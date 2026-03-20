San Francisco Coalition Of Essential Small Schools

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San Francisco Coalition Of Essential Small Schools

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2026 SF-CESS Silent Auction Bidding Hub

AC-01 - Two Night Stay in Nevada City (Valued at $500) item
AC-01 - Two Night Stay in Nevada City (Valued at $500)
$250

Starting bid

Tucked away on a private, tree-lined driveway, our home on Butterfly Drive in Nevada City offers peace, privacy, and natural beauty on over an acre of wooded land. The charming exterior features a river-rock façade, ample off-street parking, a tranquil Zen-style garden, and a fully fenced backyard—ideal for pets and children.


Inside, the kitchen is fully equipped and includes a cozy breakfast area with garden views and direct access to the backyard. The dining room features a warm brick hearth with a gas fireplace, while the living room overlooks the serene backyard, creating a welcoming space to relax.


The home has three bedrooms in total, but for rentals, it comfortably accommodates six guests with two designated bedrooms and a downstairs family room that includes a pullout couch for two. The downstairs space also includes a wood stove, a playroom, a laundry area, and a convenient half bath.


Step outside to enjoy two inviting outdoor areas: a wooden deck with a hot tub and a separate brick patio—perfect for barbecuing, reading, or simply soaking in the beauty of the trees and the melodies of singing birds. Just a short walk away, the stunning NID trails invite you to explore the great outdoors.

With 1.5 bathrooms and all the comforts of home, this is the perfect retreat for families, couples, or anyone looking to unwind in a peaceful, nature-filled setting.


Valued at $500


A-01 8" x 10" RBG Painting (Valued at $1,200) item
A-01 8" x 10" RBG Painting (Valued at $1,200)
$250

Starting bid

8" x 10" acrylic painting of Ruth Bader Ginsburg by Bud Cook


 Bud Cook is a painter whose strong command of the human figure is at the root of his illustration and fine art work. His keen study of life yields a cleverly abstracted and stylized realism. 

(valued at $1,200)

http://www.budcookstudio.com/

B-01: Signed Copy of "Our History Has Always Been Contraband item
B-01: Signed Copy of "Our History Has Always Been Contraband item
B-01: Signed Copy of "Our History Has Always Been Contraband
$50

Starting bid

Autographed Copy of "Our History Has Always Been Contraband: In Defense of Black Studies" Signed by Author/ Civil Rights / Pro Athlete, Colin Kaepernick


https://www.kaepernickpublishing.com/

B-02: Signed Copy of "I Color Myself Different" item
B-02: Signed Copy of "I Color Myself Different" item
B-02: Signed Copy of "I Color Myself Different"
$50

Starting bid

Autographed Copy of "I Color Myself Different" signed by Author/ Civil Rights Activist, Colin Kaepernick


https://www.kaepernickpublishing.com/


B-03 Signed copy of "We Are Free, You and Me" item
B-03 Signed copy of "We Are Free, You and Me" item
B-03 Signed copy of "We Are Free, You and Me" item
B-03 Signed copy of "We Are Free, You and Me"
$50

Starting bid

Autographed copy of "We Are Free, You and Me" signed by co-author/ Civil Rights Activist, Colin Kaepernick


https://www.kaepernickpublishing.com/




B-04: Signed Copy of "Colin Kaepernick: Change the Game" item
B-04: Signed Copy of "Colin Kaepernick: Change the Game" item
B-04: Signed Copy of "Colin Kaepernick: Change the Game"
$100

Starting bid

Autographed Copy of "Colin Kaepernick: Change the Game" signed by New York Times Bestselling Author, Colin Kaepernick


https://www.kaepernickpublishing.com/



B-05: Signed Copy of "Abolition for the People: item
B-05: Signed Copy of "Abolition for the People: item
B-05: Signed Copy of "Abolition for the People:
$100

Starting bid

Signed Copy of "Abolition for the People: The Movement For a Future without Policing and Prisons" autographed by editor/ Civil Rights Activist, Colin Kaepernick


https://www.kaepernickpublishing.com/

CGC-01 Child Group Swim Lessons (4 consecutive weeks) item
CGC-01 Child Group Swim Lessons (4 consecutive weeks)
$40

Starting bid

Child Group Swim Lessons (4 consecutive weeks)


https://www.aquatechswim.com/

E-01 Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Valued at $150) item
E-01 Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Valued at $150)
$80

Starting bid

Two Free Tickets to Berkeley Repertory Theatre 

Venue Description: Berkeley Repertory Theatre has grown from a storefront stage to an international leader in innovative theatre. Known for our ambition, relevance, and excellence, as well as our adventurous audience, our nonprofit has provided a welcoming home for artists since 1968. 


Valued at ($160)


https://www.berkeleyrep.org/



E-2: 2 FUN passes, equivalent to 4 daily admissions) item
E-2: 2 FUN passes, equivalent to 4 daily admissions) item
E-2: 2 FUN passes, equivalent to 4 daily admissions)
$35

Starting bid

2 FUN passes (equivalent to 4 daily admissions)


The Children’s Museum is an amazing opportunity for children and their caregivers to learn hands-on about nature, science, and art in a fun, engaging environment. A visit to the Children’s Museum is one you and your kids won’t soon forget.


Valued at $72


https://www.cmosc.org/

E-03: Four (4) LEGOLAND Discovery Center Bay Area item
E-03: Four (4) LEGOLAND Discovery Center Bay Area
$90

Starting bid

Four (4) LEGOLAND Discovery Center Bay Area admission tickets


Valued at $180


https://www.legolanddiscoverycenter.com/bayarea/

E-04: Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt Pack item
E-04: Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt Pack
$100

Starting bid

Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt Pack | Team Building Opportunity


Valued at $200


https://www.letsroam.com/

E-05 - Oakland Zoo item
E-05 - Oakland Zoo
$55

Starting bid

Zoo 4-Pack Donation Pass

($115 Value)

https://www.oaklandzoo.org/




E-06 - San Francisco Zoo item
E-06 - San Francisco Zoo
$30

Starting bid

Two Admission tickets to the San Francisco Zoo.

($62 Value)


https://www.sfzoo.org/

E-07 San Jose Giants Ticket Plan item
E-07 San Jose Giants Ticket Plan
$72

Starting bid

San Jose Giants Ticket Plan - 8 undated Bowl Reserved Tickets to 2027 regular season home games


($144 Value)




https://www.milb.com/san-jose

E-08 The Tech Interactive Museum item
E-08 The Tech Interactive Museum
$70

Starting bid

Four (4) passes to the Tech Interactive Museum in San Jose, CA.


The Tech Interactive is a world class science and technology center in the heart of the Silicon Valley that welcomes over 250,000 visitors a year. Visitors are encouraged to explore the 130,000 square feet of hands-on activities, exploratory labs and design challenge experiences as well as interactive exhibits on climate change, robotics, innovations in healthcare, cybersecurity and more. The center is also home to the largest IMAX Dome Theater on the West Coast, offering educational films and the occasional Hollywood blockbuster.



https://www.thetech.org/

E-09 - USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum item
E-09 - USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum
$225

Starting bid

Four Admission Tickets to climb about the USS Hornet, Sea, Air & Space Museum (Alameda, CA)


The USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum is a Smithsonian Affiliate!

The USS Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museum is one of many organizations across 46 states, Puerto Rico, and Panama that are part of the Smithsonian Affiliations Program, all working to preserve heritages, expand knowledge and inspire learning.


https://uss-hornet.org/

E-10 - PIER 39 VIP Bundle for 2 item
E-10 - PIER 39 VIP Bundle for 2 item
E-10 - PIER 39 VIP Bundle for 2 item
E-10 - PIER 39 VIP Bundle for 2
$125

Starting bid

  • Two (2) Aquarium of the Bay Tickets
  • Two (2) San Francisco Carousel Tickets or The Plunge Tickets
  • Two (2) Ride the Flyer Tickets or 7D Experience Tickets
  • Two (2) Blue & Gold Fleet San Francisco Bay Cruise Tickets
  • One (Sea Lion Savings Guide with a 1-Hour parking validation for PIER 39's Parking Garage

($252 Value)

E-11 Cal Football Tickets item
E-11 Cal Football Tickets item
E-11 Cal Football Tickets
$40

Starting bid

Two Tickets to CAL vs. Pittsburgh Football Game November 28, 2026

($100 Value)

https://calbears.com/sports/football

E-12 San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus item
E-12 San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus item
E-12 San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus
$80

Starting bid

Holiday Spectacular Gift Certificate for the December 5th Performance at the Golden Gate Theater


($200 Value)


https://www.sfgmc.org/

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