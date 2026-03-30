2026 SHERO AWARDS

🎟 SHERO Awards Ticket – 2026





Join us for the 2nd Annual SHERO Awards—an unforgettable evening celebrating and honoring five remarkable women making a powerful impact in our community.





✨ Your Ticket Includes:

• 🍽 Full Dinner Experience

• 🌟 Inspiring Awards Program

• 🤝 Networking & Community Connection

• ✨ Elegant, All-White & Paisley-Inspired Experience





👗 Attire: All White with a Hint of Paisley (encouraged)





Please arrive ready to enjoy a night of inspiration, celebration, and connection.





💙 Important Information:





• SHEro Selection (Seating):

You will be asked to select the SHERO you are supporting to assist with seating arrangements.



If you are attending to support the event as a whole, please select “Supporting All.”





• Guest Names (Required):

If you are purchasing multiple tickets, please list the full name of each guest you are buying a ticket for.



Zeffy only records the purchaser’s name, so this ensures accurate check-in and seating.





We look forward to celebrating with you! 💙



