub

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Starting bid
Tucked away on a private, tree-lined driveway, our home on Butterfly Drive in Nevada City offers peace, privacy, and natural beauty on over an acre of wooded land. The charming exterior features a river-rock façade, ample off-street parking, a tranquil Zen-style garden, and a fully fenced backyard—ideal for pets and children.
Inside, the kitchen is fully equipped and includes a cozy breakfast area with garden views and direct access to the backyard. The dining room features a warm brick hearth with a gas fireplace, while the living room overlooks the serene backyard, creating a welcoming space to relax.
The home has three bedrooms in total, but for rentals, it comfortably accommodates six guests with two designated bedrooms and a downstairs family room that includes a pullout couch for two. The downstairs space also includes a wood stove, a playroom, a laundry area, and a convenient half bath.
Step outside to enjoy two inviting outdoor areas: a wooden deck with a hot tub and a separate brick patio—perfect for barbecuing, reading, or simply soaking in the beauty of the trees and the melodies of singing birds. Just a short walk away, the stunning NID trails invite you to explore the great outdoors.
With 1.5 bathrooms and all the comforts of home, this is the perfect retreat for families, couples, or anyone looking to unwind in a peaceful, nature-filled setting.
Valued at $500
Starting bid
8" x 10" acrylic painting of Ruth Bader Ginsburg by Bud Cook
Bud Cook is a painter whose strong command of the human figure is at the root of his illustration and fine art work. His keen study of life yields a cleverly abstracted and stylized realism.
(valued at $1,200)
Starting bid
Autographed Copy of "Our History Has Always Been Contraband: In Defense of Black Studies" Signed by Author/ Civil Rights / Pro Athlete, Colin Kaepernick
Starting bid
Autographed Copy of "I Color Myself Different" signed by Author/ Civil Rights Activist, Colin Kaepernick
https://www.kaepernickpublishing.com/
Starting bid
Autographed copy of "We Are Free, You and Me" signed by co-author/ Civil Rights Activist, Colin Kaepernick
https://www.kaepernickpublishing.com/
Starting bid
Autographed Copy of "Colin Kaepernick: Change the Game" signed by New York Times Bestselling Author, Colin Kaepernick
https://www.kaepernickpublishing.com/
Starting bid
Signed Copy of "Abolition for the People: The Movement For a Future without Policing and Prisons" autographed by editor/ Civil Rights Activist, Colin Kaepernick
Starting bid
Starting bid
Two Free Tickets to Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Venue Description: Berkeley Repertory Theatre has grown from a storefront stage to an international leader in innovative theatre. Known for our ambition, relevance, and excellence, as well as our adventurous audience, our nonprofit has provided a welcoming home for artists since 1968.
Valued at ($160)
Starting bid
2 FUN passes (equivalent to 4 daily admissions)
The Children’s Museum is an amazing opportunity for children and their caregivers to learn hands-on about nature, science, and art in a fun, engaging environment. A visit to the Children’s Museum is one you and your kids won’t soon forget.
Valued at $72
Starting bid
Four (4) LEGOLAND Discovery Center Bay Area admission tickets
Valued at $180
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
San Jose Giants Ticket Plan - 8 undated Bowl Reserved Tickets to 2027 regular season home games
($144 Value)
Starting bid
Four (4) passes to the Tech Interactive Museum in San Jose, CA.
The Tech Interactive is a world class science and technology center in the heart of the Silicon Valley that welcomes over 250,000 visitors a year. Visitors are encouraged to explore the 130,000 square feet of hands-on activities, exploratory labs and design challenge experiences as well as interactive exhibits on climate change, robotics, innovations in healthcare, cybersecurity and more. The center is also home to the largest IMAX Dome Theater on the West Coast, offering educational films and the occasional Hollywood blockbuster.
Starting bid
Four Admission Tickets to climb about the USS Hornet, Sea, Air & Space Museum (Alameda, CA)
The USS Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museum is one of many organizations across 46 states, Puerto Rico, and Panama that are part of the Smithsonian Affiliations Program, all working to preserve heritages, expand knowledge and inspire learning.
Starting bid
($252 Value)
Starting bid
Two Tickets to CAL vs. Pittsburgh Football Game November 28, 2026
($100 Value)
Starting bid
Holiday Spectacular Gift Certificate for the December 5th Performance at the Golden Gate Theater
($200 Value)
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