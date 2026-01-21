2026 Shamrocked

About this event
Surprise someone with a large bunch of 20 "shamrocks" and a lawn sign saying you have been Shamrocked! Delivery is weather dependent and will be delivered in the cadence the orders are placed. Cannot be apartment buildings, condominium or business address. A note with the message. "You have been Shamrocked by....." will be included in delivery. Delivery dates are limited by number of shamrocks available. Orders will be prioritized by order placement date. Delivery available in Greater New Haven.
Surprise someone with a small bunch of 10 "shamrocks" and a lawn sign saying you have been Shamrocked! Delivery is weather dependent and will be delivered in the cadence the orders are placed. Cannot be apartment buildings, condominium or business address. A note with the message. "You have been Shamrocked by....." will be included in delivery. Delivery dates are limited by number of shamrocks available. Orders will be prioritized by order placement date. Delivery available in Greater New Haven.
This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!