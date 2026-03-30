2026 SHERO AWARDS

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About this event
🎟 SHERO Awards Ticket – 2026
Join us for the 2nd Annual SHERO Awards—an unforgettable evening celebrating and honoring five remarkable women making a powerful impact in our community.
✨ Your Ticket Includes:
• 🍽 Full Dinner Experience
• 🌟 Inspiring Awards Program
• 🤝 Networking & Community Connection
• ✨ Elegant, All-White & Paisley-Inspired Experience
👗 Attire: All White with a Hint of Paisley (encouraged)
Please arrive ready to enjoy a night of inspiration, celebration, and connection.
💙 Important Information:
• SHEro Selection (Seating):
You will be asked to select the SHERO you are supporting to assist with seating arrangements.
If you are attending to support the event as a whole, please select “Supporting All.”
• Guest Names (Required):
If you are purchasing multiple tickets, please list the full name of each guest you are buying a ticket for.
Zeffy only records the purchaser’s name, so this ensures accurate check-in and seating.
We look forward to celebrating with you! 💙
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!