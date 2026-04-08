2026 Shamrock Open Registration & Sponsorship

A $5 donation will directly benefit VFW Post 12150 and American Legion New Haven Post 120, the official beneficiaries of this year’s Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee Community Outreach Campaign.

Your contribution helps support local veterans and their families through programming, advocacy, and essential services provided by these organizations. Every donation, no matter the size, makes a meaningful impact and helps ensure these posts can continue their important work within the Greater New Haven community.

Thank you for supporting those who have served and for helping the Parade Committee give back in a lasting, meaningful way.