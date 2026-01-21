2026 Shamrocked

Surprise someone with a large bunch of 20 "shamrocks" and a lawn sign saying you have been Shamrocked! Delivery is weather dependent and will be delivered in the cadence the orders are placed. Cannot be apartment buildings, condominium or business address. A note with the message. "You have been Shamrocked by....." will be included in delivery. Delivery dates are limited by number of shamrocks available. Orders will be prioritized by order placement date. Delivery available in Greater New Haven.