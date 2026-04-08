2026 Shamrock Open Registration & Sponsorship

About this event
Four (4) golfer package includes 18 holes of golf in a lively scramble format at Alling Golf Club in New Haven, where every shot counts and teamwork is key. Your experience includes a golf cart, a coffee and continental breakfast to start the day and lunch at the turn to keep you energized. Each golfer will also receive an exclusive Shamrock Open gift—a stylish memento of the day. Once your round wraps up, the fun continues with a classic dinner at Anthony’s Ocean View. Enjoy the beautiful seaside atmosphere and make the most of the open bar from 2 PM to 6 PM, perfect for celebrating your round or simply relaxing with friends. As a highlight, there will be an impressive selection of raffle prizes up for grabs—so everyone has a chance to walk away with something special.
Individual golfer package includes 18 holes of golf in a lively scramble format at Alling Golf Club in New Haven, where every shot counts and teamwork is key. Your experience includes a golf cart, a coffee and continental breakfast to start the day and lunch at the turn to keep you energized. Each golfer will also receive an exclusive Shamrock Open gift—a stylish memento of the day. Once your round wraps up, the fun continues with a classic dinner at Anthony’s Ocean View. Enjoy the beautiful seaside atmosphere and make the most of the open bar from 2 PM to 6 PM, perfect for celebrating your round or simply relaxing with friends. As a highlight, there will be an impressive selection of raffle prizes up for grabs—so everyone has a chance to walk away with something special.
No need to tee off! Put away your golf clubs and join the lively celebration at Anthony's Ocean View! Their famous dinner promises an afternoon of delicious food and great company, with festivities running from 2 PM to 6 PM. Exciting raffle prizes await lucky winners, making this event a can’t-miss occasion for everyone looking to enjoy outstanding food and festivities.
One 50/50 Raffle ticket
3 tickets for $5 - raffle items will be on display at Anthony's Ocean View
7 tickets for $10 - raffle items will be on display at Anthony's Ocean View
16 tickets for $20 - raffle items will be on display at Anthony's Ocean View
By sponsoring a Tee Sign, your company benefits from prominent visibility through a sign placed at a key location—either a tee or green. This sign can feature your company’s name, a personalized message (pending approval), or be dedicated to honor or remember someone special. Each placement is carefully selected to maximize exposure and impact for your brand or tribute.
Support the Shamrock Open Golf Tournament by making a $50 Family & Friend Sponsorship donation. Your contribution plays a vital role in ensuring the event's success and helps strengthen our community spirit.
A $5 donation will directly benefit VFW Post 12150 and American Legion New Haven Post 120, the official beneficiaries of this year’s Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee Community Outreach Campaign.
Your contribution helps support local veterans and their families through programming, advocacy, and essential services provided by these organizations. Every donation, no matter the size, makes a meaningful impact and helps ensure these posts can continue their important work within the Greater New Haven community.
Thank you for supporting those who have served and for helping the Parade Committee give back in a lasting, meaningful way.
A $10 donation will directly benefit VFW Post 12150 and American Legion New Haven Post 120, the official beneficiaries of this year’s Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee Community Outreach Campaign.
Your contribution helps support local veterans and their families through programming, advocacy, and essential services provided by these organizations. Every donation, no matter the size, makes a meaningful impact and helps ensure these posts can continue their important work within the Greater New Haven community.
Thank you for supporting those who have served and for helping the Parade Committee give back in a lasting, meaningful way.
A $25 donation will directly benefit VFW Post 12150 and American Legion New Haven Post 120, the official beneficiaries of this year’s Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee Community Outreach Campaign.
Your contribution helps support local veterans and their families through programming, advocacy, and essential services provided by these organizations. Every donation, no matter the size, makes a meaningful impact and helps ensure these posts can continue their important work within the Greater New Haven community.
Thank you for supporting those who have served and for helping the Parade Committee give back in a lasting, meaningful way.
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