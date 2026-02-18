2026 SGM Perinatal & Neonatal Loss Conference hosted by Footprints on the Heart

About this event
Prominent signage at event with name/logo~ Opportunity to make brief welcome comments. Registration for 8 attendees ~ Recognition on social media, website, and pre/post event emails.
*All donations support this training and help further the overall ministry efforts of Footprints on the Heart. To avoid/lessen Zeffy fees please choose “other” from the drop-down menu and select an amount. This fee supports the Zeffy Platform and does not support FOTH.
Signage at event with name/logo~ Registration for 4 attendees ~ Recognition on social media, website, and pre/post event emails.
Signage at event with name/logo~ Registration for 2 attendees ~ Recognition on social media and website.
This EARLY BIRD registration closes on 4/1/26. Meals/snacks, training manual will be provided.
*All donations support this training and help further the overall ministry efforts of Footprints on the Heart.
Standard ticket rate applies from 4/1/26-6/1/26. Meals/snacks, training manual will be provided.
Do you have a heart for the ministry efforts of FOTH? It will take many hands to make light work as we prepare for this event. Some volunteer needs will be in preparation for the event and some volunteer needs will be for the event itself. If you are interested in volunteering for this event, know that someone will be in touch in the coming weeks to further discuss the details.
We know how important this training is to ensure that grieving families receive compassionate support during times of unimaginable loss. We also know that at times there are financial constraints that prevent those who most want to attend from being able to do so. Footprints on the Heart is proud to be able to offer a select number of scholarships that will allow for discounted registrations. We kindly ask that you only select this option if finances would otherwise prevent you from attending this training. Someone will be in touch to further discuss your scholarship request and discount amount. Until communication, and confirmation, from FOTH, know that there is no guarantee that you will receive a scholarship.
We are so thankful for the many colleges in our 6-county serving area and beyond. Please present your high school or college ID on event day for this discounted registration rate. Meals/snacks will be provided.
