Pearlz For Empowerment Foundation

Hosted by

Pearlz For Empowerment Foundation

About this event

2026 SHERO AWARDS

601 N Polk St F

Pineville, NC 28134, USA

General Admission
$75

🎟 SHERO Awards Ticket – 2026


Join us for the 2nd Annual SHERO Awards—an unforgettable evening celebrating and honoring five remarkable women making a powerful impact in our community.


Your Ticket Includes:
• 🍽 Full Dinner Experience
• 🌟 Inspiring Awards Program
• 🤝 Networking & Community Connection
• ✨ Elegant, All-White & Paisley-Inspired Experience


👗 Attire: All White with a Hint of Paisley (encouraged)


Please arrive ready to enjoy a night of inspiration, celebration, and connection.


💙 Important Information:


SHEro Selection (Seating):
You will be asked to select the SHERO you are supporting to assist with seating arrangements.


If you are attending to support the event as a whole, please select “Supporting All.”


Guest Names (Required):
If you are purchasing multiple tickets, please list the full name of each guest you are buying a ticket for.


Zeffy only records the purchaser’s name, so this ensures accurate check-in and seating.


We look forward to celebrating with you! 💙


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